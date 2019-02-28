Pippa Middleton in Alice Temperley at the Beating Hearts gala: tragic or cute?

Even though Pippa Middleton gets pap’d all the time, last night was the first time Pippa has been photographed on a red carpet since she gave birth to baby Arthur Matthews last fall. This is Pippa’s life now, as the wife of a terribly moderately wealthy man. She gets to go on vacation a lot and watch tennis and do some light charity work. Pippa was actually the “honorary gala chair” of the British Heart Foundation’s Beating Hearts gala last night, and she’s also an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation. This isn’t the first time she’s attended the foundation’s big annual gala – one year, she attended and all I could see was her bright orange-red skin.
I’m surprised that Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews wasn’t on Pippa’s arm for this event, but oh well. Pippa did the carpet alone, and she tried to work this Alice Temperley gown, which is… not good. I actually like Temperley’s designs so much, and I’ve always wanted both Pippa and Kate to wear more Temperley because I think the designs would suit them so much. But this is a really bad dress, right? It’s like Pippa got the ugliest Temperley she could find.
Incidentally, Pippa isn’t the only one from the Middleton family who suddenly finds themselves being photographed. Since that “James Middleton is a supplier of Nazi Marshmallows” story broke last week, James has been suspiciously pap’d with his girlfriend Alizee Thevene TWICE. The Daily Mail ran both photo sets without even mentioning how Boomf and James Middleton are A-OK with making products for Nazis. The Middleton Hush-Up is a real thing. And it feels like Pippa is doing her part too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I don’t like it. It’s got too many patterns going on. Good cause, though. As for James, we see you. Still won’t make us forget the Nazi marshmallows.
“Oh…. yes. Yes. This is the one. This is the dress I shall wear, and I will look beautiful. Eat your hearts out ladies. PIPPA. IS. BACK.”
Ugh, I don’t like it. I feel like I never like her in Temperley. (except maybe her dress for Kate’s reception? that was Temperley, right? the green one?) But typically she ends up in this dresses that are just too much for her.
In general I like Pippa’s casual style and her “office” style (when she used to get pap-ed all the time walking to work or wherever in London, lots of cute skirts and booties etc), but I don’t really like her formal style.
I still think her life is the life Kate wanted – being able to be the wife of a moderately wealthy man who adores you.
Temperley is like Erdem, not everyone can carry them off. Neither Mid sister can carry high end designer clothes off, it always looks like its wearing them not the other way round.
Don’t like the dress but she’s looking dare I say younger? Or fresher? No?
Wow, she only has taste in her mouth. WTF is that?
Who on earth thought that dress was a good idea?
I don’t hate the silhouette, especially if the bottom part didn’t flair quite so much. Pairing it with all those patterns just makes it a confusing mess.
The Nazi Marshmallow story went away pretty dang quickly, eh?
Mmmmm.
Maybe it looks better in real life…
I like this dress, it looks good on her.