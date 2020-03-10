“Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Emilia Wickstead to the ‘Misbehaviour’ premiere” links
  • March 10, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Emilia Wickstead to the Misbehaviour premiere. Keira Knightley wore Chanel! All the women looked lovely. [RCFA]
Will Black Widow’s release date get pushed back? [LaineyGossip]
Angelina Jolie carries Shiloh’s crutches. [JustJared]
Rosamund Pike in McQueen – I like it except for the belt. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Starbucks’ new drink looks amazing. [Pajiba]
Please enjoy this video of good doggo Kratu. [Dlisted]
Here’s more about douchenozzle Matt Gaetz. [Jezebel]
Seth Meyers talks about the ‘rona. [Towleroad]
Tawny Kitaen is still wearing swimsuits, good for her. [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore Emilia Wickstead to the ‘Misbehaviour’ premiere” links”

  1. Alexandria says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Oh she looks like Meghan. Beautiful.

    Reply
  2. Guest with Cat says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    With the sleek lines on Gugu and the ruffles on Keira it looks like they’re parodying Meghan vs. Kate.

    Reply
  3. Anna says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Re. the comparison between Gugu and Meghan, I have to disagree. Gugu is beautiful in her own right. Both are beautiful women, but they have very different facial features and hairstyles. My kids are both PoC, and I hear all the time that they look *like* certain celebrities who are the same race but otherwise have very different features.

    Reply
    • Scotchy says:
      March 10, 2020 at 1:38 pm

      I am a mixed WOC and the comparisons that happen because I have the same skin tone as another beige mixed woman are really annoying and tiring. Gugu looks nothing like MM so let’s just stop that line of comment right there.
      Thanks @Anna for pointing it out.

      Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    Gugu is so lovely.

    Reply
  5. Beach Dreams says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    I’ve never been a fan of that “stick up fabric” look around the bust (is there an actual term for that style?) but this color looks so lovely on Gugu.

    Reply
    • Lady2Lazy says:
      March 10, 2020 at 1:07 pm

      It looks incredibly uncomfortable! But it’s a lovely spring color!!

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      March 10, 2020 at 1:42 pm

      I have never really liked it either, but I like it done on this dress more than most. The color is lovely though – I’d love an ID on that lipstick because it’s also super springy and cheerful!

      Reply
  6. Stacy Dresden says:
    March 10, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Ugh, she is too pretty!

    Reply
  7. LeonsMomma says:
    March 10, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Gugu is also very nice, and even more lovely in person!

    Reply
  8. BANANIE says:
    March 10, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Suki did NOT look lovely. She’s gorgeous but her dress and coat were a hot mess.

    Reply
    • Malificent says:
      March 10, 2020 at 1:49 pm

      Yes, please, can we make the sheer skirt thing go away?!? With the odd exception, it always look like some Frederick’s of Hollywood monstrosity.

      Reply
  9. whatWHAT? says:
    March 10, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    I’m confused on that Tawny Kitaen picture. is she living in a literal closet? I see a bed, a sink and what looks like ALL of her clothes…maybe a tinyhouse or one of those micro apartment that are so popular in Hong Kong?

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      March 10, 2020 at 1:54 pm

      Yeah that’s really weird. It doesn’t actually seem like your everyday mattress either. It looks like a foldable mattress… and then it seems like there’s another layer on top of that. It kind of reminds me of the cushions for lawn furniture. Maybe it is some kind of micro apartment or something and the bed is meant to be folded up and packed away? It’s probably mostly weird because there’s just no context given haha.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment