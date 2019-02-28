Duchess Kate wore a £1,590 Missoni dress to pull a pint in Belfast

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belfast midday Wednesday for a handful of activities, like playing football with little girls and some sort of walkabout, etc. Then they had a few hours off to get ready for their rare evening event: they went to the Belfast Empire Hall “to celebrate inspirational young people.” Weirdly, it just looked like they went there so William could make a speech (as Kate looked on pensively), and then there was a photo-op of Kate attempting to “pull a pint.” While Kate tilted the glass, and seemed to try to do it right, her pint had a really big foam head. Whoever paid for that pint isn’t getting their money’s worth.
Now, Kate did look really cute as she pulled a pint. I actually like everything about her styling here – the dress is Missoni, and it retails for £1,590. It’s sort of glittery and vaguely ‘70s, which is Missoni’s whole vibe anyway. That style looks good on Kate – the skirt length is particularly good on her, and I don’t mind the puffy sheer sleeves. I think I mostly like this because she didn’t “customize” it by adding 20 buttons. She also got her hair freshly curled for this event and she left it down. Very pretty. She paired the Missoni with beige Gianvito stilettos and a Mulberry clutch.
Here’s the footage of Kate pulling a pint. There are also lots of photos of William standing behind her, quietly getting hammered.
🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do
LOVE that dress. So, so pretty.
I love it too!
The dress grew on me once I saw it on IG– really like it now. Apparently it’s like mint colored but comes off as silver in photos (per WKW).
I like this dress except I would have less puffy sleeves. She looks goofy cute pulling it hahah.
I really liked the dress too. She looks really good in that length; I almost always like her outfits when she wears dresses in that midi length (or almost midi?) I also liked the styling. This is an example of a dress that has the potential to go so wrong on Kate because she really leans into some aspects of a dress – I could see her really going all out with the sparkly jewelry or accessories and she held back.
This reminds me a lot of the dress she wore exactly 2 years ago, to the BP reception, that silver one? I did not like that one near as well as I liked this.
More sports. More pints. They look fun and engaging these events.
But then they’re get a lot of negative press, a la Prince Carl Philip, for only doing fun events – sports, food and design.
I guess mental health grounds them. Even if they’re not (yet, hopefully they will) digging into more issues.
William & Kate visited the shooting stars programme which encourages young girls to play football & supports them with their mental health. They also visited an activity center that supports young people through outdoor activities & teaching them life skills.
I happen to think that its nice that they take part rather than just stand on the sidelines observing.
Nice dress, but why didn’t Kate make a statement too?
The dress is pretty and her hair looks beautiful
Awful dress. She looks like a maniac in those pics LOL
you seem nice. LOL.
I think the pics are funny/cute they caught her pulling some interesting faces. I’d rather see engaged faces than stone cold boredom.
I really do get the feeling William would prefer to be a successful banker. Kate would make a really good successful banker’s wife.
Is this a repeat? Because I recall her wearing this before – or a very similar one. I hope it is a repeat because it is just silly and wasteful to buy items that are almost identical, especially in this price range.
Thats what I thought when I saw it – its a repeat or its very similar to something she already has in a similar colour.
But this is what she does – she buys designer clothes that all look the same in similar colours. No imagination.
How is that no imagination? Meghan and Kate’s roles are not to be models, they don’t need to be fashionistas. Sure, it’s fun to discuss it here, but it’s work for them. I also have the same trype of clothing in different colors for work, because I like the way the style works for me. If others were judging me, they may not like the way that it looks, like some of you are with Kate, but if she likes it that’s all that matters. Same with Meghan. She clearly has a style, and as long as she feels good about herself, I don’t honestly care what she wears.
I think when she hits on something that works she sticks with it. I mean, they all spend too much on clothes.
No, its a new one. I bet you are thinking of this one:
https://whatkatewore.com/2017/02/27/the-duchess-shines-in-shimmering-erdem-dress-at-palace-reception/
That’s a beautiful dress and very similar to this one lol
@Cee – I think I said at the time that I liked the Erdem dress itself, but not how she had it styled with the sparkly shoes etc. So glad she went for more neutral shoes this time around.
I hate it. Looks like a grandmother-of-the-bride dress to me. Very aging on her.
The neckline would be pretty low for a grandma.
Woman who’s never worked a day in her life can’t pull a decent pint.
I laughed because I was like, come on Kate, you went to college. think of your keg days!
I like her dress.
Here’s an idea for them for free: why don’t they discuss the mental health benefits of sport and exercise?? That way they can combine something she is actually interested in and is good at with their main initiative.
I actually think that’s what their events yesterday were about.
And that’s been a running theme in many of their previous events and patronages.
They did, the reason why they were playing football in Windsor Park was to promote a charity for improving young girls mental health through sport. The point of the event at the empire was to meet inspirational young people involved with sport. I know a girl who was at it (the empire event), she said they were both lovely, she got a selfie with Kate so was delighted.
Side note; it was funny seeing William up on the stage in the empire because its usually where aspiring comedians go to die on their arse and practise material lol!
I thought that’s what they actually did
She looks really pretty here!
William looked so uncomfortable.
It’s just smug arrogance.
I love the styling and the dress, just not for this type of event.
I love the dress, she is doing what she does best. Look pretty. But my favorite Kaiser comment was about William ‘quietly getting hammered’.
Kate’s dress is beautiful however it looks much more dressy than her husband’s attire.
I like them behind the bar… they need to spend more time in Irish pubs… it’s a good fit.
It’s pretty, but seems a bit too sparkely and out of place for this event.
It’s a good look on her, I like the dress.
To be honest I’m starting liking her more and more. She seems fulfilled, at ease (sometimes still nervous of course) and someone I’d have a drink or coffee with
I looooooove that dress. I am extremely u-sensitive (lupus) and it’s hard to find lightweight dresses that still cover! It’s my perpetual challenge. I hope her wearing this inspires some fast-fashion copycats this spring!
Don’t get me wrong- I love this dress-but it is a bit 1970s Mother of The Bride..
But then again, that’s totally my aesthetic.
She looks cute, relaxed, and happy.