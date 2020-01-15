99% of women feel that their abortion was the right decision

I finally watched Michelle Williams’ Golden Globes speech in which she championed a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices, and encouraged women to vote in their own self-interest in the next election. I agreed with what she said, but also thought she took an odd path to get there. She used the common thread of making choices, first as an actor, and then as a woman, but something about the way she did it seemed discordant to me. Her message was important, though, especially in light of the 205 Republicans and 2 Democrats in Congress who signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to consider overturning Roe v. Wade.
One unintended (but excellent) response to that is a study that was just published in Social Science & Medicine. It reported that most women feel that choosing to have an abortion was the right decision for them. Here’s more from People:
The vast majority of women who get an abortion — 99 percent — feel that their choice was the correct decision five years later, a new study finds.
Researchers at the University of California at San Francisco sought to track the emotions of women in the weeks, months and years after they have an abortion in a wide-ranging study of 667 women from 30 spots around the U.S., published Sunday in the journal Social Science & Medicine.
In addition to asking women if they made the correct decision, researchers asked the women more about their feelings beginning one week after their abortion and then twice a year for the next five years, finding that regardless of how they initially felt — positive or negative — those emotions lessened to a more neutral level over time.
In that first week, 51 percent of women had positive emotions about their abortion, 17 percent felt negative emotions, and 20 percent said they had none or few, The Washington Post reported. Five years later, 84 percent felt positive emotions or none at all about their abortion, just 6 percent felt negatively and there was “no evidence” of newly formed positive or negative emotions.
“A really interesting finding is how the intensity of all emotions is so low,” said Corinne Rocca, lead author of the study and a UCSF associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, according to the Post.
The women also felt more confident in their decision to have an abortion. In the first week after their abortion, 95 percent of women felt that they had made the right decision, and five years later, it was up to 99 percent.
Rocca emphasized that these two questions are different because women can feel secure in their decision while also — in the case of those 6 percent of women — having negative emotions.
“You can feel the emotion of regret, yet feel you did what was right for you,” she said.
I’m not surprised by the 99% finding, only because the handful of people I know who have told me that they’ve had abortions have always said that they felt that they made the right decision. At the same time, they’ve said that it had a profound effect on them. I appreciate that this study asked women to address both whether they felt that their abortion was the “correct decision” and their feelings about it. I think people too often ignore the latter, and callously assume that someone who has an abortion isn’t deeply affected by that choice, even if it’s the right one.
I also feel sadness for the 6% of women surveyed 5 years later who felt negatively about their abortion. People‘s summarizing indicates that they were part of the 17% of people who felt that way the first week after their abortion. That makes me wonder what the circumstances around their abortions were, and whether they made their choice with misgivings or if the choice wasn’t entirely their own. Both of those possibilities are upsetting to think about. I just hope that the Supreme Court declines to reconsider Roe v. Wade. I’ve been thinking about how the number of unsafe abortions in the U.S. must be growing, and of course, that number would skyrocket further if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
I had to have an abortion once. The appointment landed on my birthday. That day i woke up to find I had had a miscarriage. I went to the appointment anyway, and the miscarriage was confirmed. Completing that pregnancy would have destroyed my life, and I would in no way be where I am today. Tbh I think I would be dead.
Early abortion has to be legal. Anything after x months has to be legal in life threatening circumstances. They are just trying to punsh women for having sex, and bonus points for keeping poor women and especially women of color down.
I had one. My ex husband and I were young and newly married. I wasn’t and am still not comfortable with the decision, but my ex husband is an emotionally abusive borderline sociopath, and having a baby and raising a kid with him would have been a nightmare, and during our divorce I know he would have tried to do everything he could to turn the kid against me, like he tried to do with my friends. I have a baby now with my amazing fiance and it definitely makes me wonder “what if,” but like I said, I don’t think being with my ex was a safe space for me to be that vulnerable and stretched thin with a baby.
And that’s just it – I’d rather be disappointed over having an abortion than being disappointed that I chose to bring a living breathing human into this world.
I’m so glad this is something that’s being talked about more and more. And I’m so proud of all the women who have made a point of speaking up about their experiences and trying to normalize this – because it SHOULD be normalized.
Very militantly pro-abortion here. The concept that women often “regret” their abortions or are forced into them is such anti-choice and misogynist garbage and it’s the same concepts behind the monstrous forced ultrasounds and waiting periods. Not to mention the proposed funding for “clinics” that lie to women about how far they’re along and emotionally abuse them to force them to have babies.
Abortions on the whole are a positive thing (even if the circumstances are heartbreaking), medically safe procedures, and a necessary part of reproductive freedom.
I’m equally pro. I wonder how many people who feel negatively didn’t have much of a choice, health wise. My friend had to have a middle term abortion as she had developed placenta percreta and the doctors were very very clear that she *would* hemorrhage and there would not be enough blood product or a fast enough helicopter to save her. She and I don’t have an emotional type relationship where we can discuss things like abortion related feelings but I know she wanted that baby. I would not be surprised if she felt negatively about the abortion (which was a major surgical event) even though she’s glad to be alive.
Count me as one of these women. Going through a divorce and handling custody of the dog is bad enough, especially when my ex no longer wishes to live in the same city. I’m doing very well at my job right now, traveling to 5 different European cities over the next couple of months, (only half of them for work) and I’m settling into my own new apartment-a bigger accomplishment than it should be in NYC. If I had a child now, almost none of the above would be possible. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made. In fact, I talked about it on a PBS webseries called Should We Kid Or Not. (Totally recommend the other participant’s interviews. ☺️) Absolutely zero regrets.
Pregnancy is a potentially life ending condition for a woman. The decisions regarding this condition should be between a woman and her medical professionals. End of story.
The government should not be involved in the medical treatment of women. Period.
This is not about saving lives (what the right claims it’s doing by protesting abortion) or taking lives (what the right claims women who abort do). It’s about the government not belonging in private medical decisions.
Abortion isn’t legal in the USA? In Germany you can get an abortion until 3 months, you have to talk to two docs beforehand. After that you have to have a health reason for it. I am very thankful for my country to have options and to make my own choice (also the pill you can take afterwards without prescription).
Edit: also hiv tests are for free.
Its legal. But Trump and his people are trying to make it illegal. In some states they have shut down all clinics except ONE. So women have to travel very far to get an abortion, which many cant afford or will lose their jobs over. And a case is going to the supreme court to make avortions illegal and considered murder.
A friend of mine just had a pregnancy terminated. The baby was severely deformed and would have suffered terribly. She is very sad about it, but knows it was the right thing to do.
I really wish that the idea of how women feel about having an abortion wasn’t even a question. Even if a large number of women felt negatively and regretted their choice, it doesn’t mean that those women should get to determine the availability of abortion for others. There are no other medical procedures that we do this with: a lot of people end up regretting the cosmetic surgery they have, and there’s no likelihood that we’ll stop allowing people to have plastic surgery based on how people feel about their own experiences. (Cosmetic surgery is also FAR more dangerous than abortion.)
THIS