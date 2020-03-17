Colin Hanks will not defend his dad’s overuse of Vegemite

Et tu, Brutus? Tom Hanks was pushed under the bus, with both hands, by his oldest child, Colin Hanks, on Sunday, The Ides of March. What started out as a pleasant enough morning, Tom attempted to reassure the world that he was being looked after during his COVID-19 isolation and that we should all do the same for each other with the following post:
Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020
With one photo, concerns for Tom’s health shifted to his heavy-handed Vegemite use. The response was swift, and brutal:
WHERE WERE THESE HELPERS WHEN TOO MUCH VEGEMITE WAS BEING SPREAD ON THAT TOAST?????? https://t.co/cI1ks7EhYa
— Kirsty Webeck 🏳️🌈 (@KirstyWebeck) March 15, 2020
Tom Hanks is going to die from Vegemite isn’t he. https://t.co/s2DCvKoWuy
— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) March 15, 2020
Right after he took that bite of vegemite with side of toast… pic.twitter.com/eWqRSCFRen
— 🙋🏻♀Ella F. Diaz🇵🇷 (@factspusher) March 15, 2020
It went on and on. Even Gordon Ramsay left a get-well comment but added, “missing a little butter on that Vegemite.” All of a sudden, America’s Dad had besmirched our Vegemite spreading credibility. And just when we thought we lost our Australian allies, Colin stepped in to plunge the final knife in his father’s back:
I've been saying "That's way too much for one piece of toast." to him for years.
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 16, 2020
Whereas I could not be happier for this moment of levity during a world crisis, I, too, am an ignorant American when it comes to proper Vegemite application. My sum total experience with the salty spread is the lyric in Men At Work’s Down Under. So I would have slathered it on and lost my standing as well. But, as often happens in these situations, we learn so much from someone else’s crime. Thanks to this handy-dandy How To Eat Vegemite chart, I will never make the mistake Tom did:
Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much vegemite on their toast. pic.twitter.com/bq6m6jY73R
— Julie (@J0Marshll) March 15, 2020
I guess the only thing left to do is wait for Chet Haze’s shirtless response to the tragic Tom/Colin feud.
I love love love Colin Hanks. I might have more love for him than his father (but it’s darn close). I will ALWAYS have a giant soft spot for him because of his portrayal of Greg on Life in Pieces. He reminded me so much of my husband – right down to the biking story line.
I have loved Colin ever since his episode on Happy Endings- watch if you’re at home all week, fully recommend.
YES! That is in my top 3 favorite shows. And I believe it’s leaving prime soon (at least in Canada).
This still gives me a chuckle.
When I saw Tom Hanks in the headlines again, I thought something serious happen…and it did 😉
My Australian friend sent me that photo of his vegemite and was (light-heartedly) making fun of him for eating it wrong. I have had vegemite once in my life, with her, and didn’t care for it so I honestly didn’t see what he was doing wrong! She showed me a picture of how much to use. Someone needs to show him, poor man. These pictures are funny though. I am super protective of Tom right now. Someone help him out!
As an American who’s lived in Australia for 12 years, take my word for it: any amount of vegemite is too much. Haha.