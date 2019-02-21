James Middleton’s Boomf was making Nazi products when requested

Well, this is something. The Daily Mail got the tip from a “whistleblower” at Boomf, James Middleton’s sad marshmallow company. In previous months, I’ve wrongly said that I believed Boomf had been quietly folded, but no – it’s still a business and it’s still losing money hand over fist. James talked about how his learning disabilities, ADD and clinical depression all affected his attempts to run Boomf. He doesn’t even seem to be running Boomf full time – he got a job as a tour guide at his brother-in-law’s Scottish estate last fall, and he seems to spend much of his time in Scotland now. My point is that while Boomf is James’ company, he clearly hasn’t had much to do with the day-to-day operations of his failing business for months. So how much of this is on James? The Daily Mail says that Boomf has been making Nazi marshmallows. I CANNOT. (It’s a serious subject but now I’m laugh-crying about Nazi marshmallows.)

The company of Prince William’s brother-in-law is allowing Nazi propaganda and anti-Semitic hate mail to be peddled through it, MailOnline can reveal today. The Nazi hate mail is being printed on personalised gift boxes at a company owned by Kate Middleton’s younger brother, an investigation sparked by a former employee has revealed. The whistleblower revealed how James Middleton’s gift company Boomf – based in the Berkshire village of Ashampstead Common – shipped out a confetti-filled box with a swastika, even after it was pointed out that it could be a hate crime. The whistleblower had worked at Boomf before she quit in disgust after seeing the gift box get sent out with the anti-Semitic image on it. She said that despite taking the offensive box off the production line to show to senior staff and claiming that sending it could be a hate crime, she was ignored when a manager passed the box back down to another worker and she watched it get sent out. As part of an investigation, a news agency ordered a similar Boomf box featuring a swastika and other offensive imagery, which was received as requested last week. The Boomf box was designed to be obviously unacceptable to test whether Boomf responsibly cancelled orders, which the firm’s terms and conditions state it can do. But the company still produced the box, which includes the image of a swastika, concentration camp gates, Jewish graves and the neo-Nazi slogan ‘Blood and Soil’. A Boomf spokesman told MailOnline: ‘This should not have happened. We are a small company processing over half a million images a week, but we are reviewing our policies and processes to make sure this cannot happen again.’

*wipes tears away* Oh, so Boomf isn’t making Nazi Marshmallows after all. They’re making Nazi confetti and Nazi boxes and other terrible “gifts” for the crafting, twee Nazis out there. I mean, as soon as I saw a swastika, I would be out of there too. But good lord, Boomf is really doing the MOST for their Nazi clientele, huh? Anyway, most of the DM piece is the whistleblower telling her story, which is awful and it shows how poorly Boomf is run. Boomf is operated out of an ancient warehouse with no central heat, and the workers have to use space heaters and blankets most days. The whistleblower also has tons of shady sh-t to say about James Middleton:

‘The person that owns it is James Middleton. These are the in-laws of our future King. Of all people I think they should be more aware of what’s going in and out. Where we live, they do have quite a degree of stature around here, we know Carol Middleton from Party Pieces, you’d think they’d take that extra precaution of training their staff.’ James Middleton’s company recorded losses of £3million between 2015 and 2018. The whistleblower said he only came in once from his Chelsea address in London to visit the site of Boomf while she was there. She said: ‘James came in once. He literally breezed in, I only know him because I Googled him. You could see when he came in, he came in with his posh Land Rover and his Chelsea boots. Swanned around for about five minutes and then left and in the three weeks we were there only ever saw him for about ten minutes. When he walked in the door, the first thing I said was that’s gotta be James Middleton because he’s still got his silver spoon in his mouth. He had Louis Vuitton boots on and Armani jeans. The rest of us had 20 layers and woolly hats and thermal gloves on. He had a Ralph Lauren shirt and was all ‘look at me’, swinging his Range Rover keys about.’

Well, that’s not on brand!!! Oh, the Middletons are going to absolutely lose their sh-t. The Nazi stuff is bad enough – although I’m sure it will be swept under the rug soon – but the characterization of James Middleton as a foolish, showy, privileged, haughty incompetent? Well, that’s not on-brand for the Middletons.