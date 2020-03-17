The Queen finally changes her schedule, will Beatrice’s wedding be postponed?

Royal Wedding Alert! Princess Beatrice is engaged to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi **FILE PHOTOS**

How long do you think the coronavirus crisis will last? I’m really asking. I suspect that we’ll be in a state of isolation, work-from-home, economic crisis and medical crisis for at least three months. I do think that by the summer months (July, August) much of this will have calmed down, at least that’s my hope. So, is it too early to cancel a late-May wedding? I suspect that there are many brides and grooms dealing with that issue right now, questioning whether they should cancel their April, May and June weddings. So far, Princess Beatrice’s May 29th wedding has not been cancelled. But there is the threat of cancellation at some point:

The Queen’s summer diary was last night under review with garden parties and other royal events set to be cancelled due to coronavirus. Trooping the Colour, the Epsom Derby and Royal Ascot are all unlikely to go ahead in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that social distancing could last weeks or even months.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that all the royal households are studying the implications of the new government advice and its impact on forthcoming events. An announcement on the royal diary is expected on Tuesday.

COVID-19 is also threatening to disrupt Princess Beatrice’s wedding on May 29.

“The coronavirus has thrown a bit of a [wrench] in the works,” a royal insider previously told The Telegraph.

[From The Telegraph]

I do feel a little bit sorry for Beatrice. Her wedding has already been hampered by so much, especially her own father’s perversions and predations on underage girls. She also had to wait to set a date until after the last British election. My guess is that the wedding will be postponed. There’s also a rumor that Prince Philip has already told people that he’s not going to Bea’s wedding. Oh, and as I was writing this, an announcement about the Queen’s schedule was made – she’s moving to Windsor Castle as of Thursday, and all of the royal garden parties are cancelled.

Also, did you know that Edo Mapelli Mozzi is still on Twitter? SMH, they made Meghan quit her Instagram, but Edo is still on Twitter??

Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception

The Wedding of Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling - Celebrity Sightings

7 Responses to “The Queen finally changes her schedule, will Beatrice’s wedding be postponed?”

  1. Tiffany says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:04 am

    His tweet was not horrible and there are stores in my city that are opening 1 to 2 hours early just for elderly customers to shop.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 17, 2020 at 11:12 am

      A lot of stores are doing that and I think its great – many elderly people don’t have the money to bulk buy let alone the ability to take it home with them. Not all of them have families who can help them.

      Its time like this we need to look after the elderly and vulunerable.

      Reply
  2. janey says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Poor Bea, it’s just not going to happen is it? My friend was due to marry on May 7th but she’s cancelled it. If it were me I think I would just get married with only witnesses and have the party later when all this is over. It’s the marriage that’s important not the wedding. Mind you I’ve been married nine years so perhaps that colours my view!

    Reply
  3. Suze says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Unrelated to her wedding, but is Bea wearing the same dress that Kate wore on the recent Ireland tour? The dresses, if not identical, are at least fraternal twins.

    Reply
  4. Desdemona says:
    March 17, 2020 at 11:12 am

    A friend was marrying this easter break, in april, not happening, wedding was cancelled as well as honeymoon, lost lots of money..
    This will last a few months, yes,…

    Reply

