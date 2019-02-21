Jordyn Woods’s ‘life won’t be easy’ once the Kardashians ‘close their doors’

I’m not completely dismissing the obvious conspiracy theory about this Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson breakup story. Of course I find it shady that Tristan cheated with someone within the Kardashian-Jenner bubble, Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Of course this could absolutely be a Kris Jenner plot. But if you go all-in with that conspiracy, you’re missing one of the messier reads of what happened: Khloe and Tristan were probably broken up already, which means it wasn’t so much “cheating” as “Tristan hooking up with someone family-adjacent because he doesn’t give a sh-t.” That’s what I don’t get: why are supposed to get so worked up about Tristan being “unfaithful” yet again when for weeks were hearing that Tristan and Khloe weren’t even together anymore? Anyway, there’s a treasury of shenanigans, quotes and stories about this, so here are some pieces of gossip:

The Kardashian-Jenners didn’t believe the story at first. From People’s source: “When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it. That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor. It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop. So several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”

Jordyn’s future with the family: “It’s all mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” the source says. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too. Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around. Life won’t be easy for Jordyn if the girls close their doors. And this doesn’t seem like the kind of betrayal that can be forgiven.” Yikes, they’re making the Kardashians sound like the mob.

Jordyn is moving out of Kylie’s house. Jordyn lived in Kylie’s guest house, and now she’s moving out and moving back in with her mom. Jordyn is reportedly “broken up about it.”

Tristan is not broken up about anything. Tristan DGAF. An insider told Us Weekly: “Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment. He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloé [Kardashian] were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.” That’s the thing though – I’m starting to believe they were already broken up!! In which case Tristan is a dog but he didn’t “cheat” on Khloe with Jordyn because he wasn’t with Khloe.

Tristan was fooling around with women constantly. I think Tristan never stopped cheating on Khloe, to be clear. Even when they were together after she had the baby and they were, like, trying to make it work, he was still cheating. He was also seen grinding and grabbing on some women days before the Jordyn Woods thing too. Oh well.