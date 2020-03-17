Marco Rubio got confused about marshall law, martial law & marital law

Senator Marco Rubio has always been an idiot. I’m old enough to remember – circa 2007-08 – when Rubio was considered one of the brightest stars of the Republican Party, and he was being billed as “the guy” who would grow the GOP base and bring in more Latino voters, etc. You get it, he was called the future of the GOP. And that hype died down pretty quickly when everyone got a good look at how spineless, corrupt and stupid he is (not to mention his permanent derpface). But this is next-level. Yesterday, Rubio decided to do a “fact check” on the rumor that Donald Trump was about to declare martial law during the coronavirus pandemic. MARTIAL. As pertaining to the military, meaning American civilians would be put under strict conditions overseen by the military. This is what Rubio tweeted:

Marshall Law? That’s not a thing. And don’t get me wrong, I have issues with some homophones as well. Many people have issues with homophones. Many people are not United States senators trying to calm a populace on edge in a global pandemic though. Instead of deleting the tweet and correcting the spelling, Rubio tweeted this:

Marital law is not MARTIAL law. As of this writing, both tweets are still up, because that’s the state of the Republican Party these days. And, I mean, I guess I understand? The GOP would rather we talk about “marshall law” and “Chinese virus” rather than talk about how Trump and the GOP are screwing over everyone in America.

Also, Marshall Mathers has spoken.

4 Responses to “Marco Rubio got confused about marshall law, martial law & marital law”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Oh God, the follow up correction to the “typo“ was even worse! LOL!

    Reply
  2. Solace says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:44 am

    We need all the comic relief we can get.

    Thanks, Kaiser :)

    Reply
  3. ChillyWilly says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Marshall law?? Like the US is gonna turn into an episode of Gunsmoke. Lmao…the GOP is full of morons.

    Reply
  4. Esmom says:
    March 17, 2020 at 9:49 am

    HAHAHAHA. I saw a tweet about these three words and knew something like this had happened, didn’t realize it was Rubio, though. When is his term up? Sigh.

    And Eminem’s response was perfect, lol.

    Reply

