Gwyneth Paltrow wore ruffled, sheer Fendi to the Golden Globes: tacky & cheap?

It felt like people legitimately gasped when Gwyneth Paltrow came onto the Golden Globes red carpet, and the gasps were not because Gwyneth looked amazing. In fact, I’m struggling to even remember a moment in the recent past when Gwyneth walked a carpet looking great. But this was something else… this was Lena Dunham-esque fashion trolling. This was “look at me, I’m so avant-garde, you don’t even understand what I’m wearing.” Either that or Gwyneth has zero style and her stylist absolutely loathes her. Her hair stylist and makeup person must hate her too, by the way.
Gwyneth wore this Fendi gown and it was entirely inappropriate. It was completely unlined, and I feel like the matching “panties” were sheer enough that we could make out everything too. The back view was a giant YIKES. Gwyneth probably thinks that she can wear anything off the runway, but there’s a reason why so few actresses do that – most women don’t WANT their ruffled ass hanging out at the Globes.
Goop was there as executive producer on her husband’s show, The Politician, where she also has a supporting role. But she also got to present Best Supporting Actress to Laura Dern, and it was just… Peak Nemesis, or something. Ugh, I’m so mad about all of this! It drives me crazy that Gwyneth thinks her brassy blonde hair still needs a center part. Her makeup is awful too.
Zoey Deutch also wore Fendi. I’m not in love with this either, but imagine a Sliding Doors situation where Gwyneth wore this instead. People would have loved it.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
I’m in love with Zoey’s gown. Imagine that on my skin, Lupita or Solange would’ve looked lovely.
It’s actually a jumpsuit!
Well she looked great! We can all see how great she looks because there’s not much we can’t see. That dress is god awful.
Her stylist must hate her. It’s the only explanation. Friends just don’t let friends walk out the door looking like that.
Is it an absolutely tacky outfit? Yes. But can I still give a *golf clap* for Gwyneth’s bod looking like that at 47?
That’s the sole purpose of this outfit. To show off her insane body.
So many ‘top tier’ women showed up looking terrible, and Gwyneth was absolutely the worst of the bunch – I truly cannot understand what she was thinking with this…. on the otherhand, I thought Zoey looked fabulous!
I love the yellow color. Not crazy about the balloon sleeves.
Does Goop have a good body? Absolutely yes. For any age her body is banging. But that dress? It’s just every direction YIKES the colour? OMG the colour. Would it have been better in any other colour? Like pink? Yeah a tad but it’s still terrible and completely inappropriate, the underwear was still sheer too. Zoey looks great, she’s absolutely stunning. Her jumpsuit is perfect for a girl her age and her slim frame. It’s fun and different without being a total sack like Jodie Comer
That’s her way of saying “Look at me, my body is this good at 47! Life without ice cream is so worth it!”.
On a positive note, both ladies have fabulous jewellery! I especially love Zoey’s pieces.
Surely GPs outfit is evidence of narcissistic tendencies?! I mean that slightly tongue in cheek but really! It’s see through!! Just so incredibly self congratulatory and attention seeking.
Gwyneth’s body looks awesome in that hideous dress. I don’t mind a centre part on her.
Zoey reminds me of a yellow Gumby in this jumpsuit but still manages to pull it off somehow.
“I need attention, so I can act like I don’t need tattention” -Goop logic