Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia

Yesterday on CNN, a medical professional was underlining a point about the coronavirus which I found somewhat useful – while children are getting exposed to the virus and may even experience some symptoms, for the most part, kids are not experiencing the full brunt of the virus. The coronavirus is especially deadly for the elderly and the already immuno-compromised, but many younger people are merely getting what amounts to a cold. It is my hope that most of the people who test positive for the virus only experience it that way. I’m choosing to preface this story like that because I really, really don’t want to look up Tom Hanks’ age. Yes, the coronavirus has nut-punched Hollywood. Everybody’s dad Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the virus. He posted this message on his Instagram:

Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!

[From Tom Hanks’ IG]

Tom and Rita are in Australia – Gold Coast, to be more specific – because he’s playing Colonel Parker in the movie about Elvis Presley’s early years. Tom and Rita’s infection is such a big deal down in Oz that the local officials are doing press conferences about their quarantines and exposures.

Tom and Rita’s son Chet Haze – the rapper – gave everyone an update too. I thank him for not rapping about it! This is actually informative and gentle. Much love, Chet.

Tom Hanks' son Chet gave an update on his parent’s condition after they tested positive for #CoronaVirus. More: https://t.co/FVBgMntUF4 pic.twitter.com/XQqO7JJioE — Complex (@Complex) March 12, 2020