The Queen finally changes her schedule, will Beatrice’s wedding be postponed?

How long do you think the coronavirus crisis will last? I’m really asking. I suspect that we’ll be in a state of isolation, work-from-home, economic crisis and medical crisis for at least three months. I do think that by the summer months (July, August) much of this will have calmed down, at least that’s my hope. So, is it too early to cancel a late-May wedding? I suspect that there are many brides and grooms dealing with that issue right now, questioning whether they should cancel their April, May and June weddings. So far, Princess Beatrice’s May 29th wedding has not been cancelled. But there is the threat of cancellation at some point:

The Queen’s summer diary was last night under review with garden parties and other royal events set to be cancelled due to coronavirus. Trooping the Colour, the Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot are all unlikely to go ahead in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that social distancing could last weeks or even months. Buckingham Palace confirmed that all the royal households are studying the implications of the new government advice and its impact on forthcoming events. An announcement on the royal diary is expected on Tuesday. COVID-19 is also threatening to disrupt Princess Beatrice’s wedding on May 29. “The coronavirus has thrown a bit of a [wrench] in the works,” a royal insider previously told The Telegraph.

[From The Telegraph]

I do feel a little bit sorry for Beatrice. Her wedding has already been hampered by so much, especially her own father’s perversions and predations on underage girls. She also had to wait to set a date until after the last British election. My guess is that the wedding will be postponed. There’s also a rumor that Prince Philip has already told people that he’s not going to Bea’s wedding. Oh, and as I was writing this, an announcement about the Queen’s schedule was made – she’s moving to Windsor Castle as of Thursday, and all of the royal garden parties are cancelled.

As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary. Read our press release in full:https://t.co/dWXKCT0AQj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 17, 2020

Also, did you know that Edo Mapelli Mozzi is still on Twitter? SMH, they made Meghan quit her Instagram, but Edo is still on Twitter??

A great idea just seen on Twitter. Would it be possible for the supermarkets to only allow elderly shoppers in first, so that they can shop before the rest of us, as the shops will be clean/disinfected, and before the shelves are all cleared. #elderlyhour — Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomm) March 15, 2020