Duchess Meghan left NYC after her baby shower hosted by Amal Clooney & Serena

It definitely feels like the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends have decided to all form a protective bubble around her and look out for her in the final months of her pregnancy. I don’t doubt that this is partially (or completely) a strategy coming from Meghan too – she’s seen how useless and untrustworthy the palace communications offices can be, with all of keen-talk and shady hidden motives. So Meghan is showing them and all of us that she has plenty of other options to tell her story and create her own narratives.

These are photos of Meghan leaving her hotel yesterday after the baby shower. The “baby shower” celebrations were actually on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they involved some of Meghan’s closest friends, and people in her own “court,” if you will. Reportedly, the hostesses of Wednesday’s baby shower at The Mark were Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. Serena apparently paid for the hotel suite, and I would guess that Amal shelled out some money for all of this too. The other guests included Gayle King (!!), Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, makeup artist Daniel Martin. The Daily Mail is making a big deal about the cost (which, again, was reportedly picked up by Serena and Amal) and the fact that Doria Ragland wasn’t there. Reportedly, Doria will be going to England in March and will help host another baby shower there.

I really love Meghan’s traveling outfit, by the way. Comfortable leggings, a zip up jacket in black, and a beautiful camel coat. Her black overnight tote is everything too. I thought this was interesting from a “source” to Vanity Fair:

By having a shower at all, she is embracing an American tradition despite her new Anglophile life. Those close to Meghan point out that the baby shower is yet another way of her showing that she plans to do things her own way, royal or not. “As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one,” says a source. “It’s been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”

I’m sure it was fun. Fun on so many levels – she got to spend time with her girlfriends, got to spend time out of the viper’s nest, got to spend time living the A-list celebrity life. The British media outlets initially predicted that this trip would be such a nothingburger because Meghan is so unimportant, right? She showed them again – she’s a star wherever she goes. The longer those fussy British reporters look down their noses at her, the more out of touch they look.