Jordyn Woods probably hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden too

I understand the default position for many people is that all of the Kardashian-Jenners are dumb stunt queens and everything they do is a faked plotline for their reality show. In truth, that’s generally my default position too. There are exceptions though. No matter how many conspiracies are out there, I think we should also acknowledge that the K-Js are generally pretty dumb, and the people around them are kind of dumb too. What’s more likely, that this Jordyn Woods-Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson issue is some massive conspiracy for a new plotline to excuse Khloe’s breakup with Tristan? Or that Jordyn is a dumbass who fooled around with her friend’s sister’s baby-daddy without thinking about the consequences, and is still making incredibly foolish moves? I’ve come around to that belief: that a 21-year-old woman makes sh-tty and illogical romantic and financial decisions. Here’s yet another example: apparently, Jordyn was hooking up with Khloe’s ex James Harden too. Oh, honey.

Jordyn Woods apparently wasn’t just intimate with Tristan Thompson, but in a shocking turn of events also claimed to have spent one-on-one time with Khloé Kardashian‘s other ex, James Harden. Sources connected to the situation tell The Blast, Woods told friends that she “hooked up” with the Houston Rockets star right after her infamous meet up with Thompson.

The incident with Harden allegedly went down Monday, February 18 in Los Angeles, after James returned home from the NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, NC. We’re told Woods confided in friends she met up with Harden, and also claimed at the time that she ran the situation by Khloé, who dated Harden for 8-months, and was given the reality star’s “blessing.” We’re told Woods then said she didn’t return home until the next morning.

The Blast reached out to Harden for comment about the situation, as it’s unclear what exactly went down in private between the two. Unfortunately, Khloé did NOT know about the meeting between Woods and her ex-boyfriend, and only found out through friends after the news broke about Thompson’s alleged infidelity with Woods.

As we first reported, Woods did contact Khloé that Monday, shortly after she left Thompson’s home, and claimed she was being a “watchdog” to make sure nothing inappropriate happened. We’re told during the conversation Woods never brought up that she would be hanging out with Harden later in the night. Sources tell us Khloé was “devastated” over the betrayal from Woods, especially because she shares her daughter True with Thompson, and since she considered the 21-year-old a “sister.”

This is so strangely worded, but I think the timeline The Blast is using is that around Valentine’s Day, Jordyn hooked up with Tristan Thompson and then just days later, as the Kardashians were finding out about the Tristan hookup, Jordyn hooked up with James Harden. The James Harden situation is pretty solidly in the rearview for Khloe – it’s been years since their relationship. He was a serial cheater too, and they broke up after he went to a strip club and likely fooled around with other women and didn’t hide it. Khloe pulled the same “I’m a strong single woman” crap then as she’s pulling now. While it’s bad form for Jordyn to hook up with Khloe’s ex, coming on the heels of her thing with Tristan… maybe we can just acknowledge that Jordyn makes terrible life choices?

  1. kim says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:45 am

    messy fame.

    Reply
    • emerson says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:47 am

      If i’m not mistaken didn’t khloe “hook up” with the tristan while his girlfriend was pregnant? wasn’t kim tip toeing with kanye while he was with amber rose? kylie and tyga, even though kim was best friends with blac chyna? who’s khloe’s dad? this is the last group of people to be out here throwing stones.
      *btw tristan’s been out on dates but jordan is the villan

      Reply
    • Joro says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:48 am

      To these folks fame is fame. The messier the better.

      The way these stories are rolling out make me very apprehensive. I don’t like how the Kardashians and certain media outlets are engaging with this story.

      2019 is going to be the year we examine the power play behind news sourcing, media leaks and construction of (news) narrative.

      Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:45 am

    That’s a giant nope. Even at 21 I wasn’t doing dumb, trifling s*it like this. Perhaps we should entertain the idea that Jordyn is just a garbage friend who likes sleeping with other people’s currents and exes? I get the feeling that Jordyn has a bit of Miranda Lambert-syndrome.

    Reply
    • EMc says:
      February 28, 2019 at 10:52 am

      Yep, this.

      It doesn’t matter, you never hook up with a friends ex. You just don’t. If you do, than you’re a shi*** friend and more.

      Reply
      • Veronica S. says:
        February 28, 2019 at 11:15 am

        I mean, I can see it being acceptable under very specific circumstances – the relationship isn’t serious, it’s years removed, etc. I’m best friends with my ex and his wife and am only the godmother of their middle child, but like…there wasn’t any hard feelings or lingering romance after we broke up.

        Like this, though? A thousand times NOPE.

  3. Bebe says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Everyone in the situation seems, uh, not smart.

    Reply
  4. Ronaldinhio says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Are there only 10 men in the United States?

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      February 28, 2019 at 10:58 am

      It seems so.

      Reply
    • Millenial says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:05 am

      And are there really only basketball players? Like, even in LA, there’s a lot of dudes. Pick literally anyone not a basketball player. If a decade of following celebrity gossip has taught me anything, it’s that ball players cheat on their WAGs.

      Reply
      • Grant says:
        February 28, 2019 at 12:06 pm

        THIS! I don’t understand why these women continue to get sucked into these philandering sex addicts’ orbits. Don’t some of them go to church? Why can’t they find a nice man at their Bible study or something? Sheesh! I guess that wouldn’t make for good television.

    • Dee says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:12 am

      LOL!

      Reply
    • Claudia says:
      February 28, 2019 at 12:13 pm

      Regarding “only 10 men”… Thank you! Much needed “spit out my water” laugh! lol, lol, lol

      Reply
  5. Clare says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Eh, IF this is true, then its shady AF to be messing around with not one, but two of your friend’s ex’s. Don’t care if Khloe and Tristan were broken up btw. It’s still gross. I mean….of all the men in the world you gotta go mess around with recent ex’s of a close family friend and business partner? Lame.

    Reply
  6. iGotNothin says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:49 am

    The Kardashians know how to lay it on thick and push their narrative above all else. They’re also really good at tearing people down — specifically minor characters that are close to them. The only outsider that has been able to survive this family is Scott Disick (and his individual wealth probably has a lot to do with that).

    Reply
  7. Franny Days says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:50 am

    We can acknowledge that every single person in this article makes terrible life decisions lol.

    Reply
  8. Whatnow says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Totally totally Playing devil’s advocate here but do you think Jordi has a problem with the fact that the Kardashians fetishize African American men?

    Or is that making her out to be too smart or deep thinking than she really is?

    To be blunt do you think if they were white she would have bothered going after them?

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:41 am

      Okay let’s say she does. She seemed to have no problem taking their money, being friends with them, doing business with them or even living with them. So what does that make her? Because to me all that makes her is trifling and back stabbing and a hypocrite.

      Reply
  9. Christina says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Yup, yup, and yup, Kaiser and everyone who has posted before me. I actually DID date a guy my best friend dated when I was in my late teens. She told me to because she was with another guy and supposedly didn’t care. When we got serious, she dumped me. Lesson learned!!! Stupid young people stuff.

    Reply
  10. JoJo says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Khloe DEFINITELY hooked up with her friend,Trina’s exes French Montana AND James Harden so maybe Jordyn learned from her.Hello Pot meet Kettle.

    Reply
  11. Moptop says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:58 am

    I can definitely get behind the fact that they’re all dumb.

    Reply
  12. Gurl says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Idk it seems like they are scapegoating Jordan.

    If they are soooo horrified about cheating, how were they able to forgive their mother Kris for full-blown affairs?

    It also feels like they are treating Jordan as if they own her.

    Do different rules apply to Jordan BC of everything they have done for her?

    Didn’t Kylie betray BlacChina by going after Tyga?

    And Khloe wants to have an amicable relationship with Tristan (which is great) but perhaps she is projecting all of her anger into Jordan?

    Reply
  13. LadyLaw says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I personally always felt that Khloe and James Harden hooked up and she just started calling him her boyfriend. Their relationship seemed super casual and not serious.

    Don’t buy that her and Tristan were actually still together. He just seems to not give af.

    That said, Jordyn is very simple. Even if she technically didn’t do anything wrong it’s just not a smart move when you’re a professional friend.

    Reply
  14. Kittycat says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Team Jordyn.

    Which one of Khloes exs will she go after next?

    French Montana? LAMAR?????

    Reply
  15. Case says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:15 am

    What a dummy. I know she has her own money, but she got a ton of benefits from being in with this family, not to mention from what I’ve read, Kylie genuinely seemed to be her best friend. Not sure what you’d give that up for a couple hook-ups.

    Reply
  16. Veronica S. says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Damn, imagine the stress of having to share one brain cell among an entire house of people.

    Reply
  17. Nessa says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:16 am

    So?? Harden was Khloe’s ex. Tristan was more then likely Khloe’s ex. The slut shaming of Jordyn by the Kardashians is disgusting and ignorant. If we’re going to slut shame, let’s talk about Khloe’s overlap with Tristan’s ex who was seven months pregnant. Let’s talk about all the women James and Tristan were sleeping with while dating Khloe.

    Reply
  18. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:17 am

    She’s into leftovers. How economical of her.

    Reply
  19. Lizzie says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:51 am

    obviously jordyn woods has similar self esteem issue as khloe. being in risky relationships with unavailable partners isn’t some thing that only the kardashians are guilty of. pursuing people test the boundaries of your other relationships (like friends or family) is part of it.

    there is a woman who has dated or slept with every. single. man. i. have. ever. dated from my hometown starting in the 11th grade. my very first ever boyfriend cheated with her and she manged to hook up with or date every other guy from then until i completely moved away in my late 20′s and she eventually lost friends because it just got **too** weird. i shit you not the last guy i dated from my hometown she started dating a week after we broke up and they eventually married. all of them were scum bags. the last one, she has stayed with through being dishonorably discharged from the marines and drug arrests. that relationship made me go to therapy to work out MY issues of why i picked bad men and there she is happily putting up with his BS. why? i dont’ know. she was three year’s older than me and i barely knew her. she ended up losing friends, being with some truly BAD men and is now married to man child with no job, no motivation, no future and a long criminal record. but some people just can’t help but burn their world down.

    Reply
  20. Dttimes2 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    Khloe should be flattered someone else shares her terrible taste in men

    Reply

