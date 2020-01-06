Gwyneth Paltrow wore ruffled, sheer Fendi to the Golden Globes: tacky & cheap?

It felt like people legitimately gasped when Gwyneth Paltrow came onto the Golden Globes red carpet, and the gasps were not because Gwyneth looked amazing. In fact, I’m struggling to even remember a moment in the recent past when Gwyneth walked a carpet looking great. But this was something else… this was Lena Dunham-esque fashion trolling. This was “look at me, I’m so avant-garde, you don’t even understand what I’m wearing.” Either that or Gwyneth has zero style and her stylist absolutely loathes her. Her hair stylist and makeup person must hate her too, by the way.

Gwyneth wore this Fendi gown and it was entirely inappropriate. It was completely unlined, and I feel like the matching “panties” were sheer enough that we could make out everything too. The back view was a giant YIKES. Gwyneth probably thinks that she can wear anything off the runway, but there’s a reason why so few actresses do that – most women don’t WANT their ruffled ass hanging out at the Globes.

Goop was there as executive producer on her husband’s show, The Politician, where she also has a supporting role. But she also got to present Best Supporting Actress to Laura Dern, and it was just… Peak Nemesis, or something. Ugh, I’m so mad about all of this! It drives me crazy that Gwyneth thinks her brassy blonde hair still needs a center part. Her makeup is awful too.

Zoey Deutch also wore Fendi. I’m not in love with this either, but imagine a Sliding Doors situation where Gwyneth wore this instead. People would have loved it.

