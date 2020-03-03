“Oh no, will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get postponed because of corona?” links

Embed from Getty Images

Will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be postponed due to the coronavirus?! [JustJared]

Lady Gaga talks about working with Max Martin for the first time. [OMG Blog]

Everyone stans Fran Drescher. [LaineyGossip]

Do people have strong feelings about Artemis Fowl? [The Blemish]

Holy crap, Tilda Swinton looks ah-mazing here. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Donald Trump is covering up a lot of stupidity, basically. [Pajiba]

James Lipton has passed away, rest in peace. [Dlisted]

A thorough review of The Invisible Man. [Jezebel]

Yes, this Givenchy collection is very “soap opera.” But cool too? [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images