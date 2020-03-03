Prince Harry & Queen Elizabeth had a ‘four hour heart-to-heart’ in Windsor on Sunday

Prince Harry had an appearance in London on Friday with Jon Bon Jovi. He looked well-rested, happy, trim, and relaxed. The British papers couldn’t stop talking about how he was secretly very sad though. Anyway, I did wonder how Harry was going to spend his weekend away from Meghan and Archie. Meghan didn’t fly to England this weekend, so Harry was riding solo. As it turns out, he likely spent the weekend in Windsor, which is where Frogmore Cottage is located, and where his grandmother was likely in residence at Windsor Castle. Dan Wooten at the Sun – aka the Cambridges’ go-to media guy for strategic leaks – somehow got the tip that Harry had another private meeting with Liz of House Petty. Wooten managed to make this sound like Ol’ Liz was trying to make peace with a wayward child AND like she was reading him the riot act. Enjoy, I guess.
The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future. She told him over lunch that he and Meghan will be welcomed back if they ever decide to rejoin the royals. A source said: “Hopefully it cleared the air.”
The Queen agreed to meet Harry for the extraordinary fireside chat to clear the air about his and Meghan’s imminent royal departure after a request from the Duke. Harry’s 93-year-old grandmother is believed to have ended the talk by saying: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back.”
Harry, 35, had discretely strolled from his Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor Home Park to the castle, where he and the Queen shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future. A royal source said: “The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece. When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned. Sunday was the first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”
The chat came amid reports that the Queen is “very sad” that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. The source added: “It’s fair to say she is very upset about him and Meghan leaving and she would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family. But she accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America. However she also wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to ‘cash in’ — that’s why she wouldn’t let them use the word ‘royal’ for their foundation. The Queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security. That is something that still needs to be resolved.
“But Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on. She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms. Hopefully the chat cleared the air and the way forward is looking more positive But she wanted to make certain Harry knew there were limits and the whole set-up is subject to a review after 12 months.”
The Queen wanted him to know that she loves him and she will begrudgingly welcome him back to England if he so desires after she and the rest of the family made moves to exile him and smear his wife for the better part of two years, and oh by the way, she’s still really pissed off at how Harry and Meghan won’t bring their child to her, and she’s still mad and petty about everything else. Got it. I actually don’t doubt that Harry and Liz met and had a good long talk at Windsor Castle. What I doubt is that Wooten’s “source” knows what they discussed. That’s because Wooten’s source was at an Aston Villa game at the time.
These people. Everything I read about them makes me happier that h&m took their child and left.
Blablablabla the Queen knows action speaks more than words. Until she does something tangible to support and releases a stern rebuke towards the press and PiersM, she should be shamed for this shabby, racist, appalling and unfair treatment. Stop trying to release lies through the Sun or Daily Fail to get empathy!
I hope the Queen lives another 10 years at least.
I want her to see how well Harry, Meghan, Archie, and the Sussex twin girls live without the royal family and the end of the Commonwealth.
I was thinking twin girls for the Sussexes too – Loyce and Frances, middle names of both grandmothers.
This is so creepy.
@Ali
The Sussex twin girls???????
I’m a royal reporter. I just make things up.
The Sun has an opening apparently lol.
Lol there’s NO WAY that Liz gave him the riot act for 4 hours. That’s actually laughable. There’s absolutely no way she’d have the energy for that. I’ve finally hit the point with my gram where she’ll be annoyed by something we disagree on, and she’ll eventually just say “No point in arguing with a younger me, there’s no winners here” because we’re both stubborn as hell.
I do suspect that it WAS a more relaxed conversation than the last time he was there. Everyone has had time apart to regroup, so it would only make sense. I’m sure there’s still a lot of sore feelings across the board (some warranted, some not so much) though.
At this point, I’m sure there were some “yes gram, I know gram, of course not gram” somewhat of a brush off going on (don’t blame him). I’m sure she felt the ‘need’ to remind him of the reality of the situation, and probably gave him some guff over it all. But I also suspect Harry is happy to ride these kinds of meetings out in order to achieve what they want to achieve. It’s worth it to them, and you can put up with SOME chastising when you know that there are only so many days before you go back home.
William really is trying to burn all the bridges with his brother with these continued leaks aimed at putting him down. Its quite sad and pathetic that TQ is allowing the Cambridges to behave this way and throwing her under the bus to embiggen themselves.
The Fail’s headline made it sound like TQ was eager for both Sussex’s to come back whenever they wished. It was a bit more sympathetic to H&M for a change.
The service at the weekend is going to be very interesting as the Cambridges are still being reported to be going. There is no way they will miss out on this, lording it over the Sussex’s one final time.
Cambridge should have known better because one day their two kids will be in harry position, instead of handling this mess right the Cambridge blow the shit. The poor Louis and charlotte will be used as the same way as harry to save William like with George. I personally believe that the queen mind is not right and everyone is taking advantage of the situation. sins of the parents will be paid by their children. The mess Cambridge created for Sussex , the price is going to piad by their kids which is very sad.
I have started to wonder if William has the ability to feel or care about his kids. This scorched earth thing he has going on makes me wonder if he feels or cares about anyone at all besides his giant ego?
I don’t like any royals, but Liz’s purple hat with the flowers is fire.
It really is fabulous!
Yep Wooten’s snitch is William. Billy is mad the queen is still leaving the door open for Harry AND Meghan. But the BRF has to look like they are welcoming both because the optics are bad. I can see the following that would put Willie in an incandescent rage:
The queen chips in for the Sussexes’ security and support with Duchy of Lancaster funds. Archie and future Sussex children trust funds are set up. Willie has no control of that money until he acsends to the throne and it would be too late to do anything about.
Notice no meet ups with William here.
Yep I can see both TQ and Chuck making sure that the Sussex’s family is financially secure using private family funds via trust finds left to them in wills. William will not be able to touch any of those funds.
For the Cambridges this is ALL about losing control of the Sussex’s and am including Kween Katie in this as she is just as controlling as he is.
Extraordinary fireside chat? LOL so stupid; it’s still just two relatives talking.
Nothing but two relatives talking in the pages of the latest installment of Royal Fan Fiction.
Fiction is right. I’m wondering how Harry walked “discretely” over to Windsor? Did he scurry furtively, being sure to stay off the main path and pausing behind the hedgerows and tree trunks when he heard someone approach until he successfully gained entrance to Windsor through the cellar door?
Or by “discretely” does Wooten mean that, even though he was tipped off to the lunch, there was no way he could get a cameraman in there to get the money shot of Harry walking over?
Lol. There’s material for two jokes here- one about the queen, President Roosevelt, and fireside chats, and one about Dan Wooten not knowing his homonyms (discreet vs discrete). I’ve got nothing… but I know one or more of you guys will nail them.
I see it went from “a backdoor being left open for Harry” to Harry AND Meghan being welcomed back lol
@S808 Yes, I noticed that as well. Way to backtrack daily fail
Trying to make it look good for the upcoming Commonwealth events.
“The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece.”
Four hours of saying piece. You’d think in four hours they could have a whole conversation.
— I LOLed!
Haha I know! I hope there was tea around 4 hours of saying my piece makes me thirsty
“That’s because Wooten’s source was at an Aston Villa game at the time”
LMAO, so true!
this may be my favorite line of the week so far lol.
That was great.
So the Sun doesn’t know the difference between discreetly and discretely huh
The thing is that I don’t think Harry and Meghan had so many problems with the Queen. Which is why the staff tried so hard to keep Harry away her, while letting Andrew pal around with mummy. I don’t think they had many problems with Charles either until it became clear he was unwilling to confront William. And that Charles would trade his relationship with Harry, which had improved for the appearance of being closer to William.
The 90+ yr old grandma sustained a 4 hr. discussion? I’m skeptical. But it’s quite smart of Harry to meet with Gan Gan one on one while Wills is too busy to interfere. I’m sure they discussed keeping Archie safe and security funds. And he probably got what he wanted. He knows how to charm Grandma. Unlike his bro.
All this talk about being supportive& door being left open now including Meghan & wanting to see more of Archie just in time for Commonwealth Day service…
No idea why anyone would leak to Wooten. He’s one of many Sun executives being investigated over historic hacking claims.
Will sold his soul to Wootton.
This is exactly it. Once you get in bed with some of these reporters – you’re stuck there.
LOL at this story. Maybe Harry did have lunch with the Queen and they talked, cleared the air a bit, whatever. I don’t think the Queen used that time to make it clear Harry couldn’t “cash in” and couldn’t use royal etc. That stuff has already been decided, and if it was going to be discussed with the Queen, it was discussed when Harry went early for the great Sandringham Summit. This story just conveniently hits all the anti-Sussex points – the Queen wants to see Archie more, the Queen wont let them use royal, their security costs are an issue, etc. I doubt the Queen was like “well according to the Sun we need to discuss….”
My guess is there was a private meeting and someone doesn’t know what was discussed and its killing him.
@Becks1 – As I said above, this is nothing but high-grade high-octane steroid additive enhanced Fan Fiction paid for by The Dim.
They probably ate cake, drank tea and talked about horses.
Agree. The article checked off every anti Sussex talking point. I guess Wooten’s source was telling him to be sure to list this one and that one and please don’t forget to mention our latest talking point—the cost of security.
See they are now changing it to Harry and Meghan. They just need to stop.
What, no photos? Harry sits for four hours listening to Queenie babble about Corgi’s while noticing the absence of H&M, Archie photos on her desk.
As long as it was a true chat and not a scolding like Harry is a wayward child, I can see it doing him some good. As relieved as I think he is to be away, I think it also does hurt to see how your family is treating you, your wife, and your child. And I think Liz is petty, but I also think she’s unintelligent and the courtiers have her ear. So for her to hear directly from Harry would help.
Since William wasnt there I’m fairly sure all the meeting details are pure fiction. I mean how would anyone know what the Queen and Harry said to each other? They (KP) just know there was a meeting and nothing else
But it stinks that almost everything Harry does in that family is leaked to the Sun via Wooton. No wonder he is annoyed with all of it. How can you live a life knowing everything thing you do or say is leaked to the tabloids? And likely by your own brother and his staff.
And Wooton getting all of the royal exclusives is so obvious. And its not superficial things but major royal moments that only the family or their direct aides would know. He’s being fed by the palace.
Queen Betty of the House petty leaves the door open for the Sussexes return, but will she facilitate that by getting them out of the Rota. Will she allow them to be independent of William and the taxpayers. It’s as simple as that. If she says it’s a one way road, then she better be up to date with technology and make do with FaceTiming.