Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander seen together for the first time in years

While we saw Michael Fassbender – briefly – last year while he promoted Dark Phoenix (the last of his X-Men contract, I think), we haven’t seen him out with his wife Alicia Vikander in a while. By my records, the last time they did any kind of event together was in spring 2018, the big Lara Croft premiere? And even then, they didn’t walk the carpet together as a couple, he was just there – posing separately – to support her film. So… this is a special occasion, I guess. Last night, Fassy and Alicia walked the carpet of the Dublin International Film Festival premiere of Calm with Horses. Fassy isn’t in the film, but he executive-produced it through the company he set up several years ago. He wanted to do more Irish films and films set throughout Ireland, so here we are. Calm with Horses is sort of a gritty crime story or something.
Vikander and Fassbender got married in Ibiza in October 2017. It was a lowkey ceremony and they didn’t release any photos, nor did the paparazzi get any good shots. That same year was when they basically moved full time to Portugal as well. Back then, I thought it was just some stupid plan that they would outgrow in a year, when they got bored. But they really did go away, and they fly under the radar most of the time these days. Alicia pops up at Louis Vuitton fashion shows (as she did last week) because she’s still a brand ambassador, but Fassbender has really just…done a disappearing act. He was once considered the most promising actor of his generation, and now he’s got a film in post called Kung Fury 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He got an Oscar nomination just four years ago, what the actual f–k.
These two reminds me of Meghan and harry lol. The ginger men with tan woman.
Well, Meghan is biracial whereas Alicia’s tan is artificial.
She looks like she’s a naturally tan, olive complected gal. I Have the same skin tone. My German/Bavarian side is really dark skinned and we tan like CRAZY.
They look lovely together. And her shoes cracked me up — they remind me of old Barbie shoes but for Pilgrims.
I think I’ve got an old Polaroid of my mom in this outfit. Different makeup though lol.
+1, they both look great, happy and relaxed. It seems they found the key to make it work…I guess they’re simply living their lives without any pressure (by HW etc)
I’d lock him in a bedroom and only let him out once a year too. Love her whole look, borders on twee but she pulls it off.
I forget they are married. Odd match but maybe it works?
He’s so attractive.
I didn’t know they were married! They look happy. He is not attractive to me at all. Not trying to be mean but I don’t
“and now he’s got a film in post called Kung Fury 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger”
THIS IS MAJOR!
I get what you’re saying but Kung Fury is a blinding diamond among exquisite gems and I cannot wait for the next one. Plus, I really appreciate Fassy as an actor and I’m curious to see him in … what to call it? Comedy? Absurdist post-trash fantasy dystopia? I mean, Kung Fury is its own genre, it has no peers, it is perfect. The simple fact that Fassy signed up for this makes me like him.
He is such a good actor, he could get better and more movies if he wanted too. Who knows, maybe he’ll pop up on the MCU in a few years.
I like that they’re just living their lives. For whatever reason I thought they were in Lisbon though? Or maybe I just assumed as Lisbon was/is the new hotspot for celebrities abroad (see also Madonna for a few years)
You’re right, I will change that!
I’m so fascinated by what went on with his career. People used to talk about him like they talk about Adam Driver now. He’s so talented and he made good choices with his movies; I know the x-men movies got bad, but the first two were great. I can’t work out if he just decided he was over it, or something went on behind the scenes…
He never seemed particularly pleased with the “Hollywood” game so I’m not surprised he bailed. As long as you’re not thirsting for “MOVIE STAR CELEBRITY!!” fame, you can have a pretty nice career living elsewhere and laying low. His bigger problem is that when he went for the higher profile projects to keep his name in play? Yikes. Either his picker or his agent’s picker suuuuuuucked!!! The Snowman? Assassin’s Creed? Ouch. That hurt him, definitely.
I suspect he turned away from the spotlight after the abuse allegations from his ex-partner kept bubbling up post-MeToo.
I loved him in the stupid Assassin’s Creed movie and apparently that was a passion project for him? Maybe he wants to make easy action films?
They are a beautiful couple!
Ha, I loved that movie, there were some great actors in it!
I can’t wait for someone to do a long-read on what happened to Fassy. He easily could have stayed at the top of male A-Listers, even after the Assasin’s Creed/Snowman double bomb. Something definitely happened that precipitated such a fall from grace.
But he never really was at the top of male A-listers. I’m kind of fascinated that people have that perception when he’s never opened a movie on his name and his highest profile films, X Men, was actually very much on the lower financial end for comic book films. He’s an actor’s actor. A director’s actor. Never really a star. I guess I’ll give his charisma some points that people seem to think so!
I’m actually more interested in what went on with her. If gossip was to be believed she was hungry for the Jennifer Lawrence-level. Well either that was wrong or she changed her mind, because moving to Lisbon and keeping a very low profile after your big franchise film does….fine….is not the way to get there. Interesting.
For someone who’s an entertainment reporter (supposedly) you’re really out of touch. A simple google search would have shown you that he just finished a film directed by Taika Waititi called “Next Goal Wins.” You know, the Taika Waititi who was nominated for an Oscar? Anyway, google exists and you should use it more.
Wow. So mean. What’s your problem?
They both look good and they look happy. Whatever they are doing seems to be working for them.