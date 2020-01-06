Did Charlize Theron have the best Dior look at the Golden Globes or nah?

I was low-key shocked by the number of women dressed in Dior at last night’s Golden Globes. Usually, Dior only dresses a handful of A-listers and they make sure that everything is on-point. This year, they dressed about a dozen women and most of this sh-t looked like knock-off Versace or budget Rodarte. It was definitely weird – there was no rhyme or reason to any of the Dior looks. Anyway, here’s Charlize Theron in Dior. I thought this was Versace, but… like, weird Versace. I’ll give the look some credit: the corset/bustier thing was impeccable. It was the lime green fabric drape that threw off the look. Plus, I just haven’t enjoyed Charlize’s styling recently – she doesn’t know what to do with her hair and it shows.
Awkwafina wore Dior and she won Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for The Farewell. Which is a great little movie and I’m so happy for her, and happy for the film. This look is very… Awkwafina.
Dakota Fanning’s Dior look seemed… okay. I’m okay with it.
Helen Mirren’s look was my favorite Dior. She’s so beautiful and this is so classy!
I know I’m being too harsh, but Anna Paquin’s Dior offends me. It’s just the wrong choice for this event. Plus, it’s ugly.
So many women looked terrible this time, is there a stylist strike or something?
Every post it just gets worse.
I agree! These women have a choice of anything to wear! Awful dresses🤢
Dakota’s dress was lovely, but the styling was off. I wish she would finally do something different with her hair.
Dakota’s dress looks like something she would have worn when she was 9. It’s very childlike.
It looks she’s cosplaying Aurora.
I dont know what’s changed but the ladies look worse at red carpets these years! I agree Charlize had the best Dior look
Helen Mirren could show up in a bathrobe and still look better than women decades younger
Nope that honour goes to Phoebe Waller Bridge. Loved her glitzy Tux with cigar trousers.
The other standout was Zendaya who always looks amazing.
Someone on another board said Dakota looked very Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles in her bridesmaid dress. I think they nailed that, it was bugging me why her dress looked kind of familiar.
Helen Mirren was one of my favorites. She looked absolutely perfect.
Maybe I’m one of only a few, but I loved Awkwafina’s look! Framed her face so beautifully!
Awkwafina might be a bit of a Noted Kook (as the GFY girls would say) and I love her for it. Her style is kinda crazy, yeah, but always impeccably executed imo.
Helena Mirren looked great. The others in this post not so much..
Dame Helen for the win of this group.
Helen Mirren looked fabulous as always.
Happy for Awkwafina. Her raspy voice is so sexy it always surprises me when I hear it.
The bra peeking out embarrassed me for Charlize because Tom Hanks is such a dad, that presenting to him in half underwear felt a little inappropriate. And on the other hand her saying she had a mad crush and Rita needed to take out a restraining order, also in an exposed bra, seemed weird. There had to have been other choices that would have worked netter.