Pippa Middleton in Alice Temperley at the Beating Hearts gala: tragic or cute?

Even though Pippa Middleton gets pap’d all the time, last night was the first time Pippa has been photographed on a red carpet since she gave birth to baby Arthur Matthews last fall. This is Pippa’s life now, as the wife of a terribly moderately wealthy man. She gets to go on vacation a lot and watch tennis and do some light charity work. Pippa was actually the “honorary gala chair” of the British Heart Foundation’s Beating Hearts gala last night, and she’s also an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation. This isn’t the first time she’s attended the foundation’s big annual gala – one year, she attended and all I could see was her bright orange-red skin.

I’m surprised that Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews wasn’t on Pippa’s arm for this event, but oh well. Pippa did the carpet alone, and she tried to work this Alice Temperley gown, which is… not good. I actually like Temperley’s designs so much, and I’ve always wanted both Pippa and Kate to wear more Temperley because I think the designs would suit them so much. But this is a really bad dress, right? It’s like Pippa got the ugliest Temperley she could find.

Incidentally, Pippa isn’t the only one from the Middleton family who suddenly finds themselves being photographed. Since that “James Middleton is a supplier of Nazi Marshmallows” story broke last week, James has been suspiciously pap’d with his girlfriend Alizee Thevene TWICE. The Daily Mail ran both photo sets without even mentioning how Boomf and James Middleton are A-OK with making products for Nazis. The Middleton Hush-Up is a real thing. And it feels like Pippa is doing her part too.