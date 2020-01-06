Taylor Swift in Etro at the Golden Globes: not the best but not the worst?

Taylor Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe for her original song for CATS: The Movie. She did not win. I don’t even think it was some kind of anti-snake thing or anything personal against Taylor. I just think Cats was awful and no one wants to give it any awards. It’s not Taylor’s fault. Still, she came out and tried a look and here we are. This gown is Etro and I’m honestly still working out my feelings about it. Something nice: I kind of like the fabric and the colors and the pattern. Something not nice: the cutout sucks and it ruins the fit of the bodice of the dress. All in all, not the best on Tay but far from the worst. Also: no bangs? She’s a whole new Snake!

Jodie Comer wore Mary Katrantzou, a rather epic affair with giant shoulders, which was one of the design trends of the night. Personally, I’m starting to feel like Comer is the New Blanchett. Does anyone else get that vibe? Shape-shifter who looks radically different every time we see her, and someone who can pull off weird and exciting looks. Anyway, I like that she went BIG and I appreciate that she didn’t play it safe.

Rose Leslie is so pretty and talented, why is she A) wearing this boring-ass Elie Saab gown and B) still with Kit Harington? Oh well.

