Michelle Williams wore Louis Vuitton to the Globes, made a pro-choice speech

By the time Michelle Williams came onto the carpet, I had forgotten that I was actually waiting to see her. We knew that she announced her surprise pregnancy last week, ahead of the Golden Globes, because she didn’t want to suddenly debut her bump out of nowhere. But wow, what a rollout. Michelle walked the carpet with her (still-married?) lover Thomas Kail, who directed her in Fosse/Verdon. They were both married when they worked together. Her marriage fell apart soon after. We don’t know when his marriage fell apart. It does look like Michelle is about five months pregnant, I would say. So… the math is there. Hilariously, some Getty photos ID Thomas as “Phil Elverum.” Nope. And for old time’s sake, Michelle brought Busy Philipps along as her second date too.

Michelle’s look here was Louis Vuitton and honestly… I don’t hate it. When she was single, she wandered around red carpets looking like a Civil War ghost and/or a retro widow, and now that she’s in love and knocked up, it’s all about soft, creamy orange? The message has been received.

People are still talking about Michelle’s Globes victory – well-deserved for Fosse/Verdon – and her speech, where she spoke about a woman’s right to choose.

CB tweeted that it felt like Michelle was making a convoluted argument that every woman has the right to make reproductive choices and/or slay as many married dudes as they want. Which… is true. Women should be 100% free to make all of those choices for themselves.

I feel like Lucy Boynton was trying to do a Michelle Williams thing and maybe Lucy pulled it off better than MW! She also wore Louis Vuitton… I mean, it’s just tin foil, but it sort of works. She’s an actress in her own right, but she attended as her boyfriend Rami Malek’s date.

