Duchess Meghan left NYC after her baby shower hosted by Amal Clooney & Serena

It definitely feels like the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends have decided to all form a protective bubble around her and look out for her in the final months of her pregnancy. I don’t doubt that this is partially (or completely) a strategy coming from Meghan too – she’s seen how useless and untrustworthy the palace communications offices can be, with all of keen-talk and shady hidden motives. So Meghan is showing them and all of us that she has plenty of other options to tell her story and create her own narratives.
These are photos of Meghan leaving her hotel yesterday after the baby shower. The “baby shower” celebrations were actually on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they involved some of Meghan’s closest friends, and people in her own “court,” if you will. Reportedly, the hostesses of Wednesday’s baby shower at The Mark were Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. Serena apparently paid for the hotel suite, and I would guess that Amal shelled out some money for all of this too. The other guests included Gayle King (!!), Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, makeup artist Daniel Martin. The Daily Mail is making a big deal about the cost (which, again, was reportedly picked up by Serena and Amal) and the fact that Doria Ragland wasn’t there. Reportedly, Doria will be going to England in March and will help host another baby shower there.
I really love Meghan’s traveling outfit, by the way. Comfortable leggings, a zip up jacket in black, and a beautiful camel coat. Her black overnight tote is everything too. I thought this was interesting from a “source” to Vanity Fair:
By having a shower at all, she is embracing an American tradition despite her new Anglophile life. Those close to Meghan point out that the baby shower is yet another way of her showing that she plans to do things her own way, royal or not. “As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one,” says a source. “It’s been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”
I’m sure it was fun. Fun on so many levels – she got to spend time with her girlfriends, got to spend time out of the viper’s nest, got to spend time living the A-list celebrity life. The British media outlets initially predicted that this trip would be such a nothingburger because Meghan is so unimportant, right? She showed them again – she’s a star wherever she goes. The longer those fussy British reporters look down their noses at her, the more out of touch they look.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
More power to Meghan!
I’m thinking of another duchess who would never be able to be at the centre of such a lovely and well attended baby shower, because she dumped her friends a long time ago for her Prince!
Are you thinking of Kate? Because as it has been proven time and time again she has a group of close friends that have been there for ages. Most of them since her college years!
Oh for the love of God, please stop making this one vs. the other. Let’s celebrate Meg for herself, not as one half of a rivalry.
Where were Meghan’s friends at her wedding?
Spending 500K on a 5 day vanity trip, regardless of who paid for it, is terrible tone deaf and drags the royals into Kardashian land, rather than the generally discreet royal way of doing things. I can only imagine what Princess Ann says in private about Meghan.
And yes, my USA tax dollars paid for this Vanity Trip.
PS – who doesn’t have their mother at their baby shower?
I will give you that will and Kate are “generally discreet” but lets not act like they don’t drop serious cash on their vacations either. they don’t go to cheap destinations and they don’t stay at the Holiday Inn.
I know lots of people who don’t have their mothers at their baby showers, especially if they are having multiple. If Obie is right and there is a second shower soon in the UK, that Doria is hosting, then it makes sense that she didn’t go to this one.
I’m curious though. Did Kate or Zara get a baby shower or some sort of gathering with friends?
Meg if you’re reading this just continue living your fab life and continue to give back when you can.
According to several sources at the time, yes, Kate had a baby shower, thrown by Pippa.
Apparently Pippa had a baby shower for Kate.
I am still dying to know how the Clooneys and Meghan know each other. Also, Gayle King? I said on twitter that I thought maybe it was through Jessica Mulroney and GMA, but then someone corrected me and said that Gayle was on CBS, so that’s not it.
It seems like it was a relatively small affair though, overall (even if it was super fancy), so I feel like everyone invited must have some serious connection to Meghan.
Honestly the more I think about this whole thing the more I think its Meghan thumbing her nose at the royal reporters who hate her AND at the palace in a way. KP has done very little to protect her from these vipers and its likely that some in the royal family have actively contributed to her treatment. So I think she’s just over it, and feels like she played it their way for a year, she kept her mouth shut, she did her work, she kept her private life private – now she’s just going for it. Why not?
I heard Amal and Meghan met through Misha Nonoo over a year ago, but I could be wrong. I’m also pretty sure Serena is the one that hosted this event and Amal was a guest. Not that Amal wouldn’t throw her one but that Serena paid and put everything together.
Are they paying for the private jet too? I want those kind of friends in my life too, please!!
Honest question, no shade: was Meghan invited to Amal’s wedding? I know Meghan and Serena have been friends for years, but I can’t help but side eye the apparition of Amal as a close friend in Meghan’s life.
I think Amal has motives for everything so I definitely look at this connection sideways.
I cant figure out the Amal connection either, its kind of bizarrely fascinating to me. Meghan didn’t go to their wedding as best I can tell from google but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. They got married in 2014 and it is entirely possible Meghan and Amal met after that.
In 2014 Meghan couldn’t get arrested, tbf, and I say that with utmost affection. Amal wouldn’t have cared for pre-Harry Meghan, just as the wider non lawyerly world didn’t really care for Amal pre-Clooney. Meghan’s come up is real and I am living for it! She’s great and living her best life.
I don’t side eye it – they strike me as likely having a lot in common. Amal is another accomplished woman who people seem to love to hate.
I’m glad she did this. She spent some time at home and with friends. Good for her (“tacky” comments be damned).
It’s driving me nuts that the racist Daily Fail is framing the headline like Meg is spending all the money. Do English people not have baby showers and so they don’t realize it is put on by friends/family, or is that them purposefully being sexist, racist a-holes again?
yeah the fail is all over the expenses and the comments are calling her a kardashian. i don’t know why i’m following this royal gossip but i just love this woman atm and everything she does. they’re always gonna find something to pin on her so good for her for showing them the finger.
Most English people don’t have baby showers a very American thing. I don’t care how much her trip costs as long as my 42% taxes don’t fund it. I am American but no one I know here have had them.
Are those sausage curls??? I kid I kid. You do you Meghan
Based on the size of the curls, I’d say they are potato curls.
Are baby showers not a thing in Britain? Or it is just because she’s in the RBF it’s considered too pedestrian?
I always side-eye the kind of articles that get written about how such and such wardrobe piece sells out when one of the Duchesses wear it because I’m always like “Come onnnn. Do people actually study these women for their style?”
And then I caught myself googling camel jackets… and boots similar to the ones Kate favors… and the sunglasses Meghan wore yesterday…and I realized I’ve subconsciously started doing it as well. So I guess I get it.
I dress basically like this even if I’m just going to be stuck in a car for an extended time. I love activewear kinds of outfits, and I’m glad that more and more are being made to be comfortable AND look more like regular clothes. I find I always look weird with a ballcap on when my hair is down though – I almost always just buy one with the hole in the back and toss my ponytail through it. But she somehow makes it look chic.
I’m sorry but this is all just too tacky. Fine, have a baby shower with you friends but did she need to make the whole weekend a pap stroll? I’m pretty sure she could do a private weekend if she wanted without everyone in the world knowing.
Gee, the air up there must be so thin with you sitting on your high horse. If this tradition offends you, then don’t click on this story. She came to New York on FRIDAY and no one knew until MONDAY. It’s not a pap stroll it’s her leaving her hotel.
Did you call Kate tacky when she had a baby shower in 2013?
I said this in another post that I’m sure a lot of this was palace approved and there were agreements made with certain outlets so it would turn into chaos.
EVen Lainey said this was a big old pap stroll.
She did have a private weekend! It was only after Page 6 got tipped off that it turned into this whole “thing.”
So the media tracks down Meghan and the hotel has to put up barriers.
Are you saying that its tacky the media created a frenzy over a baby shower?
I agree, I have nothing against her having a baby shower (unlike some strange people) but the blatant pap strolls and people saying how she was caught off- guard had me rolling my eyes so hard they almost fell out of my head 🤣
I read that is the most expensive suite in NY I am pretty sure that a lot of things were comped or heavily discounted. Serena is rich ofcourse but would she really pay $75 000 for a suite?
i wouldn’t be surprised if they all got very special deals for this. including the flights and other expensses. it was such a good promotion for the hotel and private jets and so on. who knows.
I think she would if it guaranteed them privacy. The suite is where the shower was (not at a restaurant) so they got more privacy there than they would have at other places. One article said it had 5 bedrooms or something, so maybe Serena, Jessica and Meghan stayed? I also would not be surprised if it was discounted and that was why “Serena paid.” (I know Serena could afford it, but Serena can also accept the discounts and such that Meghan isn’t supposed to anymore.)
Serena makes close to 60 million a year and her hubby founded reddit. I think she can afford this.
Lol yup.
Seriously, this. When you have that much money you don’t even think twice about that price tag.
Half of those people mentioned are not her “close friends”. I think Meghan loves the limelight (something she didn’t have until she got married) and this is just an opportunity to get the British press to back off. And that’s okay.
Having all those people who she didn’t know before becoming a member of the royal family there in her party and even her wedding will always not be shady
Meghan has been thirsty for the limelight her entire life. The same people who used to mock Amal Clooney here for being thirsty AF pretend Meghan is some great feminist and Humanitarian. I’m sorry, humanitarians don’t fly private jet both ways across the Atlantic, animal lovers don’t wear calfskin boots and lambskin skirts. Every single thing about Meghan has been revealed to be phony. She always wanted fame and had to marry in to get it.
What should she do to make you happy? This hate for her cracks me up because she married into a family whose sole existence is to live off tax payers money.
I saw at least one reliable outlet refer to the boots as faux calf skin.
How do you know these aren’t some of her close friends?
They talked about the cost on our local news. That her security and vehicles were provided by the US State Department when she moved about the city. If that is true then that is wrong that the US taxpayer has to pay for her baby shower weekend,especially when she is not on official business.
Exactly!! Why did I pay for this famemonger’s baby shower? Please explain
Exactly!! Why did I pay for this famemonger’s baby shower? Please explain
Sorry to burst your bubbles.
As a member of the British royal family Meghan is considered a diplomat so she gets to use these cars.
And really, the cost of security for her for 5 days is such a drop in the bucket. We didn’t “pay” for her baby shower anymore than we pay every time a royal or someone similar comes to the country.
funny, I don’t remember all this fuss when William went to that bachelor party a few years ago.
She’s from the US she’s going to visit. Would you have her trapped in England for the rest of her life? Get over it.
I had no idea Gayle King and Meghan were friends. But then again the public does not know(or need to know) who a public figure has in their social circle.
How did her and Amal become so tight?
As far as the expense goes ….. Harry and Will and all of the Royals spend an absolute fortune on vacations. Who skis in the Swiss Alps? Their clothes, their homes. The whole thing is more opulent and extravagant than any of us can imagine. I could probably renovate my entire home by hawking one candelabra the Royals own. Their spending is beyond our comprehension.
As for Meghan … I love her work ethic, her drive and passion. She is making the Royal Family look uninterested and resentful. She has lit a fire under Kate like no one else could!! It is jealousy, pure and simple. Same as it was with Diana. You don’t come into that spotlight, charming and talented and not take a terrible hit.
Yes the Yorks are infamous for luxury spending.q
Honestly, I’m just trying to figure out a hotel suite that costs more than my yearly household income. Two nights cost way more than my house. How lovely for them…