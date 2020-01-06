Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston are finally back together & pregnant with a Golden Globe

FINALLY! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are 100% together again and she got pregnant with his baby on the Golden Globes red carpet and they’re already planning on naming the baby Quentin Kevin CAA. Clearly. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were both nominated at the Globes – Jen for The Morning Show and Brad for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She lost, he won. I’m sure he tenderly held Jennifer as she cried about losing the award, just as she held him when he cried about winning the award. Jennifer’s in Dior too – I thought that since the Jolie-Pitt relationship is done and buried, Jen would stop dressing like The Widow Pitt, but nope. She’s still doing that.
My theory for why we know Brad and Jen are together again is because I swear to God, they’ve been going to the same plastic surgeon? No, I joke. Brad’s plastic surgeon is a lot better than Jen’s. Jennifer is overly fillered and Botoxed in that particularly LA way, while Brad looks like he’s had some very expensive and subtle work from the best surgeon out there (probably Sharon Stone’s guy).
A lot of people thought Jen sounded drunk when she presented and had to “read” Russell Crowe’s speech. I think it’s because she didn’t have her glasses and she couldn’t read the teleprompter. The Globes director chose not to do a cutaway to Brad when she was on stage, but when Brad won Best Supporting Actor, the director framed the audience shot so we could see Jennifer reacting to his speech (she’s behind Leo). I saw so many people tweeting about how Brad wanted to thank Jennifer during his speech. You get that he didn’t even thank his kids? He’s totally whitewashed Angelina and the children out of his life. It’s very strange.
They could both benefit greatly from a new style. Jen’s isn’t so much ‘bad’ as it is dated looking only because it’s all she seems to really do with it. She also looks good as a brunette. These photos could have been from the early 2000′s. You’d think her style would change A LITTLE.
Anybody who’s looking to Jennifer Aniston for change is looking in the wrong place. She likes what she did 20 years ago, eats what she ate 20 years ago, vacations in the same place every year, and always dresses in a similar vein. She’s a creature of habit, and I won’t criticize her for knowing what she likes and sticking with it.
Yeah, I don’t think this is ripping off Angelina Jolie in any particular way. Jennifer has always gone for very simple, unfussy styles, in both her clothing and her hair. (Angelina also has a very particular gothic/classic vibe in the way she dresses, but tends more towards dramatic movie star gowns on the red carpet, in my view. But remember last summer when she was promoting Maleficent 2 and she wore lilac? She looks good in colour, and so does Jennifer.)
I suppose it’s partly what she’s comfortable in, and partly her”brand”, so to speak. After all, Jennifer was basically defined by her hair in the early part of her career, and then, like a lot of stars, she’s used aspects of her appearance to promote various products, too. It’s not likely that she’s going to break out in anything new. I also don’t think she looks particularly botoxed or fillered in these pictures – although perhaps my standards for that have changed after seeing so many pictures of Kardashians, Real Housewives and so on…
I was so disappointed in Jen’s dress. I get that she’s going to stick to black, but there were some interesting black dresses out there and this one was not flattering and seemed so stuffy. She’s petite, and it would have been nice to see her in Naomi Watt’s dress, or Christina Applegate’s dress, both black but both more interesting and modern. This one is pretty but dated.
I like her dress. Simple and classic. I would even like it better if it were simpler and lost the ruffle. But I’m not fashion forward, I like the classics. Her hair on the other hand kills the look. I am definitely not a fan of hair down with such a formal dress. Down only if it were sleek and pinned back a little, but I’d prefer a neat bun or some fancy updo.
Yikes, Brad looks like William H Macy in these pics….
I was thinking Robert Redford and not in a good way.
Yeah I’ll second that it was notable that Brad didn’t thank his kids. He really does seem to be moving on and just being like, faintly/barely connected to the family that he willingly helped build. And it’s crazy to me that there’s zero consequence for this! Like..: why isn’t he being called out in the media for his disinterest in fatherhood? He has SIX KIDS. Angelina is taking care of them 90% of the time.
We really haven’t moved forward enough as a society if this is considered normal and acceptable.
He is a handsome white man, that’s why…
I strongly suspect that the arrangements for visitation involve him NOT talking about them.
Brad’s had a lot of work done. He has chipmunk cheeks, shiny tight skin, and he’s done something to his eyes. And he’s so orange. It’s like he’s wearing a Brad Pitt mask.
This story… lol.
Brad shirt collar and bow tie are way too big. Who dressed him?
I’m loving Jen dress here, but it would have looked better if her hair were up.
But I’m surprised they didn’t go for a red carpet reunion selfie… Missed opportunity there!
I’ve always felt that Brad wasn’t acting as much as we thought in the film ‘Burn after reading’. That film always stuck we me and made me question whether he was basically displaying facets of his character.
The last few years have solidified that belief.
Jen’s dress looks like my 1988 prom gown. I was a very chic 17 year old.
I’m old enough to remember when Winona Rider’s career practically ended because she got caught shoplifting… The double standards so speak to the patriarchy we now know we live in… (this was meant as an add-on to runcmc above, totally agree…)
He didn’t mention his kids at all! After watching Tom Hanks tearing up over his family, Brad’s joke about not bringing his mom because people would say she was his date was sad and pathetic.
I think Jennifer Aniston looks pretty here. I dont see overdone fillers and she doesn’t look LA botoxed to me.
As for her styling she looks a little boring, i agree. On the other hand some people (me included) don’t like that much colors and prints …. When I have an event or a weeding , I almost always dress in black.
Imagine being almost 60 and has no one to thank, except your agent. I would feel sad for him, but he’s such a pos. And he had more makeup than Jlo. what with that orange?
Has JA ever worn her hair up to an event like this? I don’t think she has. That alone would up her style just a smidge with such little effort and make it looks like she’s really trying something new. I am so bored by her style. It’s literally never changed once.