Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Dem primary and she’s endorsing Joe Biden

Surprisingly, Amy Klobuchar decided to drop out of the Democratic primary just about 15 hours before people began voting during Super Tuesday. It is absolutely bonkers to me that Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Klobuchar both dropped out in the small space of time in between South Carolina and Super Tuesday. What’s not surprising is that Klobuchar waited until Buttigieg dropped out before she announced – there was some lowkey midwestern hostility between Amy and Pete, and many are calling Amy’s withdrawal deliciously petty in that regard, that she wanted to make it clear that she “outlasted” Mayor Pete. Anyway, Klobuchar is throwing her support behind Biden. Ugh.
Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who entered the Democratic presidential race with an appeal to moderate voters and offered herself as a candidate who could win in Midwestern swing states, has decided to quit the race and endorse a rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., according to a person close to Ms. Klobuchar.
Ms. Klobuchar will appear with Mr. Biden at his rally in Dallas Monday night. The decision comes one day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., departed the race, and after weeks of Democratic Party hand-wringing about a crowded field of moderate candidates splitting a finite field of centrist votes, allowing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to march forward unopposed among progressives and amass delegates.
Former Senator Harry Reid has also endorsed Biden now, and Reid called his old friend Biden “the candidate who can beat Donald Trump.” I… am not so sure about that. But if Biden is the nominee, I will vote for him. Meanwhile, people are still erasing Elizabeth Warren from the primary narrative and Bernie Bros are still flooding her social media, and trying to “order” her to step aside and (obviously) throw her support behind Sanders. If and when Bernie Sanders goes down in flames yet again, I want all of those bros to know it was because of them. #ChooseWarren was trending for a reason. She’s literally the best candidate, but she’s been erased and undervalued and underestimated.
Also: Mayor Pete and Beto O’Rourke also endorsed Biden yesterday. They all did an event together last night.
Amy Klobuchar sticking in the race just long enough to technically outlast Mayor Pete is the definition of midwestern passive-aggressiveness.
I wondered this in 2016 and it’s on my mind again now: why is so much stock given to the democratic primaries in states that will definitely go to Trump in the general? If they won’t get their electoral votes, why put such a high premium on the results now? Shouldn’t the dems just be watching what’s going on in the blue and swing states? Is the democratic establishment just dumb? Am I missing something?
There’s really a push to get behind Old Joe. Debra Messing posted a video on IG yesterday about how great he is. I really hope the DNC doesn’t convince Warren to drop out.
I voted. Come on, Warren!
And to the Bernie Bros (which includes women) with your ridiculous campaign to primary Warren, just back off. She’s not your Senator, she’s mine; here in MA, we, not Bernie, choose our Senators; we just re-elected her in 2018 with 60% of the vote so stop the nonsense about her being unpopular; and, if we were to decide to go another way, we have a fine assortment of potential candidates that does not include some random guy from the Cape. Names like Maura or Ayanna ring any bells?
I’m loving the moronic Bernie supporters who racistly, sexistly, homophobically bullied other candidates (and their supporters) out of the race and are now realising that in doing so, they completely eliminated Angry Grampa’s chances at winning.
Bernie’s only chance at winning the vote was splitting the moderates, and now they’ll coalesce behind Biden. Not my first choice, definitely. But better than Bernie.
Choose Warren. The sexism at play is so maddening. And I really can’t stand the Bernie Bros, which then makes me not like Bernie even more. And I’m worried Trump is going to win again. I know some progressives/Bernie types won’t come out for Biden, and all my former Republican friends are saying they’ll vote Dem unless the candidate is Bernie. I’ll vote for any of them against Trump it doesn’t look good right now.
I’m enraged for Elizabeth Warren. This is…unspeakable. She keeps being erased by the media, the pollsters…
Let’s be honest, they’ve been framing the Biden / Bernie narrative since the beginning. No one stood a chance. They kept pushing for it while mildly talking about Warren’s low scores. The Bernie bros are a nightmare. They call her selfish and accuse her of hurting the party! Their narrative is just the woman having to sacrifice her ambitions for the man. It’s not like she doesn’t have plans!!!
Also, of course Amy let Pete go first. The hostility was not low key lol!
Can a US citizen just help me with this question: what happens with the delegates former candidates had? Can they choose who they distribute them to? Or the delegates can have their say again ?
Typically, they hold onto them until the convention at which time they can pledge them to whoever they endorse or set them free completely.
The reason candidates “suspend” their campaigns instead of officially “ending” them is to hold on to those delegates until the convention.
Warren is the best and only option in my opinion. And that’s why I will be voting for her.
Because otherwise, we’ll be stuck with either these two old men-one who is 78 and has heart issues, or, the one who is 77 and has questionable mental capacity issues.
But somehow those options are better than a woman candidate? GTFO.
As long as Dems retain House and regain Senate, America will be safe.
There was this article on Washington Post showing how important this election is as Supreme Court is in play. If Trump wins, he gets another 2 seats and will turn the court 7-2. Democracy will be dead then and women and non whites will be destroyed.
Focus on regaining Senate as Republicans have 23 seats up for election and we only need 2-3 seats. Trump will be a dummy President even if elected.
That’s a big reason why I will vote for Biden, Bernie, or even (shudder) Bloomberg if I had to. Trump needs to GO.
But I really want Warren. She’s been my favorite from the beginning, I think she would make a great president.
THIS! I do not understand why people do not get this. I will vote for anyone over Trump but I fear he will win. It won’t matter if we regain the Senate. And, I honestly believe because Trump is such a narcissistic baby that if we get the Senate, he will change what he is doing now because he could not handle not “winning”
I think that’s the message that needs to be broadcast loud and clear. Somehow, the importance of the judicial system gets lost in all the rhetoric. Whoever controls the Senate controls the Judiciary. And if people would become aware of the stacking of the courts by Trump & McConnell with a bunch of regressive, right wing judges, maybe folks would get off their asses and get out to vote and stop the damage from happening further. We are so screwed if Trump gets re-elected and the Re- thugs retain the Senate.
lol she was so smugged that she will surely beat trump. lol what happens?
I’m so sad about Warren. She has been completely erased. She is smart, prepared, and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. And the conversation is all about Biden vs Bernie.
I’m voting blue no matter who, and my state’s primary isn’t until the end of April, so I’m sure it will all be decided by then, but I keep hoping for a miracle for Warren.
I am voting for her today! And I am reenergized about this race now. At the end of the day I will be so proud to be one of the people who has voted for her.
Today my state will, more than likely, go to Biden and I have accepted that.
But I will be late to work this morning because I am going to vote for Elizabeth Warren, come hell or high water. And whatever happens tonight I know I will be proud to be one of the people who voted for EW.
Seems like the DNC have sent the message to fall in line and to get behind Biden. I suspect Warren will drop out today or tomorrow. Bloomberg’s ego won’t let him. And no clue about Tulsi because idk why she’s in the race
Hopefully someone will convince Bloomberg that to look like a real statesman he should drop out and stress that he will be putting all that $ into house/Senate races to ensure the 2018 progress isn’t lost. You’re right though- ego thing.
I understand for the people who have been for Warren from the beginning, but for those of us who had another we put our hearts into, here’s that perspective. Biden last night offered us a dream team. A lot of us really miss Beto. Really. And I know I cried the night Pete gave his speech, Monday? What a speech. I don’t want to lose him. Many women had their hearts with Amy. And my ride or die for was Kamala. And I know Joe is going to be bringing her along too. THey are saving her for the perfect moment.
So Joe offers us the future, even tho yes he is very old. Far from my first choice. But he is bringing the Democratic dream team, the future, our stars, and so many of our hearts, in, and he’s saying, you don’t have to miss them. They’re not going anywhere. They are coming with me. And they will be with you.
So that is just a different perspective to consider, that’s all.
Thank you, Darla!! My heart was for Pete but my head is for Biden, and surely people here should be able to see that, since Warren was barely viable, it was going to become a race between Sanders and Biden?
Pete, Amy, Beto, Clyburn, Duckworth, etc..ALL threw their endorsements behind Biden before Super Tuesday for a reason. They knew we were very close to a Bernie nomination which would more likely lead to a Trump presidency, and they all got together to prevent that. It was really touching seeing the diverse support and energy Biden had behind him. Even if he’s not your “dream candidate”, isn’t that something to be excited about?
At any rate, it’s going to be rather late to keep being “ugh” about it if Biden loses Super Tuesday with too large of a margin and hands the nomination to Bernie….
I don’t get the general apathy toward Biden. He’s spent his life fighting for civil rights and many people I deeply, deeply respect threw their endorsements behind him.
Oh good lord, it’s 2016 all over again.
Illinois votes next week and I will be casting my vote for Biden. I came to that decision after the last debate. I refuse to vote for Bernie. I would vote for Warren but honestly a vote for her at this point – unless she manages to do REALLY well today – is a vote for Bernie. What I think people need to do – which they’ve been paying lip service to since post-election 2016 is listen to black voters. People have been saying “listen to black women” “vote like a black woman” bur we see with SC that a LOT of white Dem voters didn’t actually mean it. Twitter is full of white Dems calling the SC voters low information- essentially ignorant – despite black voters being the backbone of the Dem party for decades.