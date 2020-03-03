“Oh no, will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get postponed because of corona?” links

Will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be postponed due to the coronavirus?! [JustJared]
Lady Gaga talks about working with Max Martin for the first time. [OMG Blog]
Everyone stans Fran Drescher. [LaineyGossip]
Do people have strong feelings about Artemis Fowl? [The Blemish]
Holy crap, Tilda Swinton looks ah-mazing here. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Donald Trump is covering up a lot of stupidity, basically. [Pajiba]
James Lipton has passed away, rest in peace. [Dlisted]
A thorough review of The Invisible Man. [Jezebel]
Yes, this Givenchy collection is very “soap opera.” But cool too? [GFY]
I’m sure I’m one of the few people who actually care about the Artemis Fowl series. I loved the books deeply as a child and was thrilled when I found they were bringing it back as a show. I am very disappointed in the direction they’ve decided to take. The inherent message of the books is overcoming our more selfish tendencies to become better, less lonely neurotics. The trailer shows that they have completely abandoned that concept. I’m still interested, but disappointed
I care. I’ve always thought Kenneth Branagh was overrated as a director. He just coasted on the fact he was a white man from the upper classes who gained kudos for doing Shakespeare a few times. Harsh I know, but when you compare his career to that of Emma Thompson who was his contemporary (and ex-wife) and who won an oscar for screenwriting and who is an all around amazing and clever woman, I can’t help but think it.
Perhaps there was a lot of meddling from the studio? But I dont even know why they’re calling it Artemis Fowl when they’ve changed so much.
I LOVED the books so much. One of my favorite series. They definitely stripped away a big part of what made Artemis Fowl good. He was a brat. He was manipulative little mastermind. He was a rich kid who had a VERY very loose moral compass. His character growth was a huge part of the series, and it’s like… they just completely changed who Artemis WAS at the beginning.
I’ll still watch it… but I’m super bummed out over this one.
It would be a blow to all the athletes if the Olympics were cancelled, but I can only imagine the logistical nightmare of screening everyone incoming and outgoing from the Tokyo airport and trains, and the athlete’s village would be a toxic petri dish.
My twelve year old was Artemis Fowl for Halloween last year. He wore a black suit and tie, and had yellow sunglasses to match the book cover.
I only read the first one, or like, half of the second one, and the thing I remember most was that monster, was it a troll? An orc? A goblin??, something like that but that dude travelled through solid rock by eating the rock and sh*tting it afterwards in the same spot, while he moved forward on the rock. Soo weird. That’s the only thing I remember about it