Duchess Kate repeated a Jenny Packham gown for the Place2Be reception

Last night, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted her first-ever solo reception at Buckingham Palace. I’m pretty sure she’s hosted stuff at BP before, but it’s never been a reception with the palace photographer and stuff. This reception was for the 25th anniversary of Place2Be, one of the Kate’s longest-standing patronages. Kate even made a speech.

As for fashion, she repeated a Jenny Packham gown which I had no memory of – she wore this for the first time in Mumbai, in 2016, during the Cambridges’ Indian tour. Kate had the Packham customized/bespoke with a matching shawl, and she did not wear the shawl last night. She paired the Packham gown with Jimmy Choo silver-sparkle heels and Erdem crystal earrings (thanks to WhatKateWore for these IDs). Honestly, go back and look how she styled it (with the shawl) in India: it’s a much better look there. Without the shawl, this looks like a gown I’m pretty sure a FLOTUS wore to one of her husband’s inaugurations. It’s extremely safe, which isn’t a bad thing, but still… a snooze. Props to her for doing so many repeats though, I guess. Maybe she blew through this month’s dress budget on the Irish struggle-tour.

As for the speech, here’s an excerpt of the written speech where Kate talks about her kids, plus Kensington Palace’s video.

The Duchess of Cambridge has given a speech at a Gala Dinner for her charity @Place2Be this evening at Buckingham Palace. She spoke of the importance of quality time spent with children. pic.twitter.com/Zmcz6cWTd3 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) March 9, 2020

🎂 Happy 25th Birthday @Place2Be — here’s to many more! No child or young person should have to face mental health problems alone — and that has been the founding mission of Place2Be #25YearsofPlace2Be pic.twitter.com/m68zJ7pVtX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2020