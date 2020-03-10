Did the Cambridges barely acknowledge the Sussexes at Westminster Abbey?

As I was going through all of our photos of the royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, I was struck with a depressing thought. There are probably so many people looking at these photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, looking radiant and glamorous, and thinking “good riddance.” If the Sussexit drama has taught me anything, it’s that there are too many people who find “glamour” and “radiance” to be threatening their very existence. I would argue that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt threatened, and that’s why they lashed out from the beginning. The obituaries are still being written on the brothers’ relationship, but know this: William and Harry absolutely had a falling out. And it was significant enough to break their bond almost entirely.
Some fashion notes, before I go on and on. Meghan wore Emilia Wickstead – a caped dress – and a William Chambers hat. Kate wore her custom Catherine Walker coat which was seen a few Christmases ago. Kate did wear a new hat by Sally Ann Provan. I feel like both women went with retro-inspired looks, but Kate is the one looking like she’s wearing a costume. Add some length to the skirt of the coatdress, and she could easily be an extra in Downton Abbey. Meanwhile, Meghan looks like she stepped out of an Alfred Hitchcock film where she was playing the lead. Oh well. This is the choice everyone made: Will and Kate get embiggened and the Sussexes get exiled.
There was a strange moment just after the Sussexes were seated. The Cambridges came in after them (the royals arrived in order of least-to-greatest importance, with the Queen coming last), and as William and Kate were about to sit in the row in front of Harry and Meghan, William seemed to look over at them and Meghan briefly smiled at him. Since William’s bald top was facing the camera, we don’t know what his reaction was, but People Magazine says “William and Kate both offered brief hellos before taking their seats in front.” I don’t think so. I think Kate ignored them like a petty snob and I think William only acknowledged Meghan (alone) with a head nod.
The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382d0w
— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020
And here’s Prince Edward making conversation with the Sussexes while William and Kate look like they’re on a blind date with each other.
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex in deep conversation with the Earl of Wessex at the #CommonwealthDay Service. pic.twitter.com/VvuPRXorqQ
— Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020
I feel like something went down over the last day or two. There seems to be a huge shift. I know things weren’t great before, but it seems like something new came up. I suspect either the Cambridge’s were called out regarding leaks or the pettiness came to a head regarding the Sussexit. I don’t know.
It DOES seem like Kate and Will ignored them for the most part. It’s possible that they just didn’t SEE Meghan wave and smile. I usually err on the side of ‘I’m sure it’s not THAT bad’, but this truly looked bad.
I will say the Duke of Essex seemed pretty happy to chat them up, at least.
Ugh, it was so awkward!
Harry looked sad, and Meg just had the fake smile pasted on because what else was she going to do.
Kate had the stone face going, and she absolutely ignored them.
They generally ignored each other. Not like Harry made any overtures.
It looked like there was a silent understanding that they would be civil, but nobody except Meg could bring themselves to actually do it. Not really surprising.
Harry looked over it most of the time. Meghan
Like if he didn’t want to be there in the first place.
And meghan was just trying to stay professional and cordial.
But this was too much to ask to William and Kate who must have lost control over something and cannot stand it
Of course they did . Then they posted pictures of Harry and Meghan on their account.
Thé hypocrisy and the rudeness.
Perfect for The Royal brand
The Cambridge’s think they have won and maybe in the short game they have. The thing is that Harry and Meghan are in this for the long haul and they have what it takes. Aside from the moment Will is made King the Sussex’s will always outshine them on the global stage.
At this rate I don’t even know for sure that it will happen. Once the Queen is gone (whether she passes away, or gives Charles the crown), the question of the monarchy will come up again. Too many of the younger generation are disgusted by the RF – the pedo uncle thing, the Phillip driving thing, the overt racism, laziness, crazy spending, tone deafness…
Wouldn’t surprise me if Will doesn’t get to take the throne, or at the very least if the role gets greatly diminished.
The Cambridge’s wish came true with the exit of H&M and it’s backfired. There’s no question they’ll be paying for it for years to come. Too bad so sad. Their rudeness yesterday was astonishing. How dumb are those people?