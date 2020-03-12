Duchess Meghan hosted an event at the palace for commonwealth universities

View this post on Instagram
#New The Duchess of Sussex, patron of the @the_acu_official, met Commonwealth scholars at Buckingham Palace to hear about their work around climate and the environment, sustainable cities, health innovation and technology (9th March)💙 #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #princeharry #dukeofsussex #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #archieharrison #harryandmeghan #sussexroyal #royalfamily #instaroyals #royalnews
You know what would be hilarious? If the Duchess of Sussex’s event numbers were larger than the Duchess of Cambridge’s for the month of March. That probably won’t happen, because of the Cambridges’ Irish struggle-tour, but still… Meghan fit A LOT of stuff into her week-long trip to London. And Kate wasn’t the only one who got to do a solo event at Buckingham Palace too – Meghan apparently hosted a meeting for the Association of Commonwealth Universities at BP. She wore this Scanlan Theodore dress in the Chris Allerton photos – a gamine little black dress with a tie by the neck. Very cute, very Audrey Hepburn. The dress retails for about $650. Meghan invited Omid Scobie to write about the event, which you can read here (I’ll be covering part of that Scobie piece separately). People Magazine also had some good coverage:
Meghan Markle made the most of her last day as a senior working royal in the U.K. Before attending the Commonwealth Service on Monday with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex attended a meeting at Buckingham Palace with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) — one of her royal patronages.
Meghan, 38, met with a group of Commonwealth and Chevening scholars as well as an ACU Blue Charter Fellow. Members of the group hailed from 11 different Commonwealth countries, including Malawi, India, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Meghan spoke with academics studying and researching important topics, such as cleaning up plastic pollution in the oceans, building more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth.
As the students split into four groups (climate and the environment, sustainable cities, health innovation and technology), Meghan noted that they all had one thing in common. “Even though the groups are divided, everyone is connected because of this very holistic approach to tackling climate change,” she said. “I love how solution based you all are.”
Timothy Biswick, a University of Leicester research fellow from Malawi, said, “I’m impressed with what she has been saying here. She knows what she’s talking about. It’s not just coming here and listening to us, she knows what she’s talking about in terms of climate change.” He added, “She was talking about things in quite some detail so you know that this person knows what they are talking about and are passionate about it.”
Joanna Newman, Secretary General of the ACU, said: “One of the joys of the duchess being a patron has been her understanding of the value of higher education and her own experience of having been a student on a scholarship, her own experience of being a student doing international studies and also studying abroad for part of her degree.”
Before Meghan entered the room, Newman told the group: “You are all going to have a short period of time with our patron. She’s really interested in the work that we’re doing, she’s incredibly supportive. She is herself a scholar from the university where she got a scholarship, so she understands the importance of scholarships. And she’s been a real champion of the work that universities do.”
You coulda had a bad bitch, Britain. You could have had a woman who is comfortable in every setting, who understands how to work a room and work one-on-one. You could have had this bright, beautiful, intelligent woman with a strong work ethic as one of your representatives to the world. Instead, you smeared her and abused her with racism and sexism. What’s always impressed me about Meghan is how EASY she makes it look. Like, of course she’ll spend time with kids one-on-one. Of course she would have read through her briefing papers on what these kids were working on. Of course she wanted to make each one of those students feel like they were important, that they were making a positive difference for the world. It becomes notable because… very few of the royals actually DO that.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Instagram and Avalon Red.
First off, swoon, she looks amaze balls!
As I read the introduction, I thought: wow how powerful to have your patron understand and know the walk your walking!!!! Yeah Britain and BRF, you really lost a shining star that you could not and will not be able to dim. I love how she is proving her haters wrong.
A few questions though, one: if they are stepping away, is this the last of her visits or will this continue? And two: TQ allowed the palace to be used???
Bright and beautiful, willing to put in WORK, warm and welcoming, interested and engaged… it’s like she was tailor-made to update a dusty, fusty old-school world and give it a bit of sparkle, and instead they ran her out of town.
What the heck Liz?
+1000
Meghan is sooooo good at this. She does indeed make it look easy.
She really does continue to amaze with her intelligence while looking gLoRiOuS at every step.
Years ago, my mom received a prestigious award from our Governor General (Queen’s rep here in Canada) and before the ceremony, my mom said that the GG had gone to each award recipient backstage, sat with them and spoke to them about their work. She even spoke to my mom in Italian (my mom is an Italian immigrant). My mom was so struck by this – it’s not hard to make people feel seen, heard, and valuable. It’s too bad more royals don’t seem to understand this…
Um OriginalLala … how AMAZING is that!!!!! Wow. No wonder you are such an intelligent poster. XO I am Canadian and stories like that … they are fantastic. Wow. Just wow.
It was such a cool day! My sweet mama was so proud that this powerful, amazing woman had taken the time to learn about her.
That’s so lovely!
And exactly what the royals should be doing. It’s not enough to just nod, smile for the cameras and maybe ask a banal question before moving on, not when they’re figureheads. Lord knows they have the time to prepare.
Adrienne Clarkson? or Michaelle Jean? Both were really good in the role, but I always had a soft spot for AC because she loves LM Montgomery’s Anne books so much.
Michaelle Jean
I’m also a huge LM Montgomery fan!
Oh, yeah that makes sense! I like AC but I wonder if there’s a reason that when parody show Double Exposure (CBC radio, 1990s) used to include her in a skit, her sign-off was “I’m Adrienne Clarkson, and you’re not.”
That’s really nice to know. You see these awards and you don’t know how much work goes into them, but the way your mother was received is something to be remembered.
Good, Omid should get all the exclusives.
And she really is a prime example of, ‘I would wish you the best but I already left.’
I hope they prosper like there is no tomorrow!
Let those ‘royal’ Skeksis wither and fade, girl!
First off, let me just say I’m here for Mariam Makeba’s “pata pata” playing on the Sussexroyal IG post. Meghan’s knowledge of her subject matter never ceases to amaze me. She always comes prepared. Her patronages must be grateful they have her. She’s an asset…and that’s why her light will never be dimmed.
PS: Kaiser, those ‘kids’ are masters and PhD scholars though…you make it sound like they are teenagers…lol
@Bubs, same here, I really enjoyed the Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata!
@Abena, thanks for pointing out the correct first name – Miriam, not Mariam. Pata Pata is forever green and I love how Makeba’s Xhosa intonations come through strongly. Great woman…beautiful song. Glad you love it as much as I do.
She cares. She does her research. We saw that early on when she visited Reprezent Radio with Harry before their wedding and the people there were so happy she knew all about them. And still she’s doing it now, on her way out.
Like you say, it’s notable because so few royals do it. She didn’t just show up for the photos, she knew what she was talking about. And then you have Billy on the other hand boasting about not reading his briefing notes.
I’m not surprised it was a very emotional event, I got a bit misty reading the articles!
She looks amazing. This really is the tour where she shows the royal family what they’re missing.
My husband and I started watching the Vice documentary last night – its a little heavy on the graphics and such, but was pretty good and it was interesting to hear people say out loud what we have been saying for a while (we started it at 1040 to get our minds off Tom hanks and coronavirus and that was a mistake, we usually go to bed at 10 so at 11:15 we had to stop lol and I’ll finish it today.)
anyway – I said to my husband when reading about this ACU event – part of what makes people like Meghan is that she lived a real life. Yes, she was an actress and her dad won an Emmy etc – but she had a scholarship to college. She found work to pay the bills when she wasn’t acting, etc. She doesn’t come from this immense privilege that the royals do, and she didn’t have the luxury Kate had to just…not work for a decade. it makes her more interesting and also makes people relate to her more. That’s a huge thing that they have lost.
She just is the epitome of “Royal”. The Grace, the intelligence, the caring. And as I have said before, my gosh, she rises above beautifully.
I agree. Meghan is the whole package. She carries herself with such elegance and dignity at all times, all the while making everyone she meets feel seen.
She is just such a high quality person. This video and write-up brought tears to my eyes as a former teacher – she can just work a room, inspire people, and make the world better. The BRF really messed up here but I can totally understand why they didn’t want her around. She makes all of them look like the beige, stuffy, dullards they are. She truly makes Kate look so banal (just by default) and that is why they are so threatened.
And what else is amazing is that the Royal men generally do not want wives that sparkle (Prince Charles, William) but Harry just loves that he’s got a special and charismatic woman and I think a lot of why they left is that he wasn’t going to let his musty family dim her sparkle. Tells you what kind of man he is, too.
Yes, Imogene, ” a high quality person”. That’s it! And in all honesty, people are always jealous of “high quality people” if they feel threatened by them in any way. It is very human. I think we all wish The British Royal Family had have been smarter and kinder. You WANT the high quality people in your organization as workers and role models. XO
That’s the problem. None of them are smart. Not the Queen, not Charles and Camilla or Will and Kate. As for Kate, only a FOOL would seen to be rude in public at church to be replayed on the internet for all time. The courtiers with their commitment to ineptitude will never know how badly they screwed this up. It’s so obvious and it’s painful to watch.
She is so good at this Duchess stuff. The Royal Family really did miss out on a good thing.
Thing is, if someone can come from outside the traditional fold and do the royal thing so well, what makes the royal family special? Why should we bother to keep them and pay for them if a feminist biracial American divorcee is so much better at it than them?
yes, Belli. Inquiring minds want to know. That is probably the crux of why they couldn’t handle her. People of color aren’t supposed to be “better” at white people than things and especially not the Royal family.
She looks amazing! Her effort she puts into really knowing the charities she champions is amazing. She doesn’t just attach her name to it, she deep dives and learns what she can. It‘s probably part of the reason she had to go.
She looks amazing here … the hair, the dress. In a week of stand-out looks, this is really one of my favorites. I notice that in one of the clips she actually makes the scholars break out into laughter. Real laughter, without a maniacal smile or laughing like a hyena. Sigh. I’m glad she’s back at home now, cuddling her baby.
They really nailed it with their ‘farewell to royal duties’ tour – they showed the UK, the media and the RF what they are throwing away to appease Cain and Unable. If anyone was in any doubt about WHO has been behind the smear campaign against Meghan (and Harry) the cold as ice atmosphere on Monday in a CHURCH should have convinced you all. Sussexit was driven by the Cambridges and Kate (and her family) is just as complicit in driving that just as much as William.
I look forward to see what they can do on the world stage now that they are free!!! I think next year we’ll see TQ and Chuck trying to woo them back into the royal fold – they KNOW what they are loosing. Appeasing Cain and Unable has a price – as for those 2 I hope the 30 pieces of silver they took from the UK tabloids to hide their secrets is worth it as they WILL turn on them at some point, regardless of them being in the direct line to the throne. The moment the Cambridges stop playing ball with them, the press will start hinting at their misdemeanours and secrets.
I cannot believe the BRF drove a hard working woman out who ACTUALLY likes to do the work instead of seeing it as a chore they have to do before they can do the things they really want to do like staying at home and doing nothing.
I don’t even understand the point of being insanely jealous. The top job IS William and Kate’s. There’s a maximum of 10 years before they’re both PPoW and perhaps 20 before they are King and Queen Consort. Popularity doesn’t matter.
I read the three articles covering this and felt so sad and so angry.
She was just perfect for the role and carried it out flawlessly. The RF and our Magat-, racist- and bot-fuelled tabloids ruined what could have been an extraordinary chapter in our history.
At a time when there is so much negativity in the world, we have this amazingly beautiful, caring, capable woman (supported by her amazing husband) here to inspire us all. Who cares about the royals – I’ve personally committed to never clicking on another Kate (or other royal) article again. But Meghan and Harry – more please!
Loved her style this past week – she is stunning.
She looked amazing. Even in her final days as a senior royal she was STILL making Kate & Will look lazy AF.
Bad bitch indeed.
Meghan and Harry, Good luck in everything you do and I’ll be watching.