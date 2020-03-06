Duchess Kate spent £26,420 on her fug new clothes for the 3-day Irish tour

Before the Duchess of Sussex came into the picture, the Daily Mail (and other outlets) would often run detailed lists of the cost of the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe, especially following a royal tour. Once Meghan came on the scene, the reporting on Kate’s clothes spending really got so subdued though, coinciding with the reporting on how much money Meghan was spending. For Meghan, I always felt like the numbers were artificially inflated because, you know, racism and “how dare she have nice things.” Plus, we didn’t really know what was already in her closet (and jewelry box) when she came into the marriage, and she was probably wearing old pieces sometimes, etc. In both Meghan and Kate’s cases, they really did spend too much money though. I hold to that opinion – both women could have very easily found less expensive versions of what they wanted.

When the Cambridges went on their Pakistan tour last year, Kate got great notices for her respectful fashion choices. She spent a lot of money on custom pieces, for sure, but it seemed “worth it” because she really nailed the “princess in Pakistan” look. It felt like it might be a whole new Keen Kate. And then this Irish tour happened and Kate once again spent a lot of money on the custom fashion for the three-day tour, although – to her credit, I guess – she also repeated some sh-t which was already in her closet.

Surprisingly, the Daily Mail did a thorough accounting of what was new and what was old and how much ALL of the new stuff cost. The one blind spot in their reporting is that they don’t even bother to estimate how much that horrendous polka-dotted vintage Oscar de la Renta dress cost. If Meghan had worn that mess, they would have gleefully estimated the price at $20,000. As it is, they can account for Kate spending £26,420 on new stuff just for this three-day tour.

The most notable expenditures (again, by the DM’s accounting): £1,595 for the green gown by The Vampire’s Wife, a new green Catherine Walker coat for around £3,000 and a new (and customized) Alessandra Rich dress for £1,567. She wore new Asprey Daisy Heritage earrings at £17,300 and a green polka-dotted Suzannah dress for £1,250. AND the vintage Oscar de la Renta, price unknown. That is all… A LOT. For a three-day trip where several of the events involved jeggings? Come on. The earrings I don’t mind – she’ll repeat those a million times, probably, and despite what people say, I always do see jewelry as an investment. But thousands of dollars on new ugly green dresses and a new Catherine Walker coat which looks like ten other coats already in Kate’s closet? At some point, she needs an intervention.