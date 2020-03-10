Did the Queen and/or Prince William screw over the Sussexes one last time?

As we discussed yesterday, there was some weirdness when it came to the arrivals and seating at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day. If I’m being 100% honest, I don’t completely understand the change that was made last minute, but I think the final result was that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not placed towards the entrance for a formal greeting with the Queen, which is what happened last year. Instead, they were ushered to their seats, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not far behind. The programs for the Commonwealth Day service had already been printed, so this was a significant change. I theorized that Harry and Meghan asked for the change because they didn’t want to pose for photos with William and Kate. But… according to Becky English at the Daily Mail, the choice to change this *thing* came from the Queen’s office. And of course, it’s framed as Harry and Meghan being “emotional,” which is apparently the greatest sin in England.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s last engagement as senior royals was marred by behind-the-scenes tensions over protocol. It had been agreed that Harry and Meghan’s attendance at yesterday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with other senior royals would be a fitting farewell. But the Daily Mail understands the couple were upset to learn that they would not be permitted to join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the main VIP party.
Instead they were told they would have to make their own way to their seats at the front of the abbey before the arrival of other senior royals, alongside the Earl and the Countess of Wessex. Fearing another highly public royal skirmish, William and Kate, it can be revealed, stepped in to defuse the situation at the weekend and offered to join ‘emotional’ Harry and Meghan as they waited in their seats for the Queen, Charles and Camilla to arrive. But not before 2,000 orders of service had been signed off and printed which very clearly – and rather embarrassingly – placed the Cambridges firmly as entering with the main royal party. And it seems that their 11th-hour olive branch did not ease the ill-feeling between the feuding family.
Buckingham Palace last night attempted to put on a brave face, insisting there was ‘no set format for this annual service’ as it ‘depended on how many Members of the Royal Family are in attendance’. The Queen and senior royals are always the last to arrive and take part in a procession down to the front of the Abbey. But the palace notably failed to address the issue of why the Cambridges were originally down in the official Order of Service to accompany the Queen, before changing their minds to take their seats ahead of the Queen’s arrival, alongside the Sussexes.
The decision not to include the Sussexes was made by the Queen’s office directly, led by her private secretary Edward Young. Harry and Meghan were understood to be particularly hurt as although it was to be their last public engagement, they will not formally step down until March 31. Until then Harry still retains the title, given to him by the Queen, of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador – of which he has been stripped along with his other official duties, as part of his royal stand-down.
He and Meghan will also retain strong links with the ‘family of nations’ because they will keep their roles as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The duchess will also retain her patronage of the Association of Commonwealth Universities which she took on last year.
‘It seems that they were quite sensitive and emotional about it,’ said one royal source. Another insider added: ‘Although they are adamant about wanting to step down, they seem quite preoccupied with what status they will retain and the fact that Harry remains sixth in line to the throne, as they made a point of saying on their new website the other day.’
This, to me, reeks of a leak not from Buckingham Palace, but from Kensington Palace. The way this is framed as the Cambridges being diplomatic and saving the day from “emotional, status-obsessed” Harry and Meghan, plus the added dash of William throwing his grandmother under the bus for HER pettiness. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely believe the Queen is that f–king petty, that she would order Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Commonwealth service just to treat them like sh-t one last time before they leave. But the Keen-specific spin on this version of events is uh, obvious, and I think there’s probably more to the story.
William and Catherine better prepare for that atomic karma bomb…because it’s coming and they’ve earned it.
I hope it comes soon and often! They deserve it.
I really don’t know what to say except that this family is so messed up that Harry and Meghan should thank GOD they are no longer having to deal with it on a constant basis. Don’t get me wrong, I know one can never truly walk away from the BRF, but distancing them selves will be their saving grace.
Yeah, this along with hundreds of other actions, just solidified they made the right choice.
You can tell by their demeanor on this trip that they know they made the correct decision.
Why is it that Charles-1st in line for the throne-stands by and does nothing for his own son?
Because he is actually behind a lot of this. The feud between his sons suits him.
I’m not sure Charles wasn’t involved here – in terms of keeping the Cambridges out of the procession. There’s no way that was their choice so it was either the Queen who decided that on her own or Charles encouraged her to “decide” that.
The Dolittles’ spin on this after lots of people called them out for being rude towards the Sussexes. Yeah right, they were so diplomatic/gracious that Cain and Unable couldn’t muster a small smile towards Harry & Meghan.
Even if Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, the royal reporters can never take away the fact that Harry is the son of the heir and therefore still in line so they keep beating him with it even though it’s just a part of who he is.
“Cain and Unable” is perfect!!
I think I saw that the Sussexes weren’t on the order of service, meaning it was already decided that they would be seated before the Queen’s procession before the orders went to print.
Whether or not it was their decision, it’s for the best that they weren’t subjected to the body language analysis while they waited for the Queen with W&K etc. It was bad enough already on that front.
The Cambridges were the last minute change.
And I doubt it was a kind move from the Cambridges to step in and soothe H&M’s pesky emotions, especially from the greeting we saw.
Harry is still a senior royal until the 31st, so the change did draw attention to this new set up. Thankful that Meghan and Harry are away from these ain’t worth a damn folks.
Keen Kate generally pulls it together for the sake of appearance, as with her very clipped smiles at Christmas at church (which she alternated with a scowl). But that she didn’t even acknowledge the Sussexes AT ALL as they were taking their seats was a VERY catty departure from her usual facade. I was surprised to see her be so petty – publicly, anyway.
I wish I could have seen the whole of their interactions. The clip I saw definitely showed Meghan saying hello and being completely ignored. Would love to know if they interacted later.
I had to go to my grandmas memorial service with my brothers and their wives this past fall. We are estranged for painful reasons that have still not been resolved, and they basically ignored my grandma for the last 3 years of her life. It was excruciating to sit at the same round table with them. Only saved by family members who did not know the drama and ones who did but chose to be buffers. But we still said hello and talked about the weather.
She can be quite petty. She ignored Letizia at an event, in a similar manner.
There was no reason for them not to have been in the procession other than pettiness. They all should have been, including the Wessexes.
HAHAHAHAHAHHAA. Yeah, no.
I think the sussexes may have been upset at not walking in with the Queen – but they might have been fine not doing it, because then they would have had to stand around yesterday waiting with Will and Kate, which is when we got all those awkward pics last year. So while I think not letting them walk in with the queen was a definite snub, I sort of think they were okay with it in the grand scheme. And they definitely knew about it since they weren’t on the program.
The change with Will and Kate though – that is significant IMO. That was obviously a last minute change, and Will and Kate did NOT look happy about it.
I wonder if, disregarding my first paragraph – that H&M actually were ticked over not being included, and it was brought up to Charles and the queen, and pointed out to them how bad it made them all look, so it was decided the Cambridges wouldn’t walk with the queen either, and they were ticked. I could see that happening.
Whatever it was – the Cambridges did not voluntarily choose to be seated ahead of time. This story is completely and totally from KP (first clue – Rebecca English) and it makes it even clearer that it wasn’t their choice – its so heavy handed and over the top that it seems obvious to me that its designed to hide the true story.
It’s pretty obvious the Cambridges were cranky about something yesterday in that barely there greeting, especially Kate, where it’s hard to tell she even looked at them.
Becky English is simply a Cambridge mouthpiece… I mean her twitter avatar has been Kate and William for years. That’s bizarre for someone who pretends to be a neutral journalist
@becks – I’m wondering if H & M didn’t care (or were hurt and kept quiet) and some PR person independently pointed out how bad it looked and so the Cambridge’s were moved hence why they were pissed- slight variation on your take…
That could be it too. Either way, it seems clear that the change was not the cambridges choice, so did the queen make the change to punish them for something* or did the queen make the change for optics? If the latter, how was it no one said anything until after the program went to print??
*for the queen to have told them to stay out of the procession, it must have been something serious in my mind. She’s not going to cause a public wave like that at an event like this without a solid reason.
They will never stop trying to screw Harry and Meghan Up.
Have you seen their faces yesterday?
A sad and dull monarchy.
If only they could put as much energy into working than they put into bullying Harry and Meghan
Harry and Meghan, run, don’t walk, away from these petty a-holes!
Okay. So this might make a lot more sense now.
So MAYBE the queen pulled her petty stunt, the Sussex’s were understandably hurt. Last minute Will MIGHT have flippantly been like “Well, what do you want? Do you want us to go in with you?” and then either backed down because of the stupid papers that had already been printed, or because petty grandmother got involved. At this point I could see Liz genuinely being petty enough to be like “No, the Cambridge’s will come in with us, make sure Harry knows what he’s missing out on, this is just the beginning and he might as well get used to it” and then Will dumbly just following granny because he sees where the gravy train is going and I’m sure in a small way he DOES feel like his hands are tied with the old bitty. And then because of appearances the queen and Charles end up forcing the Cambridge’s go in with the Sussex’s anyway, and it just was awkward as hell.
I could see Will and Harry then having it out over the fact that Will didn’t stand by what he had said and how he NEVER bothered to defend them this whole time, and things just kind of spiraling out of control there.
I genuinely suspect at least some version of that went down. Details might be different, but I suspect that there was a lot of unloading happening with a couple of years worth of issues finally being brought to the light.
And then you have sweet as freaking anything Meghan smiling and waving because she probably still thinks “Well, they’re in a tough spot, I’ll try to be cheery with them and make sure things go smoothly for the rest of the time” and then they just… ignore it. And then you see Harry and Meghan quietly talking to each other right after that, looking rather hurt.
I don’t know, my dudes. I know I defend the Cambridge’s at times because I think they are at times in a difficult spot when it comes to this incredibly screwed up family’s dynamics. They’re going to disappoint someone, and they’re too afraid to do what M&H did, so they cowardly listen to granny because she’s pulling the purse strings. I tend to think that the Queen is pulling a lot more of the punches than William is, though. And I don’t doubt for a second that Andy has been a contributor to that. He’s probably whispering in mommy’s ear and I think most of the negativity around the weddings was from his side. But this is just a mess. And I’m so glad M&H are getting away from this.
@Erin, the Sussexes gave up everything to move to Canada. Harry recently directed people to call him just Harry and nothing else. People like these care zilch about titles or status or rank. If they cared to be in the Queen’s procession, they wouldn’t have left the royal family. And if they quit the senior royal status voluntarily, being in the Queen’s procession is not that’s much of a big deal that would upset them. Your tin foil theory makes zero sense.
The “the Sussexes are obsessed with Harry being 6th in line” is just RRR reversed psychology. They think they can trick/bully the queen into removing Harry and his son.
Since William is funded by his father and will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, I don’t think the queen’s purse strings matter to him.
Ahh maybe Kate was pissed because her and Will weren’t part of the profession. It’s the only reason I can think of as to why she’d be so openly rude other than she’s a bitch and even then she has enough tact to not act like that so publicly.
Maybe Kate was pissed because someone insisted that she wear a plate on her head. LOL. Gawd, what an awful hat that is.
a plate with a pretzel on top of what looks like a slice of bacon
Incandescent rage monster William is the last one to step in and calm things down.
Such a BS story.
I find this whole situation to be increasingly sad.
I do too.
The really said thing, for the Commonwealth that is, is that none of the BRF looked as if they really wanted to be there period.
Harry & Meghan should have walked in with the procession (Sophie & Edward too as they will now have to step up and do more work) or just not attended period.
Were Anne & Timothy there?
I believe this
If they were emotional about it, it is with good reason. The Queen wanted them to come for this last engagement as senior royals, so they did. Now they’re being told they aren’t going to be treated as senior royals?
But yeah, that sounds like a KP exclusive.
I would not blame the Sussexes at all for being upset. Why would the queen “order” them to fly halfway across the world only to have one last opportunity to treat them like $hit and put them in their alleged place? This was the absolute height of pettiness.
I think Buckingham Palace began to see they had a PR disaster in the making once the printed order of procession was released; people were pointing out that Harry and Meghan were going to be excluded from walking in the procession. I think William was ordered to take his seat with Kate to avert very bad optics and that is why the Cambridges were so pissed off. Then Kensington Palace try to spin the situation by claiming W&K were the heroes of the day by voluntarily offering to sit so as to calm the emotional H&M and, of course, a friendly Daily Fail royal reporter posted the story.
this seems accurate.
I think this is 100% what happened.
Seems like Harry and Meghan being punished for being happy. Hurt people hurt, you know. But that’s the price for getting out of toxic family. So happy for them that they are GTFO of London, far away for the miserable pettiness of this rotten monarchy.
The whole thing was so weird. The thing is, Harry did smile at William and William did acknowledge Harry and Meghan. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Harry recently, if he doesn’t want to do a thing, he doesn’t do it. That’s why the royal reporters are torturing him.
I noticed when Petty Betty walked in, he fixed his gaze firmly away from her. I suppose he was icing his father out, too. He definitely had a problem specifically with them.
Sophie and Kate looked completely over this stuff and like they wanted out of there. They didn’t look like they were going to exchange pleasantries with anyone but each other.
Harry looked ok with his uncle and even with his brother. But he looked fit to kill when the rest arrived.
I wonder if it was this private secretary of the Queen who both kept him from his scheduled meeting with his grandmother and who got the Sussexes pitched off the order of service.
Does Betty on her own still have it in her to be this petty? This is major super petty treatment of the Sussexes. They aren’t officially stepping down yet so why make them take seats prematurely? This was supposed to be their last time officially together.
Whatever happened, the Cambridges got screwed, too. Kate looked pissed. William didn’t look too terribly put out. So I guess he was already calculating how it could all be spun to his favor.
I wonder now if the Sussexes really will attend the Trooping the Colour. That seems like a major waste of the Sussexes’ time and energy given that they’re probably going to get stuck in some back corner of the balcony, probably behind the Mozz and his kid. Goodness knows there’s no shortage of relatives they can dust off and put in front of them.
Sigh. These incomplete clips. I have to correct myself. I saw a very short clip, Harry and Charles did smile and acknowledge each other. Harry didnt seem to acknowledge the Queen, at least not in that clip.
So unless there’s one comprehensive video with scenes from different angles, who can tell what the hell is going on with these wacked out people?
The thing with Kate goes way back. When she was asked about if she was happy about Meghan’s pregnancy and she could only mumble out some vague mess about it’s a nice time of year for children.
These people ain’t normal.
This story is obvious BS to try and negate the negative headlines the Cambridge’s are getting over their rudeness yesterday. Its a pathetic attempt to get sympathy by making the Sussex’s out to be petty brats – I think we all know who the petty brats were and as usual they are projecting their behaviour onto others.
As for Sophie Wessex – she doesn’t have the best rep as being a nice person plus she is sucking up to the Cambridges in the hopes that her children will have a place in the family firm going forward.
That is all I see now when I look at Sophie–a big lily-white butt kisser.
Apparently, when they first met, Diana made Sophie cry.
After seeing her behavior yesterday, I’m glad she did.
What was the crying over? I have never heard this story.
Well, the story is that the press were implying Sophie would be a new Diana and the Royal Family were comparing her favorably to Diana, so allegedly when they met in 1993, Diana made a bunch of snarky comments about Sophie, including a remark about her skirt, saying it was nice for Marks and Spencers anyway and that must be expensive on her wages, etc etc.
Who knows if that’s true, lol. After seeing Sophie yesterday, I kind of hope it is.
If nothing changes, nothing changes. H&M have done their absolute best to cooperate, lead, engage, contribute. The BRF is self-destructive, immobilizing and refuses to acknowledge they are the problem.
Come home Harry and Meghan where you will be treated with kindness, love and respect.
“Another public skirmish”..
What was the first one?
Nice to see you are hoping for a family to be broken up, because remember: Meghan and Archie are Harry´s family. Also good to judge a person for past failed relationships and an obviously toxic family. If much, I believe those things are what Meghan and Harry have in common: shitty families that expected them not to go that far and got jealous when they went.
But I guess everyone has different expectations and experiences. With those two is strange how people attach double standards, It is either ” she knew all along what she was getting into” or ” She had no idea she would have to play second fiddle to Kate and decided to leave.” Make your pick- or go back to BlindGossip,.
I think the problem was with the talent and art of fiddling. I do not believe that Meghan had any problem playing second fiddle to Cathy. However, if Unable cannot play the fiddle then does that not leave Meghan in First Chair by default.
@Bay – this is a really good way to put it, actually. I don’t think Meghan was bothered by having to walk behind Kate or anything like that. But like you said, its hard to play second fiddle to someone who cant fiddle at all.
Dear god this family is petty. I think they forgot the cameras were on and everyone would see. Only Meghan and Edward were courteous. Maybe time apart will help. I was annoyed at the spiteful drama they clearly made no attempt to hide. Grow up people.
Being emotional *is* a huge sin in England! Stiff upper lip, keep calm and carry on, and all that.
I still don’t think Kate has as much to do with the pettiness as Elizabeth and William do. I’m sure she’s jealous of Meghan’s global popularity, but she’s obviously the favorite daughter-in-law with the Royal Family and their faithful followers. I think that helps soothe her ego.
But William is just like his grandmother. And he’s always been jealous of Harry. That sort of lifelong love/hate relationship was doomed to turn out like this. It wouldn’t have mattered if Harry had married a Royal Family-approved English duchess or a gay man from South America.
I’m just glad that Harry and Meghan found each other and have been able to build a beautiful little family together. They’re better off away from that toxic Royal Family.
Maybe TQ is aware of how bad things are between the brothers and was trying to limit the time they were forced to interact with one another? Hence, the Cambridges were pulled from the procession at the last minute? Idk but things are very bad within the family, which is sad.
Except that by pulling the Cambridges from the procession, they got MORE time with the Sussexes. If they had walked in with the Queen, we would have gotten very little footage of interaction between the two couples.
If they had any doubts this petty move (which is probably instigated by NormalBill but ended up backfiring on him) should put those to rest! I mean what a utter trash this “family is. I cant wait for the tide to turn now that they wont have any access or dirt to leak to their trashy links with DM,Sun..etc
Brexit is going to put a stop to NormalBill’s “human rights” claim which will offer an opportunity for some to finally report his affairs soon. That and the impending Sussexs lawsuits which KP/BP/CH were unsuccessful in getting H&M to drop will fuel the tabloids into overstepping their pact with palace/courtiers.