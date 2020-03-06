The Queen ‘has not accepted’ that Sussexit is permanent, she hopes Harry will be back

For the past 20 hours or so, British tabloid editors, tabloid journalists and photo editors have been acting like jilted lovers. Correct that, it’s actually been happening for two solid months. These people are so pressed that Prince Harry would leave THEM for HER. So they do what jilted lovers do: they create lie-filled narratives for why HE is leaving, they blame the “other woman,” they pore over every photo they can find, analyzing microscopic details to tell themselves that he’s not really happy, and even if he is, it won’t last. That’s where we are now: Harry will eventually come back, according to them, just as soon as this dalliance with Meghan is over. Kensington Palace’s favorite mouthpiece, Dan Wooten, has another exclusive, and the gist of it is that the Queen is not really mad at Harry at all, she’ll just miss him and she hopes he’ll be back. Just him. Because clearly, the Queen has become a stand-in for the jilted lovers of the press and all of these people need a mountain of therapy.
There is an inherent sadness behind Sunday’s heart-to-heart between the Queen and Prince Harry, which I detailed in The Sun earlier this week. Partly because the four-hour, love-filled lunch over poached salmon and salad went so well. Contrary to the belief of some royal commentators, the monarch is not overly concerned about not getting to see baby Archie, who will remain in Canada during Meghan’s return next week and for the foreseeable future.
But Her Majesty is deeply saddened about the loss of the Duke as a regular fixture in her life. The length and tone of their first one-on-one since the Megxit summit shows just how deep the relationship between the Queen and Harry really runs. She enjoys his company and the way they openly chat about life away from duty. Perhaps the unbreakable bond was created that terrible week in the summer of 1997, when she put her reign at threat by insisting she would stay at Balmoral with “the boys” as they grieved for their mum.
Or maybe it’s because she sees something of her beloved sister Princess Margaret in Harry, an irrepressible spare who never quite managed to cope with having to live in the constant shadow of their older sibling. However it developed, the Queen does not spend that amount of time chatting happily and lovingly to just anyone — especially, as The Sun’s great royal photographer Arthur Edwards pointed out to me, when racing is on.
…But the Queen is nothing if not practical. She has learned the lessons of the unedifying exits of Princess Diana and the Duchess of York from The Firm and won’t make the same mistake this time. That’s why she quite beautifully told Harry: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back” — a line that brings tears to the eyes of a soppy old monarchist like me.
The Queen has not accepted that Megxit is permanent and probably never will. Harry needs some time away to explore and live a life where he isn’t playing second fiddle to his father and brother. Duty and the love of his country might just pull him back soon, she hopes. But perhaps the Queen hasn’t factored in the persuasiveness and passion of Meghan — a truly modern woman with very different plans for her husband and their “brand”.
I wonder what happened to the alleged list of complaints and bitcheries which the Queen allegedly unloaded on Harry, according to Wooten’s own report just days ago? Anyway, it’s clear that a lot of tabloid narratives are being and will be rewritten over the course of the Sussexes’ stay in the UK. Their glamorous happiness last night was not the narrative these jilted lovers were hoping for.
The same woman who refused to meet him when he needed her?
The woman who allowed her family to bully his pregnant wife?
I don’t care about her feelings.
I don’t think she really has any. Or she’d have not made Diana’s boys walk in a parade with her coffin.
Anyway, Wootten is a fabulist. He outright makes stuff up. He has a “source” in the kitchen who tells him the menu?! If true, that’s even worse. But he can’t seem to keep his lies straight.
Fortunately for him, he has a psychic bond with the queen and always knows exactly what she thinks!
Shouldn’t Wooten be vomiting non-stop glowing nuggets about his lord and master’s Ireland tour? We know he won’t coz no one currs!
I think his lord and master is responsible for this latest sick-note. Ugh, rotten little Penis With Teeth and rotten all of them: if their behaviour (especially the Press, with Wooten and Piss Morgan at the helm) were evaluated by psychiatrists, they’d be sectioned. It’s absolutely manic.
LOL, I’m reading the excerpt and thinking “this is an oddly nice and gentle article from Dan Wooten, I wonder if William told him to be nice” and then I got to the last line about Meghan and it was like, a-ha! there it is.
Dan wootton is working hard to give the queen the image of a clueless head of state.
How can she compare Harry to her sister who was alcoholic and had no legacy except her scandal with rockstar and married men?
That picture destroyed the narrative they had prepared for H&M’s return. I will say it again…one picture that spoke volumes while at the same time leaving millions speechless. Queenie knows what she gave up to appease William.
Could they have planned a better picture? “Glamorous happiness.” There has been so much in People trying to convince people that Kate and Will love each other, too, like there was a whole story about how she put her hand on his arm. And then there’s this picture, which looks like an explosion of love and beauty.
One is natural the other isn’t. The RF is where it is today because of William/Kate’s insecurity, the inability of TQ to protect Meghan from racism yet proudly supporting Andrew and Charles’s lack of leadership. When you see “that photo” you know Meghan/Harry made the right decision for them. “That photo” will hunt the RF for months to come because eventually the press will turn on Keen Kate/Will.
Ahhhh that picture in the rain is just wonderful
You kept the dud, QE2. You let the jewel of your kingdom be driven out of his homeland. Yes, she is clueless and cruel.
I expeted this, and it is funny that it comes from Willileaks pressperson.
When I saw Meghan and Harry yesterday and that photo with the diamond/stardust rain I knew somebody would have numerous tantrums because these photos outshine everything which was so carefully staged and orchestrated in Ireland. All that work for nothing, they just cannot win.
Yeah, that picture is everything. Kate and William haven’t had a wow moment like that since their wedding years and years ago. I think Kate is still beautiful and capable of looking awesome, but her partner is such a dud, it’s never going to happen. William has lost all the hot and it’s a lost cause.
Having the worst people in your corner like Katie Hopkins, Daily Mail and Piers Morgan isn’t cutting it. Kate and William are very old school British but the problem is modern day Britain is much more complex and diverse and they don’t represent that. Harry and Meghan leaving is horrible for the family.
When I saw how positively GLOWING Meghan was, I couldn’t help but feel smug satisfaction on her behalf. Good for her and Harry for making the choice that is right for their family and going out on top, looking happy, engaged with the public, and in love with each other.
Poor Queenie. She had a chance to stop this but she chose not to. I have no sympathy for her.
That’s why she quite beautifully told Harry: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back” — a line that brings tears to the eyes of a soppy old monarchist like me.
That is some shameless word vomit right there.
And this: But perhaps the Queen hasn’t factored in the persuasiveness and passion of Meghan — a truly modern woman with very different plans for her husband and their “brand”.
I think the plans belong to both H&M…this narrative is getting truly old.
Well your Majesty, you get to keep Dan and Piers and Dickie, isn’t that enough to make you happy??
“ She [The Queen] has learned the lessons of the unedifying exits of Princess Diana…” Actually, she hasn’t, otherwise it would never have come to this. She’d love for him to come back? But come back to what? More of the same? Why would be? She’d like for HIM to come back. Never a mention of his wife. The Royle Family had more nobility than this lot.
“ Perhaps the unbreakable bond was created that terrible week in the summer of 1997, when she put her reign at threat by insisting she would stay at Balmoral with “the boys” as they grieved for their mum.” This is absolutely disgusting! To bring diana up at all and then to pretend that the queen was grieving just as much as the boys and being super emotionally supportive. And the idea that she threatened her own reign? Really? Because right after Diana died everyone was clamoring to get rid of the queen because they really wanted the alternative which was Charles? Is he serious?
And this? “…an irrepressible spare who never quite managed to cope with having to live in the constant shadow of their older sibling.” That doesn’t describe Harry in any way. I hate this new spin they’re going for where Harry is the jealous one who’s just acting out because he desperately wants more attention. Sure. That’s why he moved to Western Canada and didn’t show himself to the media for several weeks. That’s why he’s so mad about the constant press coverage and hounding he gets from the media. Because he wants to be MORE in the spotlight. WTF?
Who believes this nonsense!?
This whole article was so disingenuous and I read it with a facial expression that can best be described as “choking back bile”/“watching with horror as an old man tried to manipulate his audience by trying to force out a tear or two.” The article is just so embarrassing. He’s literally crying over how sweet and caring the Queen is? The same queen who everyone is surprised didn’t blow off a meeting with her estranged grandson to watch racing instead? These little asides that they continue to put in the articles really illustrate the hypocrisy of their spin and serve to show how cold and selfish the queen really is. “And she must really care because normally she would rather watch racing than spend time with her family members in need.” Ugh!! Rage inducing!!
Yeah, this story is just dumb. Harry trailblazed with his charities. He enjoys being at Invictus. He loves his beautiful, intelligent wife. Men and women like Harry and Meghan don’t keep score. They embrace life, and that glow upsets the score keepers who are trying to prop up the people in line to the throne who are unhappy that the public embraces the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ realness.
Dumb, dumb, dumb, but somebody’s buying it.
Has anyone seen the latest pictures of Meghan at the National Theatre? If anything, she looks even better today (really hard to believe, I know). I WANT THAT BLOUSE!
You can take the blouse, I want that skirt!!!
Not yet! Who has them?
Someone on twitter made a good point about how the media uses the “Queen”and “public” to hide behind. I think the Queen cares and wants them both back because of their profiles within the family but the media hopes they change their mind and comes back because pre Meghan coverage of that family was dull. I think the family does feel a little way about it but the media on the other hand are fuming because it’s sinking in that it’s actually happening and the money train is leaving. They know Harry and Meghan will be fine and will still have interest outside of that press pack.
I’m surprised the picture of H and M holding hands in the audience isn’t getting more play. That picture demonstrates to me more of what they bring to the table of this staid anachronistic institution. They clearly adore each other, love and support each other and have no qualms about showing it. I don’t follow Royal stuff too closely, but I am sure such open and consistent PDA are not the norm for the RF. Aren’t they even frowned upon? H and M smash many traditions, but this one, of openly showing affection and closeness through prolonged touch, is to me the one that resonates the most.
It’s truly sad how conversations and meetings and time in are given more heft towards showing regard than simple human contact…
I saw that photo and the one in the rain described in one article as Hollywood-style love versus the demur and proper royal show of affection exhibited by William and Kate. Un-friggin-believable!
Some of the British media are just acting unhinged, like Arthur Edwards who has really said sone seriously spiteful and cruel things about Harry and Meghan. And also Angela Levin is just nasty with Meghan. Really horrible.
So I think Harry loves his grandma a lot and would come back under certain conditions. Like definitely not taking an taxpayer money bc that gives the media an excuse to hound them again and also working privately half the time bc I think he yearns for the freedom to work as he wants.
The media wont allow it though bc they want to control the Sussexes, make demands, abuse them and make money from them.
Exactly. They use the Queen to hide behind because it’s easy to do. They wanted pictures of Archie because they knew that this would be the last time in any capacity, that he would be seen. The media are desperate to control these two. They’ve never had that before. They want full access to them and with them leaving they’ll definitely have no sway anymore.
These people–including the Queen–will cast about for any and every excuse other than racism, won’t they? Ooo Meghan is too ‘truly modern.’ Oooh poor Harry could never get over his position as the spare. Maybe it was his mother’s death. Maybe it was because Will is so much luckier and balder and was born first and Harry can’t handle it.
Anything and everything but the Jupiter-sized elephant on the entire goddamn isle, RACISM. As if all those smears, the chimp comparison, the toxicity, the nitpicking just didn’t exist.
I used to have a soft spot for the Queen. Thought she was a dignified public fixture in some capacity. I used to like Kate, especially when they first got engaged and she seemed so shy and happy. I look at them all now and all I think is, you enablers. You racist dirtbags. You who actively stood by, silent, while the first non-white woman in history entered your establishment and was crucified, dog-whistled, and hated in the press on a DAILY basis.
You’ve hit a bullseye with your analysis and comments above, Kaiser. The whole lot of them are acting like jilted lovers with Meghan (and Archie) as the invading outsider. Wooten contradicts his previous article with this one. (But then we, the reading public, are so stupid we won’t notice that!). It’s hard to tell from his boomeranging plot lines whether the Queen read Harry the riot act for 4 hours or sobbed all over him and begged him to come home. I’m curious whether he’s even seen his father or his brother as the press keeps banging on about how they won’t reunite until Commonwealth event. I did see one article 2 days ago that said William was going to make an effort to meet with Harry before Harry left. Reading it I thought, crikey he’s been in country for at least a week now William, but you keep thinking about seeing him! Harry is closing in on 40 and unlike mama’s boy — Andrew — is capable of living an adult, independent life with his wife and child. The “storyline” from all of them seems to still want Harry to be this broken and grieving 12 year old walking behind his mother’s coffin. If indeed this is William speaking through Wooten, it is absolutely disgusting: the Queen has no interest in Archie and Harry —as always — needs to dump that uppity black bitch and come home. If not immediately, then hopefully as soon as he grows a pair! That’s the message I get when I read the above article. Family love or true love —- with that family and that brother, I know which one I’d choose.
So here’s what I gathered
1. Queen doesn’t care about Archie
2. Queen thinks Harry is jealous of William
3. Queen thinks Meghan is a temporary mistake
Gross
That umbrella picture is amazing! I hope they are truly happy and together forever.