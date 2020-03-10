“Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Emilia Wickstead to the ‘Misbehaviour’ premiere” links

Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Emilia Wickstead to the Misbehaviour premiere. Keira Knightley wore Chanel! All the women looked lovely. [RCFA]
Will Black Widow’s release date get pushed back? [LaineyGossip]
Angelina Jolie carries Shiloh’s crutches. [JustJared]
Rosamund Pike in McQueen – I like it except for the belt. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Starbucks’ new drink looks amazing. [Pajiba]
Please enjoy this video of good doggo Kratu. [Dlisted]
Here’s more about douchenozzle Matt Gaetz. [Jezebel]
Seth Meyers talks about the ‘rona. [Towleroad]
Tawny Kitaen is still wearing swimsuits, good for her. [Seriously OMG]
Oh she looks like Meghan. Beautiful.
With the sleek lines on Gugu and the ruffles on Keira it looks like they’re parodying Meghan vs. Kate.
Re. the comparison between Gugu and Meghan, I have to disagree. Gugu is beautiful in her own right. Both are beautiful women, but they have very different facial features and hairstyles. My kids are both PoC, and I hear all the time that they look *like* certain celebrities who are the same race but otherwise have very different features.
I am a mixed WOC and the comparisons that happen because I have the same skin tone as another beige mixed woman are really annoying and tiring. Gugu looks nothing like MM so let’s just stop that line of comment right there.
Thanks @Anna for pointing it out.
Gugu is so lovely.
She was the only reason I was able to get through Larry Crowne
I’ve never been a fan of that “stick up fabric” look around the bust (is there an actual term for that style?) but this color looks so lovely on Gugu.
It looks incredibly uncomfortable! But it’s a lovely spring color!!
I have never really liked it either, but I like it done on this dress more than most. The color is lovely though – I’d love an ID on that lipstick because it’s also super springy and cheerful!
Ugh, she is too pretty!
Gugu is also very nice, and even more lovely in person!
Suki did NOT look lovely. She’s gorgeous but her dress and coat were a hot mess.
Yes, please, can we make the sheer skirt thing go away?!? With the odd exception, it always look like some Frederick’s of Hollywood monstrosity.
I’m confused on that Tawny Kitaen picture. is she living in a literal closet? I see a bed, a sink and what looks like ALL of her clothes…maybe a tinyhouse or one of those micro apartment that are so popular in Hong Kong?
Yeah that’s really weird. It doesn’t actually seem like your everyday mattress either. It looks like a foldable mattress… and then it seems like there’s another layer on top of that. It kind of reminds me of the cushions for lawn furniture. Maybe it is some kind of micro apartment or something and the bed is meant to be folded up and packed away? It’s probably mostly weird because there’s just no context given haha.