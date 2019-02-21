James Middleton’s Boomf was making Nazi products when requested

Well, this is something. The Daily Mail got the tip from a “whistleblower” at Boomf, James Middleton’s sad marshmallow company. In previous months, I’ve wrongly said that I believed Boomf had been quietly folded, but no – it’s still a business and it’s still losing money hand over fist. James talked about how his learning disabilities, ADD and clinical depression all affected his attempts to run Boomf. He doesn’t even seem to be running Boomf full time – he got a job as a tour guide at his brother-in-law’s Scottish estate last fall, and he seems to spend much of his time in Scotland now. My point is that while Boomf is James’ company, he clearly hasn’t had much to do with the day-to-day operations of his failing business for months. So how much of this is on James? The Daily Mail says that Boomf has been making Nazi marshmallows. I CANNOT. (It’s a serious subject but now I’m laugh-crying about Nazi marshmallows.)
The company of Prince William’s brother-in-law is allowing Nazi propaganda and anti-Semitic hate mail to be peddled through it, MailOnline can reveal today. The Nazi hate mail is being printed on personalised gift boxes at a company owned by Kate Middleton’s younger brother, an investigation sparked by a former employee has revealed. The whistleblower revealed how James Middleton’s gift company Boomf – based in the Berkshire village of Ashampstead Common – shipped out a confetti-filled box with a swastika, even after it was pointed out that it could be a hate crime.
The whistleblower had worked at Boomf before she quit in disgust after seeing the gift box get sent out with the anti-Semitic image on it. She said that despite taking the offensive box off the production line to show to senior staff and claiming that sending it could be a hate crime, she was ignored when a manager passed the box back down to another worker and she watched it get sent out.
As part of an investigation, a news agency ordered a similar Boomf box featuring a swastika and other offensive imagery, which was received as requested last week. The Boomf box was designed to be obviously unacceptable to test whether Boomf responsibly cancelled orders, which the firm’s terms and conditions state it can do. But the company still produced the box, which includes the image of a swastika, concentration camp gates, Jewish graves and the neo-Nazi slogan ‘Blood and Soil’.
A Boomf spokesman told MailOnline: ‘This should not have happened. We are a small company processing over half a million images a week, but we are reviewing our policies and processes to make sure this cannot happen again.’
*wipes tears away* Oh, so Boomf isn’t making Nazi Marshmallows after all. They’re making Nazi confetti and Nazi boxes and other terrible “gifts” for the crafting, twee Nazis out there. I mean, as soon as I saw a swastika, I would be out of there too. But good lord, Boomf is really doing the MOST for their Nazi clientele, huh? Anyway, most of the DM piece is the whistleblower telling her story, which is awful and it shows how poorly Boomf is run. Boomf is operated out of an ancient warehouse with no central heat, and the workers have to use space heaters and blankets most days. The whistleblower also has tons of shady sh-t to say about James Middleton:
‘The person that owns it is James Middleton. These are the in-laws of our future King. Of all people I think they should be more aware of what’s going in and out. Where we live, they do have quite a degree of stature around here, we know Carol Middleton from Party Pieces, you’d think they’d take that extra precaution of training their staff.’
James Middleton’s company recorded losses of £3million between 2015 and 2018. The whistleblower said he only came in once from his Chelsea address in London to visit the site of Boomf while she was there. She said: ‘James came in once. He literally breezed in, I only know him because I Googled him. You could see when he came in, he came in with his posh Land Rover and his Chelsea boots. Swanned around for about five minutes and then left and in the three weeks we were there only ever saw him for about ten minutes. When he walked in the door, the first thing I said was that’s gotta be James Middleton because he’s still got his silver spoon in his mouth. He had Louis Vuitton boots on and Armani jeans. The rest of us had 20 layers and woolly hats and thermal gloves on. He had a Ralph Lauren shirt and was all ‘look at me’, swinging his Range Rover keys about.’
Well, that’s not on brand!!! Oh, the Middletons are going to absolutely lose their sh-t. The Nazi stuff is bad enough – although I’m sure it will be swept under the rug soon – but the characterization of James Middleton as a foolish, showy, privileged, haughty incompetent? Well, that’s not on-brand for the Middletons.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
What an absolute moron.
As a side note: what do we suppose nazi marshmallows go in? Hot chocolate? Aryan wedding smores? Grandma Betty’s marshmallow creme pie?
Nazi marshmallows are perfect for recipes that goes on gas powered ovens. They taste evn better if someone baked them for you while on miminum wage work. For a perfect meal, Nazi marshmallow should be combined with white chocolate cookies and supreme hot chocolate, the only dark colored product allowed.
white hot chocolate?
Nazi marshmallows stay pure. They do not mix with anything.
Boom.
In reality though, I wouldn’t be surprised if the people who ordered the Nazi gift boxes ( just typing that out has me smh) were trolling. Everyone knows exactly who owns Boomf.
Hahahahaha ridiculous.
Can you imagine what managed to be shipped out before this whistleblower came forward? This story may get worse
No kidding. So effed up. I feel like civilization is truly on the verge of compete collapse.
@rbc – good point. James Middleton is a useless fool. He needs a boot in the arse and to get a real job.
Jesus H, can you imagine being that stupid and incompetent as a rule? How do you even get through life functioning one moment to the next without having to remind yourself to breathe?
Well, I guess Kate isn’t so lucky when it comes to her family as we thought. Oh James, you could have such a simple privileged life. Pippa trying to make a name for herself was silly but not nazi.. Btw, it’s terrible how your family can screw you up.
I saw this last night and was hoping we would talk about it!
I just cant get over this. the fact that someone ordered these, they were made, and were sent out, even AFTER someone raised the issue and noted that it might be a problem – what on earth was the company thinking? That’s just bad overall, factor in that you are owned by the brother of the future queen and its even worse.
I am just kind of dumbfounded.
We shouldn’t be – all his issues aside James has proven repeatedly he ain’t the brightest spark in the fire and has never really been interested in running a business beyond giving interviews to the Fail about it.
Cue some PR damage control by Carole in the form of a pap stroll with his new GF.
I hope he wears his Armani jeans and LV boots for the pap stroll!!
(seriously, its this article about his company making swastikas….and then there is this hilarious description of him included. Its like, you almost want to cry, and then you get to the part about swinging his range rover keys and you have to laugh.)
LV boots? I guess the Midds are still supporting him.
I’m a little surprised by the shock surrounding this (not the outrage though) – why are we surprised that British aristo adjacent poshos think Nazi imagery is ok? The ranks of Brit aristos are chock full of Nazi sympathizers, including the BRF. They may have renounced their beliefs and affiliations during/after the war, sure, but leopards don’t exactly change their spots.
On a personal level, and I have shared this before – my husband’s family are aristo adjacent (100% ARISTO if you ask my mum in law lol) and he went to the same public school as many of the royals we talk about, so I’ve been around these folks a lot. This kind of throwback to the ‘good times’ imagery and rhetoric is so disturbingly common to the point of being ‘normal’.
It was not that long ago that Harry wore a Nazi uniform as a ‘joke’, remember.
@Clare – I think what I am most surprised at is that even after it was raised as an issue, and a potential hate crime, there was still a collective shrug from the company and the items went out.
Meh. I’d assume the person this was escalated to was a nepotism hire, who either 1) is too stupid to know the imagery or 2) thinks its ok.
Disgusting but sadly no surprise here. Maybe my experience as a WOC has left me too jaded.
Either way, watch the gymnastics about to ensue – this wasn’t James’ fault! He lives in Scotland! He has a disability! He loves dogs! He doesn’t *actually* work there…
My guess is they company is so desperate for sales they will print anything because they need the money.
The Daily Mail giveth and the Daily Mail taketh away. Whatever arrangement the Middletons had that made them turn off the comments for James’ essay is clearly over.
I wonder if they wanted pictures from the Cambridges’ vacation. The Dail Mail is sleazy enough to sit on this story if it gets them access elsewhere.
James is in over his head. Carole probably makes all of this look easy but none of the Middleton kids have her work ethic and hustle. She needs to get all of this in hand.
Won’t be shocked if vacation photos get released now though.
Why the surprise? Upper class and aristo English people have been N@zi sympathizers and racists for awhile now. Harry’s party costume did not happen in a vacuum. It’s about time the spotlight was put on their shrugging shoulders oh, haha N@zis! schtick.
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I READ THIS WHOLE STORY…HOWLING IN LAUGHTER!!!!!!!!!
You gotta laugh…if you don’t…
You might NEVA stop crying…
I know, right? I’m too numb to laugh at any headlines lately but this one made my eyes widen and I choked on my tea.
And the DM thinks the real shame is that Meghan had a baby shower? Oh the demise of the royal family!
So Kate is wearing racist labels and James makes Nazi products. What a duo!
That baby shower though…….
Word.
Sunglasses!
Middleton values on display? 🙃
But to the British press, a biracial royal is a more serious crisis than a sibling of the Royal Family’s future Queen profiting by catering to White Supremacists & Nazis.
People are what they do, not what they pretend to be to prop up an image.
The “swinging his Range Rover keys about” line along with all the clothes labels is giving me such ‘Joey in Friends in all the Porche gear’ vibes.
Business losses are write offs, so most rich people get rich by claiming the tax breaks/rebates. $3 mil over three years is genuinely a non-issue for a business like this that has a fair amount of overhead and a fair amount of investment to keep it steady. James went from running the company with a few staff to having enough demand to get more machines, hire new peope, and get a new space: Expansion is expensive, in other words, and reporting losses means his people still get paid, even if he isn’t making a lot of money.
But James doesn’t work at or for Boomf, he just owns it and hired other people to do things for him, so he has nothing to do with Nazi mallows. He DOES have a silver spoon in his mouth, and swans in whenever he wants BECAUSE HE OWNS THE DAMN COMPANY. He also doesn’t work as a tour guide. He spent a few months away from London at his in-laws’ place to not kill himself. He breeds and trains dogs and does what all People of Leisure do: Enjoys the privileges of being wealthy.
James Middleton did not print Nazi mallows, nor did he have anything to do with those mallows.
That excuse is not valid if the company gets fined. If you own the company you are legally responsible for the actions of the company and its employees. That’s like saying Henry Ford wasn’t responsible for the Pinto catching on fire because he didn’t make the car himself. This situation happened because james Middleton hired incompetent, ignorant or racist people who let this stuff get printed and there were negligent systems in place permitting it to happen not just once but more than once.
His best position is that he was negligent in who was hired and how they were supervised that this took place.
He owns a company that is so poorly run that there’s no quality control on what is sent out. That’s on him.
James own Boomf. He is responsible for what happens there. If he doesn’t want to be associated with it, sell the company.
When I started working at a company with a UK HQ I had to take all the HR training that is required by law and it includes diversity training. Needless to say it covered a lot of areas and there are no excuses for letting this kind of racist symbolism get printed. It’s not ambiguous at all and only the most recognizable symbol for evil and white supremacy since WWII. While James may not be there every day, he was originally involved in hiring these people who are apparently too stupid to know better. He needs to take some responsibility here too.
The damage control must be in full gear now in the Middleton-Cambridge camp. Carole is probably calling in favours at the DM and we can expect another Meghan smear story soon. William is probably having kittens too.
This only reinforces my very negative opinion of the Middleton family as shallow clueless social climbers at best with very racist tendencies at worst. Think Meghan is a shallow social climber? You just have to look at this entire family to see the read deal on shallow social climbing imo.
Also – It’s just good business sense to establish core values and policies that would prevent this from happening. 🙄
To everyone on here crying and howling with laughter about how “hilarious” this is, here’s a tiny heads up: if you’re Jewish, it ain’t funny. Because we get this shit All The Time. I don’t give a damn what it’s printed on: Auschwitz is not a joke.
He’s the chief Wonka or whatever. The buck stops with him if he has his name on it and especially if he’s still receiving money from their operations.
He is the boss though, he is responsible for his company
It is his responsibility, the company is in his name and it was he who had the idea to create it
chief Wonka LOL
I do agree even though he isn’t there physicallly he is responsible for everything his company is doing.