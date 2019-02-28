Brie Larson in Valentino at the UK ‘Captain Marvel’ premiere: unflattering or dramatic?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Captain Marvel, the first Marvel superhero film with a woman in the lead role. There’s a lot riding on this, just as there was a lot riding on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman. But I have a lot more faith in the Marvel promotional machinery, so I think Captain Marvel will do really well, despite the toxic bros bashing it at every turn.
I hope I don’t sound like one of those toxic bros, but man, I am so disappointed in what Brie Larson chose for the first huge premiere of her film. I wouldn’t have blamed her for playing it safe in a plain princess dress, nor would I have blamed her for keeping it simple in Calvin Klein or Ralph Lauren. But I wasn’t expecting this customized Valentino couture. I wasn’t expecting drama AND taffeta AND a really weird fit. It doesn’t work, right? Brie has a great figure, and this has too much volume on the bottom, which throws off her proportions. Also throwing off her proportions is the cut of the top, which makes it seem like her boobs are down by her waist. Ugh. So disappointed.
I’m not disappointed in Gemma Chan at all though – Chan continues to be such an interesting fashionista. This ensemble is by Brandon Maxwell – that’s quite a train on that crop top. And the trousers are perfect. The color is perfect too.
Lashana Lynch wore Michael Costello. Love the bright fuschia. The cut of the dress is rather mundane though.
Jude Law still qualifies as a “snack” to many people, right? Because damn, he looks GOOD. My one qualm is that… I’m not sure he zipped up his jacket properly???
And Sam Jackson is FOREVER.
I can’t wait for a woman to save the universe. You can cry now, bros.
Is Gemma Chan missing a bellybutton?
I was just wondering that..??? Is it a cut out or is it skin coloured fabric?? My first thought was that she had one of those fake tummies in there….
My guess is that either the pants are higher in the waist than they look, or there’s fabric there and its not actually her skin.
Or she’s an alien.
Love the colour, but everything else about Brie’s dress sucks!! Ironically Gemma’s awesome jumpsuit would have been perfect for Brie.
I like Lashana Lynch’s dress…
… the other two ladies look like they’re in costumes.
Tragic dress.
Seeing Captain Marvel next Thursday! Can’t wait!
I see what she was doing though – the blue and gold, a Captain Marvel dress. I actually kind of like it, except for the cutouts on the sides, that is.
And I find Gemma Chan’s top strange. I don’t like it at all. Maybe I’m just weird
I like…the concept. But I feel like it looks like the skirt is so heavy that it’s pulling down the top part and we’re just catching it in mid fall.
I always feel like I wish I could go out on the red carpet and yank all the ladies dresses UP! Dresses are always pulling down and looking far too low, gives a very ill-fitted look that completely detracts. I would love to see this dress hiked up, boned properly and fitter properly! The color is wonderful.
I almost like Brie’s dress. It has drama and is a gorgeous color (I hate when they blend in with the carpet though.) But the fit isn’t quite right, or there’s just too much going on around the waist – something about it looks almost “deflated” to me.
Gemma Chan looks gorgeous. She’s my current “can do no wrong” person.
Jude Law…..well he’s Jude Law. Samuel L Jackson looks fantastic.
Explain the cut/fit of Jude Law’s trousers to me.
Above the neck he looks great. The hair transplant has worked, and looks natural!
I agree – the pants are a bit tragic and the jacket is making it worse, I think.
But Mr. Jackson brought it as usual. That man can wear clothes, and he looks fantastic.
I agree. Let’s turn in around on men. I actually think Brie’s dress is not that bad. And I am saying that as someone who unfortunately does not have much expectation from Brie fashion wise. She never hit the mark in fashion. Now. The thing Jude is wearing is just what? I first thought he came to the premiere in sweat suite and probably right after a work out session in a gym.
The men look comfortable.
Love the dress!
Everybody looks great, but I don’t care for Brie’s dress. The cut is too strange for me, but the color is very nice.
Brie’s dress needs a few tweaks and it would be a win. Love all these vibrant colors.
I LOVE Brie’s dress…
I see what they were going for…and to me…that GOT IT!
It looks like at any second she can slip that dress off and be “Captain Marvel”!
It’s dramatic and bold…and what I want to see at this type of event…
I think ALL the folks above look HAWT!!!!
i love sam’s jacket. i would like to get my husband a jacket that looks exactly like that.
Jude Law has been ageing really well. The pants are a disaster though.
Samuel L. Jackson is looking like his usual cool self.