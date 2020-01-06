Taylor Swift in Etro at the Golden Globes: not the best but not the worst?

Taylor Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe for her original song for CATS: The Movie. She did not win. I don’t even think it was some kind of anti-snake thing or anything personal against Taylor. I just think Cats was awful and no one wants to give it any awards. It’s not Taylor’s fault. Still, she came out and tried a look and here we are. This gown is Etro and I’m honestly still working out my feelings about it. Something nice: I kind of like the fabric and the colors and the pattern. Something not nice: the cutout sucks and it ruins the fit of the bodice of the dress. All in all, not the best on Tay but far from the worst. Also: no bangs? She’s a whole new Snake!
Jodie Comer wore Mary Katrantzou, a rather epic affair with giant shoulders, which was one of the design trends of the night. Personally, I’m starting to feel like Comer is the New Blanchett. Does anyone else get that vibe? Shape-shifter who looks radically different every time we see her, and someone who can pull off weird and exciting looks. Anyway, I like that she went BIG and I appreciate that she didn’t play it safe.
Rose Leslie is so pretty and talented, why is she A) wearing this boring-ass Elie Saab gown and B) still with Kit Harington? Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.
So the song she wrote for CATS is good! She isn’t good in CATS but the movie is terrible so it’s not really on her. I have never been a stan but she is a good songwriter.
Can I say I feel a little for Taylor? When planning things, she probably thought that this would be a great night (she talked about how excited she was for GG on Cats red carpet): very likely she expected Cats to be a great movie and her great debut in films, probably to win her first GG, that would lead then at her first Oscar nom and be good publicity for her documentary and, as a cherry on top, the official debut with her boyfriend at an important award event.
Instead… Cats was a disaster and a flop and blocked from award season (maybe with the exception of Razzies), she walked the red carpet alone (even if her boyfriend was already there) and last minute to avoid questions about it, the GG nom was probably more a courtesy than a real acknowledgment.
She looked on the verge of crying from the pics I saw yesterday night.
Considering also that she has been already snubbed at Grammy noms (and probably will be snubbed at wins too)
Taylor Swift looks like girl from province who came to Moscow for the first time, lol.
Kit Harington is a part of MCU now, so Rose Leslie isn’t going anywhere from him anytime soon.
I liked the dress and overall look on Taylor.
T S’s dress is ugly and cheap looking. The middle dress is a nightmare. The bottom dress with the beads is gorgeous in my opinion. I love the color, the lines, and the beading.
Why would Rose not be with Kit anymore? I thought the whole cheating/nude pic scandal thing was bs.