Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia

Yesterday on CNN, a medical professional was underlining a point about the coronavirus which I found somewhat useful – while children are getting exposed to the virus and may even experience some symptoms, for the most part, kids are not experiencing the full brunt of the virus. The coronavirus is especially deadly for the elderly and the already immuno-compromised, but many younger people are merely getting what amounts to a cold. It is my hope that most of the people who test positive for the virus only experience it that way. I’m choosing to preface this story like that because I really, really don’t want to look up Tom Hanks’ age. Yes, the coronavirus has nut-punched Hollywood. Everybody’s dad Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the virus. He posted this message on his Instagram:
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?
We’ll keep the world posted and updated.
Take care of yourselves!
Hanx!
Tom and Rita are in Australia – Gold Coast, to be more specific – because he’s playing Colonel Parker in the movie about Elvis Presley’s early years. Tom and Rita’s infection is such a big deal down in Oz that the local officials are doing press conferences about their quarantines and exposures.
Tom and Rita’s son Chet Haze – the rapper – gave everyone an update too. I thank him for not rapping about it! This is actually informative and gentle. Much love, Chet.
Tom Hanks' son Chet gave an update on his parent's condition after they tested positive for #CoronaVirus.
More: https://t.co/FVBgMntUF4 pic.twitter.com/XQqO7JJioE
— Complex (@Complex) March 12, 2020
I’m looking forward to Biden’s presser today on his task force to deal with this pandemic. We desperately need leadership. Due to test kits not available and interminably slow results there are no doubt so many more exposed. Hanks and other celebrities get tests immediately., us peons not so much.
The lack of tests in the U.S. Is astounding. The Hanks only got tested because they happened to be in Australia. There is something VERY fishy about Trump and the lack of tests.
Hanks got tested so quickly because he was here in Australia, not the US.
Let’s not oversell Australia’s response.
Our fed and state governments refuse to run any government public health campaigns and people have been getting very mixed messages (at best) about testing – the federal health minister’s message for everyone with symptoms to get tested last weekend, is a case in point. Meanwhile they’ve been doing their best to dismantle and privatise our health sector, this will be a huge test of whether our compromised health system can cope.
Chaotic, reactive, uncoordinated. Our prime minister is at trump level of self-delusion if he thinks he’s overseeing a world class public health response.
What a perfect video ❤️ What scares me is how highly contagious this virus appears to be. I work in a hospital, so I can’t work from home. Sending good vibes to everyone
I saw it on the news and this was a shocker. I hope they are taking care of themselves and get well soon. I like the Tweet and they are using their experience to inform and encourage others to take care of themselves. It also makes me angry about public figures that made stupid comments about COVID-19: Trump and Prince William to name two. This better serve as a wake up call that this can happen to them especially if they have been around others who have or may have been exposed.
I was so shocked when I heard it last night that I woke up my husband. I guess poor Tom is going to become the face of Coronavirus. It’s like we all know someone who has it now.
I wonder who the first famous person to get it would be. really sad that it was America’s dad.
When I saw this last night I thought it was a joke. not tom hanks! I’m hoping its nothing but a minor flu feeling for him.
And yes, for most kids – and most healthy adults – its supposedly not much more than that – bad cold – but that’s the problem. People don’t realize they have it because of that and they pass it on to other people for whom it is a lot more dangerous. I was watching a clip of Fauci yesterday and just…yikes.
Me too! I figured it was just a viral lie that had spread. I hope that they’re doing well too – they just seem like genuinely nice people. I think this was actually the first time that I felt a little bit of real nervousness. Like, I’ve had thoughts about what we’d need to do if we were quarantined or whatever, and I’ve been washing my hands like crazy and just doing the normal preventative measures. But I think actually seeing a really familiar face (he HAS to be one of the most well known actors of our time, right?) telling people that they contracted the virus made it just feel a lot more real, I guess? Not that I thought it was a joke before or anything, but it added a different level of concern for it. I’ve been dealing with a lot of stuff at work, so I haven’t spent a whole lot of time thinking about it other than preventative measures.
Ugh, I saw this on Twitter last night and because there’d already been a false rumor about Daniel Radcliffe testing positive for the coronavirus, I was hoping this was a hoax too. Here’s hoping this is no more than a bad cold for Tom, Rita, and most people who get it.
All the best to them..hope it stays mild. Stay safe everyone
How amazing that they have it mildly. It is so great to know that that is what most humans can expect. That is wonderful. XO
I know a small number have it quite seriously but I find it good news about The Hanks’ condition. Let’s hope all of us just get “the sniffles and odd chills”.
They only just tested positive, it can still get worse and become pneumonia
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the virus. Teams that played the Jazz within the past two weeks have been ordered to self-quarantine. The NBA season is over. I suspect the league and teams have insurance to cover the huge financial loss this involves but it puts a substantial dent in the economy, not just the millions of dollars the concessions at the venues make but ushers and concession workers don’t get paid if they don’t work. Restaurants and bars around the stadiums and the people who work in them take a huge hit when a sports season is interrupted
Some big names here in Australia are in lockdown because of this, not names you would recognise in the US, but big names here. They’ve given the Channel 9 studios a clean (probably needed it anyway) and sent home the on-air talent who interviewed Rita Wilson and/or whose dressing room she used etc. Best wishes to Hanks and Wilson for their recovery, and hope transmission was minimised.
I feel bad for those businesses that depend on NBA games. I’m sure those people can’t afford to lose the rest of the season.
All the ushers and concessions workers. All the hotel workers. All the restaurants and bars near the venues. This hits them hard. But I still think Adam Silver made the right call. A colleague sat near the Utah Jazz bench Friday night. He said they had giant buckets of Purell and were wiping it all over themselves constantly. Every team that has played them in the past two weeks is in self-quarantine.
Oh no!! Much love and best wishes to them. May they stay safe. I’m sure they’ll get through this.