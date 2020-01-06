Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are finally back together & pregnant with a Golden Globe

FINALLY! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are 100% together again and she got pregnant with his baby on the Golden Globes red carpet and they’re already planning on naming the baby Quentin Kevin CAA. Clearly. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were both nominated at the Globes – Jen for The Morning Show and Brad for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She lost, he won. I’m sure he tenderly held Jennifer as she cried about losing the award, just as she held him when he cried about winning the award. Jennifer’s in Dior too – I thought that since the Jolie-Pitt relationship is done and buried, Jen would stop dressing like The Widow Pitt, but nope. She’s still doing that.

My theory for why we know Brad and Jen are together again is because I swear to God, they’ve been going to the same plastic surgeon? No, I joke. Brad’s plastic surgeon is a lot better than Jen’s. Jennifer is overly fillered and Botoxed in that particularly LA way, while Brad looks like he’s had some very expensive and subtle work from the best surgeon out there (probably Sharon Stone’s guy).

A lot of people thought Jen sounded drunk when she presented and had to “read” Russell Crowe’s speech. I think it’s because she didn’t have her glasses and she couldn’t read the teleprompter. The Globes director chose not to do a cutaway to Brad when she was on stage, but when Brad won Best Supporting Actor, the director framed the audience shot so we could see Jennifer reacting to his speech (she’s behind Leo). I saw so many people tweeting about how Brad wanted to thank Jennifer during his speech. You get that he didn’t even thank his kids? He’s totally whitewashed Angelina and the children out of his life. It’s very strange.

Brad Pitt tells ET anchor that he is okay with running into Jennifer Aniston and she is a good friend. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zCNGaWxN2x — PopNews & Facts (@popnewsandfacts) January 6, 2020