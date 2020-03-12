Prince Harry & William’s relationship is ‘forever changed,’ Harry isn’t looking back

Clearly, the biggest gossip story going around is still Sussexit, and the icy drama that went down on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey. I’ve been enjoying all of your theories about what went down behind the scenes, and whether Prince Charles told William and Kate to sit the f–k down and stop being petty a–holes. As cathartic as it is to imagine that happening, I have doubts. I don’t believe the cover story, of course, because that was what Willileaks and his office gave to Becky English at the Mail, that being that William and Kate selflessly agreed to step aside so that the “emotional” Sussexes wouldn’t feel snubbed. Horsesh-t. That wouldn’t explain the cold greeting between the couples AT ALL. Maybe we’ll never know, or we’ll never know anything beyond the Willileaks lie. One thing we do know: the brothers’ relationship will never be the same after all of this.
Prince Harry and Prince William will always be brothers, but their bond has been tested in recent years. The rift between the siblings first emerged when William cautioned his younger brother against moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan Markle. Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to step down from their royal roles — effective at the end of March — and the dynamic between Prince William and Prince Harry will never be the same, says an insider.
The brother’s relationship is “forever changed,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They won’t get back to the way they were. Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.”
The insider adds that Prince Harry and his wife plan to spend time in California, Meghan’s home state, and Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie. “He’s not looking back,” the source says.
Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother, Princess Diana, died — and she hoped they would always stay close. “One thing Diana said was, ‘Please, whatever happens, remember you always have each other, and I want you always to stick together.’ And clearly that can’t happen for a long time,” says Ingrid Seward, a veteran royal biographer who knew the late princess.
I hate that Diana’s memory is being used as a cudgel against Harry, like IF ONLY Harry hadn’t been so emotional and if only he hadn’t married that horrid American, then he could have hung around and been William’s doormat for eternity, LIKE DIANA WANTED. Diana didn’t want that. Diana worried about William’s temperament too, and she always thought Harry had the better temperament to be king. But most of all, she worried that the royal system and the Men In Grey would chew up her sons. Those Men In Grey only chose to chew up one of her sons.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has another suspicious “exclusive” about what the Duchess of Sussex actually thinks about all the sh-t that went down. These DM exclusives always have the feel of some Royal Rota reporter just making halfway educated guesses.
Meghan Markle has told close friends that her farewell tour in the UK is ‘confirmation’ that she and Prince Harry ‘made the right choice in parting ways’ with the royal family, DailyMail.com can reveal. Meghan told her inner circle of friends that her last trip as a senior royal has been ‘bittersweet’ but she was ‘eager to get back home to Archie’ before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially walk away from the monarchy on March 31.
‘She said [the trip] has been a confirmation that they made the right choice in parting ways. There’s no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,’ a close friend of Meghan told DailyMail.com. ‘It’s still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it’s obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife. Kate barely even looked at her and their interaction was kept to a bare minimum.’
Yep. This is what I keep saying when people (unnamed sources) are like “oh, it’s bittersweet” and “oh, Meghan and Harry are so sad.” Harry is flat-out PISSED. He’s angry as hell, not sad. And Meghan is blissed out, knowing that they don’t have to deal with these dry charisma-vacuums for another year.
I think the final straw for Harry would have been proof that Willy and Katie were behind the smear campaign against his wife. There would be no coming back from that.
Yeah – its pretty obvious to me that Harry has receipts that the Cambridges and Middletons were behind the leaking to the tabloids not just about the Sussexit negotiations but everything else. Things changed very obviously when they joined that lawsuit against the tabloids AND why certain people are bricking it.
It will be very interesting to see what happens when this gets to a court room, IF it gets to a court room as I still think Granny will try and make it go away to protect Cain and Unable who are still her heirs.
His anger at his brother is healthy. Harry’s brother is an A-ho#e.
Racism. That I believe is what the break is all about.
I feel like most of us here would be such good “insiders” in terms of “sources” for the DM et al. Of course Meghan thinks they made the right choice. Anyone with eyes could see that!
I did get a good laugh at the part about Kate being uptight though and being able to cut the tension with a knife. I didn’t expect the DM to come out and say that, even if its through a “source.”
As for the brothers – I don’t generally like when people play the “what would Diana think” game, because it usually comes from a place where Diana is either a total saint or total villain, but here – I think its pretty clear that Diana would be very upset over how Harry and Meghan have been treated, and she would be very proud of Harry for walking away like he is.
From the beginning Kate has been/was described as uptight and cold, that narrative only changed when they got engaged. Kate has ALWAYS been about the status and she has a long history of welding it like a weapon. I think that was part of why she was so openly cold on Monday – she was pissed that she was robbed of the status that came with walking in with TQ.
@DU it will be interesting to see if the narrative re: Kate continues to change and to swing away from the “embiggening.” I think her behavior at WA was embarrassing for the royal family and I’m sure some of them realize that.
I agree with you that she was pissed about not walking in with the Queen. There’s obviously a lot more there, but I think that was why she refused to acknowledge the Sussexes and looked so visibly pissed.
How sad and disheartening to be treated like this by your own family and more so your brother. They only had each other after their mother’s death and I’m sure a strong bond took hold. And I’m sure if we are theorizing correctly, Harry must be angry, hurt and deeply wounded by what has happened. Time to start your own dynasty Henry – and I wish him and Meghan all the best: living your best life is the best revenge.
Convinced H and M know the family is trying to punish them for wanting freedom. That Harry is pissed he’s been a model family member and his family is turning their back on him. He really thought they’d be happy for him and accept his wife into the fold. The disillusionment has made him angry. Meg, otoh, is used to this kind of drama. So she can deal with it better.
As if any of Meghan’s friends would speak to daily mail hahahha.
I don’t k’ow What members of the royal family think they are doing.
They will never make Harry come back with their weird behavior and their coldness
Of course their relationship will never be the same? How could it be after everything? Maybe one day they’ll be cordial but I don’t see it going further than that for a while.
Still printing lies I see…..and those who are weponizing Harry’s mother against him-how awful. We all know peace at any price is no piece at all and Diana wouldn’t have stood for it, so why should he. My god, people are cruel.
Harry’s face when he sees the royal reporters is the stuff of memes…gotta love the guy. He’s a true soldier…only, this time, he’s fighting to protect his wife and child. Meghan hit the jackpot with this one…he’s become not just her husband, but best friend, defender and protector…basically what every heterosexual woman hopes for in a life partner. I stan!!!
Still funny that some crazy people thought Harry would always be third wheel to his brother and Kate. I have a younger brother whom I love with my life but when he gets married, his first priority had better be to his wife…and then children!!!
I’m totally in support of Sussexit and I thoroughly admire Meghan. However I can’t seem to wrap my mind around the fact that whilst Harry seems terribly and honestly pissed at something or “someone” , Meghan still remains smiling?????
Like I don’t get it. Even Kate couldn’t summon her usual fake smile!!!!
When in doubt Megs , please stay expressionless… !
She’s smiling cause they’re at an event that is supposed to celebrate the Commonwealth. W,H & K are the ones who should’ve been expressionless if they can’t muster up a smile while at work. They’re the ones being unprofessional and shady. Not her.
I don’t see what the issue is. Meghan was being perfectly poised – she looked happy to be there, was engaged with what was happening, and very graciously opted not to see the ugliness around her (a truly royal attribute and skill).
Meghan is not going to let those folks get her down! Harry, on the other hand must still have some expectations. And why shouldn’t Meg be smiling? She knows freedom and seeing Archie are close at hand.
This fail article is lifted word for word from the Toronto Star article by Vinay Menon. Maybe now Toronto Star is Meghan inner circle 🙄🙄🙄
I know this may be an unpopular opinion around here, but the whole BRF seems like a bunch of petty, salty, tantrum-prone a**es. Some are much worse than others. Harry has a lot of charisma and warmth and has been treated horrifically by his family, but honestly I think he can be a petulant brat as well. Meghan, on the other hand, seems lovely, intelligent and level-headed. I wish her the best.
Picture worth a thousand words. Harry’s anger and lack of familial support. William the Terrible, arrogant and smug. Chuckie, oblivious, uncaring, all’s well in my world.
Willie and katie are a$$wh0les. I hope they read this: if willie and katie show up on harry and megz front steps with their kids for a vacation together, i might change my mind about them, meanwhile there just petty jealous lazy racists betrayers to me. Diana would not be proud of the older brother being mentally abusive to his younger brother like this.
Dry- charisma vacuums shall hereby be the ONLY acceptable names for W&K.
I really dislike these People fluff articles that start out with the rift emerged when Wills warned Harry against Megs and then skips to … and now Harry is leaving! A whole lot of very unpleasant shady things went down between the brothers since then. Harry is not wearing that murderous look in the Commonwealth pics ONLY because of that long-ago warning.
I once went 8 years without speaking to my older sister. Family stuff happened…we disagreed…and we’re both stubborn mules about being right sometimes. LOL! But, time and maturity brought us back together and healed the wounds.
All that is to say that, at the end of the day, these two are brothers. They may have fallen out for the moment, but I highly doubt it’s forever. In fact, I think it’s ridiculous to speculate that they’ll never speak or become close again. And I think their rift would heal even faster if the media and the “royal courtiers” would just back off.