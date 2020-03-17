Colin Hanks will not defend his dad’s overuse of Vegemite

Et tu, Brutus? Tom Hanks was pushed under the bus, with both hands, by his oldest child, Colin Hanks, on Sunday, The Ides of March. What started out as a pleasant enough morning, Tom attempted to reassure the world that he was being looked after during his COVID-19 isolation and that we should all do the same for each other with the following post:

With one photo, concerns for Tom’s health shifted to his heavy-handed Vegemite use. The response was swift, and brutal:

It went on and on. Even Gordon Ramsay left a get-well comment but added, “missing a little butter on that Vegemite.” All of a sudden, America’s Dad had besmirched our Vegemite spreading credibility. And just when we thought we lost our Australian allies, Colin stepped in to plunge the final knife in his father’s back:

Whereas I could not be happier for this moment of levity during a world crisis, I, too, am an ignorant American when it comes to proper Vegemite application. My sum total experience with the salty spread is the lyric in Men At Work’s Down Under. So I would have slathered it on and lost my standing as well. But, as often happens in these situations, we learn so much from someone else’s crime. Thanks to this handy-dandy How To Eat Vegemite chart, I will never make the mistake Tom did:

I guess the only thing left to do is wait for Chet Haze’s shirtless response to the tragic Tom/Colin feud.

6 Responses to “Colin Hanks will not defend his dad’s overuse of Vegemite”

  1. Erinn says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:43 am

    I love love love Colin Hanks. I might have more love for him than his father (but it’s darn close). I will ALWAYS have a giant soft spot for him because of his portrayal of Greg on Life in Pieces. He reminded me so much of my husband – right down to the biking story line.

    Reply
  2. Megs says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I have loved Colin ever since his episode on Happy Endings- watch if you’re at home all week, fully recommend.

    Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:46 am

    This still gives me a chuckle.

    When I saw Tom Hanks in the headlines again, I thought something serious happen…and it did 😉

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    March 17, 2020 at 7:52 am

    My Australian friend sent me that photo of his vegemite and was (light-heartedly) making fun of him for eating it wrong. I have had vegemite once in my life, with her, and didn’t care for it so I honestly didn’t see what he was doing wrong! She showed me a picture of how much to use. Someone needs to show him, poor man. These pictures are funny though. I am super protective of Tom right now. Someone help him out!

    Reply
  5. Miss America says:
    March 17, 2020 at 8:08 am

    As an American who’s lived in Australia for 12 years, take my word for it: any amount of vegemite is too much. Haha.

    Reply

