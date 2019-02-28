North West, 5 years old, got the solo cover of WWD’s Beauty Inc issue

North West is only five years old. She turns six in a few months. The child has lived the luxury lifestyle since birth though – even before she was born, designers sent her special baby couture, baby purses and baby wallets and baby jewelry. North has always seemed like both her parents – perhaps her personality is a bit more like Kanye West (meaning, outgoing and she knows her own mind), but she has Kim Kardashian’s interests. I guess my point is that it’s a pipe dream to think that North would have ever been raised as a “normal kid” – this lifestyle is clearly HER normal.
So is it shocking that Women’s Wear Daily already gave North West a cover? No, it’s not shocking at all. North has been on the cover of magazines already, but with her parents. This is a solo cover for WWD’s Beauty Inc supplemental, where WWD wonders aloud about the generation after Millennials, and whether they’ll be into beauty products too.
Move Over millennials, a new generation is coming of age. By 2025, people under the age of 17 will comprise almost half of the U.S. population — and the implications for beauty are big. https://t.co/3gyg3G6nWz pic.twitter.com/ES2duSiy0N
— WWD (@wwd) February 22, 2019
I guess I understand the choice of North West for the cover, but I still wish Kim and Kanye had shut it down. Five years old is WAY too young to cover WWD. Maybe North really loves makeup and maybe she’s really into fashion, but we’re putting way too much on this one child as some kind of representation for the new generation of beauty consumers.
Kim is all over it though – she tweeted about North’s cover and proudly discussed how North chose her own makeup and clothes. I mean, North IS a natural on-camera. But… that’s not a good thing when we’re talking about a five-year-old on a magazine cover.
My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! Hair- @chrisappleton1, Eyeliner- @maryphillips, Styling- @kimkardashian 🙋🏻♀️ 📷 @jucophoto pic.twitter.com/YU5xh6SNHa
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2019
I’m seriously so proud of my Northie! She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot! Kanye & I always say she’s Kristen Crawley’s style twin 💕
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2019
All she wanted was nachos on shoot day and we made that happen! Thank you @wwd for capturing these amazing memories for her 💕✨
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2019
Sigh. She’s adorable but she’s only a child FFS.
Aaaaand the Pimp Mama cycle continues….
The next generation.
Poor kid is the next Kylie jn the making.
But at least Kylie had a few years of normalcy.
North will be another Instagram influencer.
And we all can see how happy and comfortable Kylie looks at public events. Not.
Oh, brother.
It really is very sad.
And we all know if it wasn’t for her family she’d be just your everyday normal 5 year old child, which she should be anyway.
Ohhhh I… don’t like this. She’s super cute but I really didn’t need to see her posing on a magazine cover, I feel really weird now.
It is really weird. I mean, she is not the face of the current generation that is coming of age. She’s 5. They’re implying that adult women could learn something from they way a 5 year old dresses and does her makeup. I don’t even know what to do with that.
A child in a crop top with exposed belly button and makeup. Great. Just when I thought the Pimp family couldn’t get any lower.
I know. I turned into my mother when I saw that photo, just full-on pearl clutching. To be fair, I wanted to start to wearing makeup and crop tops in my tweens- early teens. Lawd help us, five is WAYYYYYY too young for that. It scares me, thinking of the sick people this picture could be seen by
I’m really not sure how I feel about it. Go to the beach and there are tons of little kids wearing two piece bathing suits baring their bellies. Take a look at the costuming and makeup kids wear for dance competitions and things like that and I’d argue some of that is worse than her makeup and clothes here.
That said – I don’t see why she’d be on the cover of an adult magazine? If it was a kids magazine like other posters said, it’d make more sense.
A 5 year old wearing makeup and belly baring outfits. I’ll be over here clutching my pearls and shaking my head in disapproval.
I feel the same way. And there are serious creeps out there, not sure why you would want to expose your baby girl in that way.
Vomit. Seriously; vomit. Poor child, never had a chance.
…has Kim every talked/tweeted excitedly about any of her kids this way before? Or nah? Cause I swear this is the most excited I’ve seen/read from her regarding her children and I’m getting PMK vibes.
I hope they encourage her to go to high school and college in the future but I guess we all know that’s probably not going to happen
Why are we talking about beauty products in regards to a 5 year old child???
If this was a kid’s magazine, I’d be all for it because little black girls are given so few opportunities to be told their beautiful in the media. As the cover of a WWD, it’s just creepy and exploitative AF, particularly with the crop top. She’s FIVE you a–holes.
Totally agree!
Yep. Totally agree.
This makes me legit sad for this child and the other kids born into this family. They are born into the mindset that looks and material items are all that matters in life. Shameful. I don’t know why I expected more from Kim, thinking she would protect her own kids more than this.
She’s a beautiful little girl, but this is awful. I don’t know how any parent could want this level of exposure and bizarre lifestyle for their baby girl. My understanding is that the Kardashians had a fairly normal childhood before becoming famous, so this is just…sad. She’s too young to understand what any of this means, and Kim should know better. Perhaps a children’s magazine, but WWD? C’mon.
Parents model their core values for children. This cover does not surprise me. smh
When you have two of the most Narcissistic people as your parents & Kris (Satan) Jenner as your grandmother, what chance did this poor little girl have? Bet they are gearing up to pimp her out for her own clothing line & cosmetics for kids. Wouldn’t put anything past this family.
I just got this issue this morning and my eyes almost rolled completely to the back of my head. I wish this child could have a childhood; PMK works harder than the devil.
NO!! Not another generation of them!
SHE’S NOT OF AGE WWD!!!
Kids can like makeup, play with makeup, dress up, but that does not make 5 into 18.
this is not mathematical
It is insane and so sad. Let kids be kids.
This is wildly inappropriate. The makeup, the crop top, all of it.
Agreed!
Little girls play dress up and makeup all the time. That’s fine. But putting her on the cover of a magazine dressed like this and professionally made up–gross and sexualized.
She is not “of age” WWD. She is a baby who should not be worried about beauty products. This is disgraceful. As for Kim thanking them for capturing the memories-we know you have a damned camera. Capture them yourself and don’t exploit your young child. And I hate saying should, b/c I don’t like forcing my prerogative down other people’s throats but this made me itchy.
Exactly. So wrong.
Exactly!!! But like others have said are we actually surprised? I have a five year old and yes they have opinions about what they want to wear but that’s more or them trying to establish their independence then being “into fashion”. The whole “beauty products” for kindergarteners is disgusting to me. We live in a world where human trafficking is a huge issue and then you have these people who will no doubt turn it around and say that everyone else is being gross by thinking this is exploitation.
I just can’t relate to this at all. I stopped putting my daughter on my Instagram when she was around 4 months old and my Instagram was super private. I just felt weird putting her out there and exposing her on any level. I actually ended up deleting my Instagram all together. Why would you want your baby girl out there like this? Women are already so judged and objectified why put her through that at the age of 5.
Weren’t we told that the straightened hair was only for special times? So, it’s becoming clear that “special times” means whenever you’re going to be seen and photographed and Kim wants to present you as a mini-me while downplaying your natural looks.
I also find several of the poses over-sexualized for a child. The cross-legged One is showing too much of the inner thigh. And she looks like she has conjunctivitis.
This poor little girl has no chance.
The “generation after millennials” is already in college FFS
The Generation after Millennials is Generation Z…which yes, some of them are in college already.
So 5yo is the right age to start feeding PMK.
Nice.
Is Kim her manager and getting her 10% ? I wonder.
The fact that she’s proud of her choosing her own eyeliner…. I just can’t get my head around this situation at all.
I saw a comment yesterday that the next generation of A Star is Born is going to star North West and I would honestly be shocked if that happened.
Women’s Wear Daily? Damn.
And so it begins. Or is that continues? Either way this is completely “on brand” for this family. She’s a cute kid, no doubt, but this is too much. I’m also not a fan of the belly-baring top and makeup. Sure, you’d see exposed bellies at the beach or pool but those are actual appropriate settings, not on the cover of a *womens* magazine. Talk about exploiting your child…🤦♀️