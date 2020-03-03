Duchess Kate is keen in green for the Cambridges’ arrival in Ireland

I saw the tweets from the royal reporters early this morning, and I thought it would take a short time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to fly from London to Dublin. It took forever! And you know why? Because William and Kate are still trying to underline the fact that Harry Took Private Planes. William and Kate flew commercial to Ireland, please, everybody praise them for being amazing environmental heroes, and never mention the fact that they have a helicopter they use constantly, nor that they regularly take private planes everywhere. But they’re so performatively environmental! And that’s what people will see.
So, obviously, we got photos of William and Kate exiting the commercial plane in Dublin. And obviously, Kate is letting her theme-dressing freak-flag fly. She must have ordered tons of new clothes so she could be Keen In Green In Ireland. For the plane-exit, Kate wore a peplum’d dress by Alessandra Rich and a coat by Catherine Walker (I’m pretty sure Kate has several green coats in her closet, which she only wears on St. Patrick’s Day, but whatevs). She also had a Dora clutch in green (obvs) and green heels.
I mean… it’s Ireland, I would probably wear green too. I’m slightly disconcerted by all of the different shades of green happening here, because all greens do not “go” together, and at some point, it does become, like, an Irish-friendly costume? I don’t know. The dress is completely hideous. Oh God, she’s wearing one of those “big” headbands too. Lord.
Kate cosplaying again. Sigh. I do like the green, though.
Yes brilliant more of Bill and Cathy doing Disney Ireland
Travelling commercial to ireland sounds like a security risk to the rest of the public (I’m irish don’t )
Her fashion is a tragedy and she is terribly awkward BUT she looks amazing when dressed dow or doing things with children
She is very much fake around children. Those are purely for pr and photo OP . Her facial expression is very forced and non genuine . You can clearly see the differences in her interaction with her own kids and other kids. She also does that children charity beacuse she doenst have to interact much with adult during that . Everyone knows that she cant put a sentences together . She talks like Donald Trump where no one can understand what they try to say. They both have some things in common came from privilege background , parents money take care of them.
Well, Meghan also wore green for her Ireland trip. I like green, too. I’m not a huge fan of the dress, but when it peeks out from the jacket, I like that look!
Yes, Meghan wore green too when she visited, as many other do also. What’s the big deal? I think it’s a nice gesture..and she looks very well here!
The dress looks like the grandma version of J.Lo’s iconic Versace dress.
I’m irish and not exactly a royalist. But I like the dress under the coat! The clutch is overkill, sadly. That’s where you can always tell Kate’s styling instincts are slightly off, she never knows when something is too much.
I agree – I like the coat and dress combo, but the clutch is where she loses me.
The greens may not coordinate in the photo due to the photo. Many times colors do not photograph as they really are due to lighting and other uncontrollable issues. I have had this happen to me in photographs taken at weddings.
doesn’t she has million of green coats and does she have to buy a new one? her entire look is plain fugly. If don’t have professional security, people will hardly look at them. I don’t know why but in this outfit she looks very average and her fans always say that Meghan is not royal material. in this outfit, kate doesn’t look very royal either. This commercial stunt is to get back at harry and Meghan. Let’s see how long will they keep up with this stunt.
The commercial stunt is definitely just that – a stunt. Yes, they have flown commercial before on international trips (I know they flew commercial to Australia, for example) but Kate just took a private plane to Northern Ireland and Scotland two weeks ago, so its glaringly obvious that they are taking a commercial flight here.
Gotta wonder… like last time they “flew commercial” (and budget!) did an empty plane fly to pick them up again? Were there any peasants onboard as well, or just them, their RPOS and entourage?
Inquiring minds wanna know!!!
Everyone in the BRF flies private to NI, and frequently the younger royals fly commercial to other countries. They flew commercial one way on one of their Canadian tours, and DoC flew commercial on the day trip to Europe where she saw the Girl with the Pearl Earring (in the very wrinkly suit).
According to rebecca english, kates earrings are worth a cool £17300
HA of course she is wearing green!
Is that coat new? Doesn’t she already have a lot of green coats that we really only see on St Patricks Day?
Also didn’t they go to Ireland around this same time last year? Remember when she wore that sparkly dress that really didn’t work for the event and they were behind a bar? I know the royals can visit the same country more than once, but it seems kind of odd if it was the same time of year.
I haven’t seen enough of the dress to have an opinion on it, and honestly I like the coat (although again, did she need a new one?) but I’m not sure the coat and dress go, and her shoes match the coat and her clutch matches the dress. And that headband….IDK.
You do you Kate, lol.
That was Northern Ireland and this is the Republic of Ireland. Two different Irelands, ones a republic on it’s own and the other is still a part of the UK.
Yes, I know they are different, I couldn’t remember which one she visited last year around this same time, my royal memory is good but not that good.
The greens are very pretty on her.
Might be the headband that’s making it clunky but not a fan of the teased 60s hair on Kate. But it’s not too bad because the little “poof” isnt too high
“theme-dressing freak-flag” – LOL, I need a shirt with this on it. Made my day, thanks Kaiser!
her look fails for 3 reasons:
1. she’s perpetuating that old Irish stereotype about the colour green.
b. buttons…too many buttons. what is it with her and the buttons and is that another alice band?
3. she’s too tall to be a leprechaun.
#3…THAT’S IT!!!! THAT is what’s been niggling in my mind! She’s the Keebler Elf, w/out the pointy hat!
The dress is okay, but the headbands need to be burned. All of them.
Gotta say, I do love headbands to keep the hair out of my face (esp. when I’m driving with the car top down at night (daytime I have a hat on). But mine are head hugging and thin, not these puffed up ones that pass for a “hat”. While very medieval of her, they’re horrible.
The head bands have all looked horrible on her. It’s like she didn’t have time to do her hair properly, which we know is false since they only got there at 2pm.
Wear green- Check
Look “solemn” at remembrance garden – Check
Pull a pint of Guinness – Check
Hurray we are saved! (Seriously it would be nice for them to do something that wasn’t Green/Rebellion/Drink! related, we have more to offer than that in Ireland, maybe something from past 1922)
HA, I checked and they went to NI this time last year, and yes, they pulled pints of Guinness.
https://www.celebitchy.com/611807/duchess_kate_wore_a_1590_missoni_dress_to_pull_a_pint_in_belfast/
So instead of wearing a hairstyle that is more using friendly for being on a airport runway, she decided to go with that thing on her head.
Why is she so afraid to wear her hair up.
Hair extensions.
Very pretty outfit, but it almost feels a little too on the nose for Ireland, no?
They didn’t show up there until 2 pm UK time and are going to pretend it was a full day. There are a ton of London Dublin flights that are scheduled in a day and they could have gotten there way earlier. It’s only a one and a half hour flight and it not like they have to go through security. A Ryanair flight could have gotten them there by 10:30 am.
Anyway, of course she wears green and it’s all new despite the dozens of green dresses and coats she already has by now. I don’t think most of Ireland cares about the royals anyway. And these two are certainly not going to inspire any converts b
Those headbands are awful – very Anne Boleyn headdress. Love green – but agree the cosplay dressing is over the top – and she should’ve recycled…
Yeah I’m sure she owns like 50 green coats/coat dresses at this point. She still got a new one. One day she’s going to need a 10-storey building to house all of her coats. Most of them look the same too.
Sorry! this absolutely hideous outfit and the makeup and hairstyle are very dated.
I don’t mind the dress on its own, but man, talk about overkill with the color coordination. A black coat would’ve been so much better, even if she insisted on going matchy matchy on the shoes, just to break up the green scheme. I really wonder what goes through the minds of her stylists sometimes.
I love the coat but the dress is FUG! That pattern is ugly. I do like the high collar so it replaces a scarf and that’s nice but other than that, it’s a no for me.
She looks likes she a member of the AerLingus cabin crew!
There’s really not much interest in their visit here in Ireland. I’m surprised that they didn’t cancel as we’re all very hyped up on the first coronavirus case here. A lot of public gatherings have been cancelled here as a precaution. So, I’m wondering if they’ll blame the coronavirus for the low turnout for their appearances?
BTW we were genuinely very excited when Harry and Meghan visited in 2018!
Keen Green 2020 Tour!
I love the look with the coat on but the dress alone is like her grandma’s doily. I do sort of want to place a pot of tea on it though.
Good Lord. Between the zillion shades of green to the headband, Kate looks like a suburban matron determined to severely theme-dress with school spirit. That is not a youthful, professional, or sophisticated look.
Of course she’s in green. Her look is meh. Just meh. As usual.
I just saw pics of the government building they are supposed to go to and they are no people waiting for them. Just cops and people minding their own business
Is this visit even making head waves?
Personally I dont think so. Guys from republic of Ireland will have to tell us
What is the cost of this coat and new frock. Inquiring “taxpayers” wants to know🧐
Lol
I hate those headbands. They look awful on her.
Lol. If they flew with royal plane no one would have ask the question beacuse they are future king and queen and they are on offical visit . Instead this commercial stunt is to show people that future king and queen is very cautious about environment after Harry’s scotland visit. Lol why future king and queen of whiteness is competing with non popular and way down the line Sussex?? Unless future queen and king of white land is afraid of non popular’s popularity and doing these stunts. But one thing future king cant do that six in the line has is love towards the people he meet . So one thing future queen doesnt have is her millions of coats, shoes, hats, dress , earrings and fake smile cant save the charity like what Meghan did with the cook book.
She’s dressed like a wife on The Handmaid’s Tale!
As the Kardashians manage to make every outfit look klassless, Kate makes every outfit look boring.
Why are they on a trip when their kids may have been exposed to coronavirus from their school?
Oh, she’s going back to those ugly headbands? Charming. Of course she wears all green to an Ireland trip (and looks super dated in the process). Well at least this time she doesn’t look like she waltzed out of the Victorian era…more like the 60s or 70s this time.
I dont have a problem with her wearing green although maybe worn a different colour coat. Its just a thing they all do. Meghan did on her Ireland trip.
The issue is how I found the dress to look amazing, elegant and sophisticated on the model. Really I love it and once I become a high powered businesswoman I will be replicating.
But Kate managed to take it and dull it down. It just looks so uninspiring on her. Then she added that gauche headband as well. She regularly commits crimes against otherwise amazing dresses.
What an old lady dress! Naturally, it has silly BUTTONS too. Also, since I’m ranting…hate those dumb headbands – worst trend of last year, by far!
This is just too much green for my eyes. No need for the Irish cosplay. Also, did you see she got the same buttons of the coat put on the dress? Duchess Buttons is at it again. I don’t like the print of the dress. It looks like it was inspired by the green leafy veggie shelves of the grocery store.
Does anyone else find it patronising that Catherine wears green whenever they go to Ireland (Northern Ireland or The Republic?) I loathe her theme dressing. It’s so cheezy That dress is actually v pretty IRL but it’s giving me hectic 80’s Secretary vibes. Just once, Kate. Just 1 good outfit and I’ll stfu forever. Pinkie promise 🙏
$20,000+ for the earrings and dress?????
They should go visit the blarney stone, maybe it’ll make William stop lying to the press.