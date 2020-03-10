Duchess Kate repeated a Jenny Packham gown for the Place2Be reception

Last night, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever solo reception at Buckingham Palace. I’m pretty sure she’s hosted stuff at BP before, but it’s never been a reception with the palace photographer and stuff. This reception was for the 25th anniversary of Place2Be, one of the Kate’s longest-standing patronages. Kate even made a speech.
As for fashion, she repeated a Jenny Packham gown which I had no memory of – she wore this for the first time in Mumbai, in 2016, during the Cambridges’ Indian tour. Kate had the Packham customized/bespoke with a matching shawl, and she did not wear the shawl last night. She paired the Packham gown with Jimmy Choo silver-sparkle heels and Erdem crystal earrings (thanks to WhatKateWore for these IDs). Honestly, go back and look how she styled it (with the shawl) in India: it’s a much better look there. Without the shawl, this looks like a gown I’m pretty sure a FLOTUS wore to one of her husband’s inaugurations. It’s extremely safe, which isn’t a bad thing, but still… a snooze. Props to her for doing so many repeats though, I guess. Maybe she blew through this month’s dress budget on the Irish struggle-tour.
As for the speech, here’s an excerpt of the written speech where Kate talks about her kids, plus Kensington Palace’s video.
I kind of like this gown. It’s kind of over the top, but I guess it suits the whole royal kind of vibe. Mostly, I just really like that shade of blue – it looks good on her. Honestly, I think all 4 (W,K,M,H) look really good in blue shades. I think it would have looked nicer with her hair partially or fully pulled back, though.
Hilary Clinton 1993 inaugural realness 🙄
Good color and head styling but the rest is soo dated.
Oh my, you are right!!
The kids’ faces…
Lmao, compare their faces with the faces of the kids at the Robert Clack Upper School with Meghan.
That’s what I thought too!! I’ll bet the kids were all thinking “Why can’t Meghan come?” lolol.
Yikes.
Those poor children probably thought they would be meeting the other duchess.
Being at your own school and being at Buckingham Palace aren’t the same thing. I think they all look nervous.
It’s not like when she visits the schools they’re that much more elated.
The color of the dress is pretty, but Kate bores me to tears.
Kate should have re-worn the Jenny Packham “Rose Who?” gown
That’s beautiful with the shawl.
At my daughter’s school lately, there’s been a definite focus lately on emotional and mental health and well-being, along with staff specifically there for that purpose, and I fully support it. That kind of thing didn’t happen in the 80s and 90s, and I hope more focus like this happens as the years go on.
It did look better in Mumbai – maybe the hair being pulled up with the earrings helped to modernize it? But here it looks like she raided Camilla’s closet. Or Hillary Clinton’s like @Scal said above. It looks very dated – and before people come at me with “that’s whats in style!” No, its not. “Dated” is never in style. Vintage, throwback, trend repeats, etc – those things are different from “dated.” This is dated.
Cathy does not look “fresh”.
IMHO, the only person who can re-wear her clothes and look “fresh” is Anne because she has such a complete vintage wardrobe from 50+ years of buying that she can just pull the truly vintage pieces that are currently re-trending.
this just screams “mother of the bride”
I like the gown, but it is sort of mother of the bride —ish. But the color is pretty.
I like the dress without the shawl, and the color is good on her. Hair and makeup are good, too. She’ll get a permanent hunchback if she doesn’t work on her posture.
How is it that its taken her NINE years to host her first solo engagement?
Pretty color dress, it feels very prom/dance performance like.
The BRF screwed the pooch when they pushed H&M out. Everyone else doesn’t have to the range.
Her coldness to Meghan and Harry? She’s cancelled.
Yes, yes, I know she is following the rules of the firm, but didn’t she and Harry at one time it appeared have a true friendship? She knew what Meghan is up against and participated (we don’t know how much–but her passivity in the face of blatant racism is participation) against the smears against her.
Her jealously (the shabby turquoise outfit which I didn’t want to think was about Meghan, but it just had to be, omg) about being upstaged is so real and so palpable, although I’m sure Meghan’s intelligence and beauty are enough to make anyone feel upstaged. But FFS, why not have the maturity to embrace what you have (beautiful children and a horrid husband who has power and money and, remember, you wanted him!) and try to be a leader of what love and humanity looks like in this family of vipers. I used to feel sorry for her at times, but now? Not. She’s clearly withering away, she’s beyond thin.
2 events in one day – poor sausage must need a month long vacation to recover.
The difference in how the children reacted to her v’s Meghan is very telling – she’s not comfortable and neither are they. Partly due to the location and that she’s all formally dressed up.
The Dynasty Linda Evans realness. Poor thing, she will never look stylish no matter what she wears, she just doesn’t have IT.
“Dynasty Linda Evans realness”
😂😂😂😂
We have a winner, lmaoooo!
I am not body shaming her at all, I would just like to know how someone still young and so thin has rounded shoulders. No one who even exercises even lightly or just stretches has rounded shoulders which is a sign of bad posture with weak muscles.
Muscles need adequate fuel to grow & strengthen – it’s not just a matter of doing the right exercises. Osteoporosis may be in her future.
The gown is lovely and formal
My issue is, how is Meghan older than Kate but Kate looks 10 years older and slightly haggard to boot?
I realize she in her mid thirties now without the benefit of melanin but she still should not look a rough 45.
But I like this look of hers better han anything she wore in Ireland, that’s for sure. I like the hair too.
A sweat suit from Target would look better than anything she wore on the Shamrock Tour!
You can really see she doesn’t connect with older kids.
Perhaps she will get better once her kids grow up.
Hence why her focus is on early years.
I don’t like this dress at all. Her hair is pretty, but her hair never matches her clothing, and that bothers me about her. The dress looks like an off the rack mother of the bride dress.
With all the repeats (a good thing!), she’ll be making a name for herself as The Frugal Duchess. The colour really suits her.
Two repeats after blowing £25,000 on a 3 day struggle tour isn’t exactly frugal.
Omg I agree🤭the kids didnt seem excited to be there! I felt the dress was too extravagant for this. I mean look at the other ladies wearing casual dresses. I’ll commend her for hosting the charity after failing her other patronages I hope they’ll make more effort to avoid the closure of another one
She looks like she should be wearing a sports outfit and be on the field. No glamour to what could be a beautiful look with a decent jazzed dress.
I can’t believe she’s 9 years in and only now hosting her first solo engagement.
I mean, I can because of her track record, but it’s ridiculous.
I love the colour of her gown, but the style is dated on her. It also seems a bit too formal for the event, but that could just be the photos I’ve seen. Maybe other people were dressed just as formally.
Petty yikes moment, I’m not sure the slow motion smile KP have used to start their video has quite the effect they were going for… 😬
Dress was styled much better in India. I think it worked nicely with the shawl. Its nice for the kids that she dressed up for them
The problem here is the hair, which ages her 10 years. When you compare the updo from earlier in the day this blow out is very matronly.
She looks gorgeous
I don’t like the dress or her hair here but I think some of the comments towards her to be overly harsh. We can speculate but don’t know what’s gone on. I felt desperately sad for all of them yesterday no one looked happy and it must be crushing to know it will be played out on a world stage. Meghan was trying admirably hard to try and pretend everything was alright and props to her for doing that but it was clear it isn’t. I thought she looked beautiful though.