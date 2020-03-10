Did the Cambridges barely acknowledge the Sussexes at Westminster Abbey?

As I was going through all of our photos of the royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, I was struck with a depressing thought. There are probably so many people looking at these photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, looking radiant and glamorous, and thinking “good riddance.” If the Sussexit drama has taught me anything, it’s that there are too many people who find “glamour” and “radiance” to be threatening their very existence. I would argue that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge felt threatened, and that’s why they lashed out from the beginning. The obituaries are still being written on the brothers’ relationship, but know this: William and Harry absolutely had a falling out. And it was significant enough to break their bond almost entirely.

Some fashion notes, before I go on and on. Meghan wore Emilia Wickstead – a caped dress – and a William Chambers hat. Kate wore her custom Catherine Walker coat which was seen a few Christmases ago. Kate did wear a new hat by Sally Ann Provan. I feel like both women went with retro-inspired looks, but Kate is the one looking like she’s wearing a costume. Add some length to the skirt of the coatdress, and she could easily be an extra in Downton Abbey. Meanwhile, Meghan looks like she stepped out of an Alfred Hitchcock film where she was playing the lead. Oh well. This is the choice everyone made: Will and Kate get embiggened and the Sussexes get exiled.

There was a strange moment just after the Sussexes were seated. The Cambridges came in after them (the royals arrived in order of least-to-greatest importance, with the Queen coming last), and as William and Kate were about to sit in the row in front of Harry and Meghan, William seemed to look over at them and Meghan briefly smiled at him. Since William’s bald top was facing the camera, we don’t know what his reaction was, but People Magazine says “William and Kate both offered brief hellos before taking their seats in front.” I don’t think so. I think Kate ignored them like a petty snob and I think William only acknowledged Meghan (alone) with a head nod.

And here’s Prince Edward making conversation with the Sussexes while William and Kate look like they’re on a blind date with each other.

