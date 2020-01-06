Did Charlize Theron have the best Dior look at the Golden Globes or nah?

Nominee, Charlize Theron, arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

I was low-key shocked by the number of women dressed in Dior at last night’s Golden Globes. Usually, Dior only dresses a handful of A-listers and they make sure that everything is on-point. This year, they dressed about a dozen women and most of this sh-t looked like knock-off Versace or budget Rodarte. It was definitely weird – there was no rhyme or reason to any of the Dior looks. Anyway, here’s Charlize Theron in Dior. I thought this was Versace, but… like, weird Versace. I’ll give the look some credit: the corset/bustier thing was impeccable. It was the lime green fabric drape that threw off the look. Plus, I just haven’t enjoyed Charlize’s styling recently – she doesn’t know what to do with her hair and it shows.

Charlize Theron attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Awkwafina wore Dior and she won Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for The Farewell. Which is a great little movie and I’m so happy for her, and happy for the film. This look is very… Awkwafina.

Golden Globes 2019 Press Room

Awkwafina in the press room at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Dakota Fanning’s Dior look seemed… okay. I’m okay with it.

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Helen Mirren’s look was my favorite Dior. She’s so beautiful and this is so classy!

Helen Mirren attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

I know I’m being too harsh, but Anna Paquin’s Dior offends me. It’s just the wrong choice for this event. Plus, it’s ugly.

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.

15 Responses to “Did Charlize Theron have the best Dior look at the Golden Globes or nah?”

  1. My3cents says:
    January 6, 2020 at 6:58 am

    So many women looked terrible this time, is there a stylist strike or something?
    Every post it just gets worse.

  2. MMC says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Dakota’s dress was lovely, but the styling was off. I wish she would finally do something different with her hair.

  3. Miriam says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:19 am

    I dont know what’s changed but the ladies look worse at red carpets these years! I agree Charlize had the best Dior look

  4. JustMe says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:19 am

    Helen Mirren could show up in a bathrobe and still look better than women decades younger

  5. Mignionette says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Nope that honour goes to Phoebe Waller Bridge. Loved her glitzy Tux with cigar trousers.

    The other standout was Zendaya who always looks amazing.

  6. Diane says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Someone on another board said Dakota looked very Molly Ringwald in Sixteen Candles in her bridesmaid dress. I think they nailed that, it was bugging me why her dress looked kind of familiar.

  7. Jennifer says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Helen Mirren was one of my favorites. She looked absolutely perfect.

  8. damejudi says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Maybe I’m one of only a few, but I loved Awkwafina’s look! Framed her face so beautifully!

  9. Lucy says:
    January 6, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Awkwafina might be a bit of a Noted Kook (as the GFY girls would say) and I love her for it. Her style is kinda crazy, yeah, but always impeccably executed imo.

  10. Lisa says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:00 am

    Helena Mirren looked great. The others in this post not so much..

  11. Lightpurple says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Dame Helen for the win of this group.

  12. Ali says:
    January 6, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Helen Mirren looked fabulous as always.

    Happy for Awkwafina. Her raspy voice is so sexy it always surprises me when I hear it.

    The bra peeking out embarrassed me for Charlize because Tom Hanks is such a dad, that presenting to him in half underwear felt a little inappropriate. And on the other hand her saying she had a mad crush and Rita needed to take out a restraining order, also in an exposed bra, seemed weird. There had to have been other choices that would have worked netter.

