Queen Beyonce lets the Beyhive know that they should defend ‘Queen Meghan’

Thank you to the Brits for the award for Best International Group. I won this award back in 2002 with my besties, Kelly and Michelle. How lucky am I to have been in a group with my other best friend, the GOAT Hova. 🙌🏾 In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.
The BRIT Awards were last night. Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith turned up. Beyonce and Jay-Z did not physically turn up, even though they were nominated as “Best International Group.” The Carters ended up winning, and they had prepared a lovely little video thanking their British fans. And by “prepared a lovely little video,” I mean that Beyonce and Jay-Z commissioned a damn painting of the Duchess of Sussex, only the oil portrait is of Meghan as Queen of the Realm. LMAO. Beyonce and Jay arranged the video so that it panned out from the painting just like in their video for “APESH-T,” with the Mona Lisa. Watch this:
LMAO. I LOVE BEYONCE. She was sitting there, drinking wine, watching Rumi and Sir learn how to levitate and bend spoons with their minds. She turned to Jay and said, “We’re not going to the BRIT Awards, right?” Jay: “Nah, let’s stay home, but we can make a video.” Beyonce: “Good, because I have some ideas. Let me contact a painter and an art historian specializing in portraits of monarchs.”
Beyonce decided to enter the f–king game. Those hateful, xenophobic, racist royal reporters aren’t going to know what hit ‘em. They think it’s bad right now? Wait until Beyonce gives the nod to the Beyhive to defend Queen Meghan’s honor at every turn. Bee emojis will be turning up on every royal reporter’s social media. Bey stans will fly to London JUST TO HISS AT ROYAL REPORTERS. Oh, it’s going to get good. *prepares the bee emojis*
This completely and totally made my night last night. First off – the reaction from the Beyhive was instantaneous and hilarious. My favorite was the tweet “we march at dawn” lol. and the general reaction on twitter was just so good. You could tell there was a definite feel of “oh crap, we’re in for it now.” I don’t usually spend significant time on twitter – I usually check in once or twice a day, retweet something, and then don’t check back for 24 hours – but last night I was there for a while. Between the video, and Beyoncé’s message on her website – yikes. She is there for Meghan.
“We march at dawn”
LMAO but also…a little scary so many’s opinion can be so easily swayed.
It not swaying opinions.
The majority of people understand Meghan is being unfairly treated due to racism.
It’s just saying as women enough is enough and we stand together to protect our own.
I effing love this!! Gauntlet thrown!
I think it’s very sweet and inspiring how these successful women have come together to support Meghan.
And I think it’s very sad that we all know how much it’s going to anger so many people. We can all anticipate a chorus of how tacky and embarrassing all this is. Meghan will never dim her shine or make herself small enough for her critics to leave her alone so she should just be confident and happy and live her life.
Yup.
Well sain Natalie S!
Lol the Beyhive cray…it was a cute video but ofcourse people were complaining Meghan will never be Queen.
The Bey Hive is another shield. Which she needs, but they can’t control the UK media just their comment sections.
The painting is based on the Mona Lisa, who was in the aristocracy not royalty, and she’s wearing a tiara which is not reserved for Queens only (basically only reservation is being able to afford). I don’t get why this is upsetting. It’s a nice painting, even if the artist used a Spanish crown and garments.
Yaaass I find this hilarious! I wonder if the Bey army will now descend onto the Daily Fail or that idiot Piers M page (sicko will probably love the attention anyway).
I’m not a Beyonce fan nor advocate of royalty but as a gossiper I’m living for this!
I love this! It’s so funny to me for some reason. What a great move.
This was really cool, I like how they didn’t do anything for the Grammies but then did this. I don’t think they commissioned it though.
Oh good Lord…
Tell us more William!
Can we stop with this? People can disagree without it being stated that they’re OBVIOUSLY William, or Kate or Samantha or Tom. It’s so childish.
Why can’t we just disagree? I’m actually Team No-one but some things just seem over the top for me.
I’m sure William has better things to do with his time. It’s ridiculous when anything short of absolute praise for Meghan in the media or comments section is attributed to William, Kate, Carol, Charles… The fans are just as corny as the haters
I agree. I admit that once in a while the “William…Carole….” responses are funny, but like anything, not when its a constant refrain.
I loved it! No matter what Meghan does, the British press will continue to trash to her. I’m sure when you’re attacked day in and day out, such a public display of support from Beyonce just feels nice
If the Beyhive go after Piers Morgan, I will gladly bring the wine and popcorn. That will be fun to watch
No….Piers Morgan would only benefit from any attention…even negative attention. Leave him to rot in the cold.
But I want both thingsssss.
I want him to get the kind of treatment that he’s constantly giving others…. but I also don’t want it to encourage him. Damnit.
When I tell you I screamed!!!!! Gurlllll Yasssssss. I thought it was a little too much given that she’s the spouse of the sixth in line but you know what? I don’t even mind like that. I hope the Queen and the men in grey understands that this is not that deep and even make matters worse for Meghan lol
Also deleted Instagram posts from Meghan shows she was a big Beyoncé fan. Her old posts about Bey resurfaced on Twitter and I thought maybe Beyoncé knows and that’s why she’s telling the haters to back up.
However, while I love the optics of a biracial woman in the royal family, Harry and Meghan are not furthering the dialogue on race relations (Like Queen Bey) mentioned on her site. They are simply just living and that’s okay too.
omg this is so good. this is a new social media celebrity game, those hating reporters won’t know what to do with it. amaaaaazing!!!!!!!!
What’s interesting is this picture of Meghan was commissioned by her old sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma a few years ago for the Kappa magazine. How Bey ended up seeing and using it, who knows, but imagine being that artist or the creative directors who commissioned it and seeing it turn up last night!
Love that more and more people are now openly supporting Meghan.
Immense respect for Beyonce, for doing this.
It was needed!
This is going to get ugly. Samantha will be a target of the Beehive too. God help Sam but I don’t think God would want to bother. He/She doesn’t like ugly and Samantha is that on the inside.
They absolutely didn’t commission it. In fact, a little quick googling on your part would’ve shown you that the artist seems…surprised? Bemused? To see that his work was used without permission in this video.
I heard it was commissioned by a sorority? If so, it’s theirs. If it’s theirs and Beyonce purchased it from them, the artist has no say in it.
You can actually buy a copy of the painting so i don’t think it was without permission.
Yes, just saw the link to buy it. It’s on the artist’s (Tim O’Brien) BigCartel page so I don’t think the sorority owns the rights.
I may officially have become s card carrying member of the hive. 🐝 I saw this on IG this morning and died. I love it. Those assholes won’t know what him ‘em
This is hilarious!! I cracked up just reading the title!!
Bzzzzzzzzzz!! 🙌🏻 🐝
I bet Beyoncé also did this because she also suffered from sickos saying she was faking her pregnancy and all that.
And lol @ their pettiness, not showing up to the grammys even though they won one but they did send a video to the Brits haaa I hope she pays the grammys dust after all the snubs.
Don’t blame her at all.
This made me very happy. It’s good to see others having the Duchess of Sussex’ back amid the onslaught of hateful racist media coverage. I was thinking today about how bad it got after the South Pacific tour and about how Meghan wasn’t allowed any time to just shine. She really made an effort and gave great speeches and connected to huge crowds of people and the racist media and whoever was behind the smear campaign cough..Cambridge/Middleton cough…couldn’t let that stand. Shine on Meg! You are an inspiration to many.
I don’t think anyone in the royal family is conspiring against her. I think the press were scared after seeing that tour how popular both of them were. They couldn’t have the spare and his wife outshine the heir and less the charismatic duo. The recent praise of Kate and William as the god’s Gift to royalty and protocol really showed it. I don’t even think the sudden support is real especially by a press that was complaining about them non stop before Meghan showed up. I’m just glad more are speaking out and noticing.
That’s actually the Fleur dis Lys Tiara belonging to the Spanish Royal Family. Worn by Queen Letizia at the State Banquet for Spain at Buckingham palace a year ago.
I find it funny that the press thought they could get away with treating Meghan this way and no one was going to defend her or call them out. I’ve seen so many articles from around the world defending her and calling out the British Press. In this new era of social media, they should’ve known better.
Both sides are just getting ridiculous.
This. People really think this will benefit Meghan?
In some ways but the press will get called out even more. Since Clooney’s statement, they’ve been getting called out and dissected since from all over the world. It seems like they didn’t learn anything from Diana and that situation. Bullying, Harassment and Gaslighting are not Journalism. They’ve been ripping this girl apart since 2016 nonstop but no one can defend her because it’s not the “British” way supposedly. This is still a human being at the end of the day.
Yeah because defending someone against bullying is ridiculous
Amazing!!
That is glorious.