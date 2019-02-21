Jussie Smollett indicted for one felony count of filing a false police report

Well, there it is. Jussie Smollett has been indicted for a felony count of filing a false police report. Police still believe he worked with Ola and Abel Osundairo to stage the fake “assault” in Chicago. They have evidence of the staging too, and it was evidence the Cook County Grand Jury saw:
Jussie Smollett has just been indicted for a felony … filing a false police report, and the stakes are 3 years in prison. A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment late Wednesday, after grand jurors heard testimonies and evaluated evidence. We’re told Ola and Abel Osundairo — the 2 brothers — told Grand Jurors they staged the so-called “attack” at Jussie’s behest and even got paid for it. The brothers were caught on camera buying a bunch of supplies before the incident … including ski masks, gloves, bandanas, sunglasses and red hats.
Although police officially called Jussie a “victim” until recently, multiple law enforcement sources have told us the police had real doubts about Jussie’s story early on. They found it weird he kept the rope around his neck for 42 minutes after the “attack,” and were suspicious when he took them to the scene and immediately pointed to a camera which he said captured the incident. Turns out, the camera was pointed in the wrong direction.
Abel and Ola told police they drove with Jussie in the days prior to the incident scouting a location and even rehearsed the “attack.” Law enforcement believes Jussie timed the “attack” for January 29 because he knew the Osundairo brothers were leaving for Nigeria that day.
As for the hate mail sent to Jussie at Fox Studios in Chicago … our sources say the F.B.I. questioned Ola and Abel and are checking to see if the postal stamp on the letter matches stamps police seized at the brothers’ home … or if the ripped out magazine pages found at their pad match the cut-out letters used in the racist and homophobic letter. We know the brothers told police they had nothing to do with the letter, and only saw it in a photo on Jussie’s phone.
Jussie’s attorneys, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released the following statement … “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount and aggressive defense.”
I mean… I see the evidence assembled by the Chicago PD and I would have voted to indict too, had I been on the grand jury. There’s absolutely enough evidence to indict and likely secure a conviction. That being said… even though I believe Jussie is a disturbed famewhore who likely staged this sh-t, I also believe that the Chicago PD mishandled this case thoroughly. You can believe both. And both sides will come up at trial.
This case has become a cause célèbre among right-wing media, almost like they’re trying to argue that because one disturbed individual lied about his attack, then that means no racist, violent Deplorables ever attack anyone anywhere. There’s also a vein of thought among conservatives of “How dare you believe victims?” Yeah, one f–ked up liar isn’t enough to make me stop believing victims. If he staged this entire thing, Jussie Smollett is a terrible person, but the people who believed him and felt sorry for him are not terrible people, they’re compassionate people who were victimized by his lies too.
Update: Jussie turned himself into police custody this morning in Chicago. A bond hearing is scheduled for 1:30 pm in Cook County Criminal Court. Also: Empire producers are reportedly considering suspending Jussie.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
1. What was he thinking?
2. Why did the Chicago PD make it so clear they thought from the jump that his story didn’t add up? It was Windy City Leakfest on that front (Which, if the minor celeb had been a white actor, it’s hard to not wonder whether the situation would have been handled differently.)
This whole situation is depressing.
I think he has delusions of grandeur, maybe he was hoping to raise his profile?
The Chicago pd leaks are all over the place again.
I wish they could be investigated independently for how they handled this so badly.
I feel horrible. Part of me still wants to believe him.
Same.
Honestly me too!
Same here. It just doesn’t make sense why he would do that. It’s obviously a career-ruining move, possibly a life ruining one. Part of me wants to think it’s a setup, since MAGA people are having a field day calling fake news.
If he did orchestrate this, he’s a very disturbed individual with no common sense or wisdom at all.
Just because it didn’t happen here doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Wasn’t it the same day or the next day that a man at one of his rallies attacked a cameraman?
I could be wrong, but it seems like a lot of the exclusives/“leaks” were from local Chicago reporters who have relationships within the police department. One of them did a lot of legwork to track down the footage of the Osundairo brothers purchasing masks and red hats, IIRC. So, no, I don’t think the Chicago PD mishandled the case. There were a couple journalists wanting to break the case wide open and they did. The updates provided by the PD were exactly what I would expect for a high profile case.
With such high profile cases, it’s not uncommon for local reporters to use their insiders/sources to try and get more info from a case. I’m kinda surprised some folks are acting like this isn’t common ground for the police. The only time they don’t have loose lips is when one of their own is being investigated for something. Otherwise, if the case is big enough, sources spill the beans to local reporters.
This is case goes beyond any “excepted” level of leaks.
Every new piece of information was leaked out to discredit jussie from the beginning.
I bet a lot of leakes came from friends of friends, not just the CPD. I watched Dan Lemon, cnn, last night, he said everyday he called CPD and they would not give him anything except JS is not considered a suspect. Also, people work in the offices and have access to info and will sell it to sites like tmz, ect. I hear CPC has a bad reputation but leakes comes from several places
Btw, the news reported he was arrested this morning and is expected to make bail @ 1:30 pm today.
Yes, I said something similar on another thread. Low-level cops and department staffers would have some access to some case information, as well as people working for the prosecutor’s office. With the case being so high-profile (black, gay male attacked by MAGA-nuts), I’m certain a lot of folks wanted regular updates on case progress. Basically, there were a million opportunities for information to leak out, and I’m not interested in blaming the police right now. I want to know why JS would do this, and wait to see if federal charges will be filed for the hatemail.
Shrute, Miles, and B n A fan, everything you said.
I don’t feel that they mishandled the case either. as someone pointed out, it would be more in their favor if this case had been legit and they could prove that they weren’t racist because they caught the racist people who committed the attack. The Chicago PD is not great, but there would be no benefit to them mishandling this case.
I wonder if anything else will be revealed, like a motivation for this beyond just wanting attention. Maybe there’s more to the story, maybe not. Regardless though, he’ll never hear the end of it because it’s such a mess.
I am so angry with him for pulling this stunt. Meanwhile Christopher Paul Hasson had plans to kill half of Congress and a good chunk of our news media but there is barely any mention of him because this idiot is hogging up all the news space and we will never hear the end of this from the right-wing radical pundits.
THAT was an unbelievable story, my god. I put that all on trump too. One of these days one of these plans is going to succeed, and then we are going to see some isht.
Noticed Don the Con has not tweeted about the ultra conservative who wanted to off all the Democrats in Congress and some news men. He was found with twelve guns rifles and one thousand pounds of ammunition’s.
JS should just fess up and stop 🛑 hiding behind his lawyers and paying all that money to keep a possible lie going.
And it is barely getting any coverage so the right-wingers can all pretend it didn’t happen while they scream about his jerk and claim we’re all like him.
Oh my god, I read about that last night. It’s absolutely terrifying.
The whole situation makes me ill and sad….He obviously needs help and needs to be cancelled immediately
Hopefully he will explain why he pulled this stunt. His career, reputation all going down the toilet. What could have possessed him to do this?
This is heartbreaking. How could he, could they, risk so much for so many people. This is so much bigger than Smollett. When you have teams of individual investigators looking at every angle, especially in modern policing, the truth WILL come out eventually. Even if the police are corrupt, journalists and other outsiders take interest, too. So many cases have been solved by gum-shoeing, determined police and individual citizens who find evidence of acts sometimes decades later. It was just so stupid and this just further entrences bigotry against LGBTQ people and minorities.
Dammit, Jussie! TF is WRONG with you.
It would appears JS is not a truthful person. It was reported in the news that when he was 25 y.o. he was stopped for drunk driving, driving without a license and Lying tI the police. He gave the police his younger brothers name, who was 18 yo. He signed his brothers name to the summons. He was sentenced to 2 years probation. Can you imagine if his brother had been driving and made a turn without signaling got pulled over and found out he had a drunk driving violation on his license and ended up in jail , that’s not cool.
ding dong
The Robin Roberts interview is very revealing. It is clear he wants to be an advocate or leader…He could have done that in his own! he didn’t need to do this.
This young man is not right inside himself. Not just mentally but inside his spirit.
People who roll like this have no feelings for anyone but themselves. And will play the victim until the bitter end.
Plus if they prove he sent that letter, I believe that will be a federal charge.
I believed him. I will still say a prayer for him as he needs some positive energy flowing to him.
I’m still in shock that he planned this, I’m still wishing this wasn’t a hoax because of what this kind of high profile stunt will mean for victims….
The moment he appeared like three days after the incident saying he was the “gay Tupac” I knew something was up.
I am taking no prisoners – lock him up already. Do I feel sorry for him? No!!!!!!! Anyone who wants to cause unnecessary hate amongst people deserves every bad thing coming their way.
I have to post this tweet. Because it speaks to anyone who may feel foolish for believing him and basically our current state as a society.
https://twitter.com/JamilahLemieux/status/1098400510963412992