Duchess Kate wore a £1,590 Missoni dress to pull a pint in Belfast

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belfast midday Wednesday for a handful of activities, like playing football with little girls and some sort of walkabout, etc. Then they had a few hours off to get ready for their rare evening event: they went to the Belfast Empire Hall “to celebrate inspirational young people.” Weirdly, it just looked like they went there so William could make a speech (as Kate looked on pensively), and then there was a photo-op of Kate attempting to “pull a pint.” While Kate tilted the glass, and seemed to try to do it right, her pint had a really big foam head. Whoever paid for that pint isn’t getting their money’s worth.

Now, Kate did look really cute as she pulled a pint. I actually like everything about her styling here – the dress is Missoni, and it retails for £1,590. It’s sort of glittery and vaguely ‘70s, which is Missoni’s whole vibe anyway. That style looks good on Kate – the skirt length is particularly good on her, and I don’t mind the puffy sheer sleeves. I think I mostly like this because she didn’t “customize” it by adding 20 buttons. She also got her hair freshly curled for this event and she left it down. Very pretty. She paired the Missoni with beige Gianvito stilettos and a Mulberry clutch.

Here’s the footage of Kate pulling a pint. There are also lots of photos of William standing behind her, quietly getting hammered.

🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019