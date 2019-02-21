Jordyn Woods’s ‘life won’t be easy’ once the Kardashians ‘close their doors’

I’m not completely dismissing the obvious conspiracy theory about this Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson breakup story. Of course I find it shady that Tristan cheated with someone within the Kardashian-Jenner bubble, Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Of course this could absolutely be a Kris Jenner plot. But if you go all-in with that conspiracy, you’re missing one of the messier reads of what happened: Khloe and Tristan were probably broken up already, which means it wasn’t so much “cheating” as “Tristan hooking up with someone family-adjacent because he doesn’t give a sh-t.” That’s what I don’t get: why are supposed to get so worked up about Tristan being “unfaithful” yet again when for weeks were hearing that Tristan and Khloe weren’t even together anymore? Anyway, there’s a treasury of shenanigans, quotes and stories about this, so here are some pieces of gossip:
The Kardashian-Jenners didn’t believe the story at first. From People’s source: “When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it. That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor. It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop. So several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”
Jordyn’s future with the family: “It’s all mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” the source says. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too. Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together. Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around. Life won’t be easy for Jordyn if the girls close their doors. And this doesn’t seem like the kind of betrayal that can be forgiven.” Yikes, they’re making the Kardashians sound like the mob.
Jordyn is moving out of Kylie’s house. Jordyn lived in Kylie’s guest house, and now she’s moving out and moving back in with her mom. Jordyn is reportedly “broken up about it.”
Tristan is not broken up about anything. Tristan DGAF. An insider told Us Weekly: “Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment. He doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad’ because him and Khloé [Kardashian] were broken up in his mind. He just truly doesn’t care.” That’s the thing though – I’m starting to believe they were already broken up!! In which case Tristan is a dog but he didn’t “cheat” on Khloe with Jordyn because he wasn’t with Khloe.
Tristan was fooling around with women constantly. I think Tristan never stopped cheating on Khloe, to be clear. Even when they were together after she had the baby and they were, like, trying to make it work, he was still cheating. He was also seen grinding and grabbing on some women days before the Jordyn Woods thing too. Oh well.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
I wouldn’t dump my friend because of this…but hey…what do I know?
you wouldn’t dump a friend if they slept with your sister’s boyfriend?
Poor Jordyn,she is young i think it was a stupid drunken fumble which she immediately regreted. Why would she risk the wrath of that pack of wolves.
Depends on my relationship with my sister but yeah i totally would ditch a friend if they did this. Hopefully it never would happen as id slap my idiot sister for getting back w serial cheater who fcks around while you’re literally giving birth. It mskes even less sense as Khloe isnt dependent on a baby daddy to live whereas many less privileged women would be. Whatever!!
I would. Because that friend clearly doesn’t get the concept of respect and boundaries. You don’t sh*t where you eat. Period.
Then again, Jordyn, check your white saviors. It sounds like they owned Jordyn’s housing, career AND reputation! Maybe J did something extreme to break away, because it all sounded enmeshed & co-dependent.
Tristan and Khloe have not been a couple since that kid was conceived. It isn’t cheating if you don’t consider yourself in a relationship and he never did.
Its one thing being a bff its another being the on call baby sitter called auntie when she wasnt related. Jordyn needs to make like Karrueche & get her own stardom & good luck with that.
There is no other outcome but it being a storyline made up by Kris. Ratings have been atrocious for about a year now, I think slowly people are starting not to give a shit. They would not be this public if it was real. I’m so ready for this boring trash family to be gone.
She spells her name with a y in it. She’ll be fine.
Does she? Or did her parents…..?
Hmmmm… either Jordyn is an idiot who effed up her life to be with a gross slutty man for one night OR this is a manufactured storyline.
This morning when I read the first two articles (Aus time – so I’m ahead time-wise and they dropped overnight for me) I looked on Instagram and Khloe and Kylie were still following Jordyn. 🧐
Whatever. The Koven is mad Miranda has been getting so much attention. I had a countdown in my mind until how long they could manufacture drama to get the attention back on them. This is fake fake fake and they needed a new storyline. Glad to see that waiting in the background finally paid off for jordyn. Xoxoxo enjoy your 15 mins and get to selling that sponcon quickly girl.
Jordyn has millions of followers, she could shill detox teas and whitening kits happily ever after. With that being said, the only reason she got bigger cooperations and attention was because she’s Kylie’s bff (being her DUFF probably affected her self-esteem massively) so we’ll see how that goes _if_ Kylie really cuts her off.
It’s so funny the Kardashians have uses,climbed on and tossed people aside while doing some shady things to get what they want. The minute anyone dares to go against them they make their lives miaerable. Especially Kim with her ‘unfollowig’ they need to get over themselves.
I mean… it’s a shame whether it’s completely staged or not.
I think Jordyn is a really pretty girl, and Tristan is such a garbage person.
I kind of hope that once it blows over Kylie and her will make up, because honestly, it’s sad. She genuinely seemed like such a big part of Kylie’s life, and it’s nice that it wasn’t just another one of the k’s. They’ve been friends for a really long time at this point, so I can’t imagine what it’d be like to have to choose between your sister and your honorary sister.
Twitter, of course, is on overdrive. This isn’t an exact quote, but is close to what one person said. Jordyn is going to give up money, vacations, diamonds and the life for a bench warmer from the Cavs who is a community dick. Not written as I would have, but exactly!! Was she high? Really, any guy, but it has to be the father of your bff’s sisters baby. What a soap opera!!
I saw that too, I just can’t believe she would be that stupid
My theory if this is fake. Tristan wanted out. PMK allowed him out with one condition, to be part of a salacious storyline so that they all can benefit from his out. He said ok. She paid Jordyn to be part of the story and voila. Well played PMK, well played.
Tristan cared enough to tweet that it was fake news. I’m betting it didn’t happen, and he’s like shrug, do whatever you want story-wise ladies.
But they slept with their friends boyfriends all the time. I guess it’s another thing that’s not ok when done to them. Not other people.
Khloe attended an event yesterday and the KUWTK cameras were rolling -_-
So much of this seems fishy, I do not really believe it but at the same time I wonder why Jordyn would agree to this if it is a setup? She was already living her best life being Kylie’s BFF. This isn’t a good look for her, I don’t understand why she would go along with this if they did fake it. If its true then… wow
The main reason this seems like a Kris Jenner plot to me is that I find it really hard to believe that Jordyn would be so dumb – these people are kind of her livelihood, so it doesn’t make sense to me that she would sacrifice that for some D. Like maybe she was under the influence but how drunk do you have to be to eff up that bad? If it is a Kris Jenner plot though, how would it even be orchestrated with Tristan? Like he can’t even stick to being faithful, why would he go along with this?
I suppose there is a possibility that Jordyn saw this as a way to get more notoriety, but I dunno, it always seemed like their friendship was genuine to me? All in all this is a mess. I don’t know why I’m analyzing this so hard, I don’t even watch their show. Procrastination is a beautiful thing!
He used Jordyn to finally get Khloe off his back. Jordyn was too naive and impulsive and ruined a good thing she had going.
Who would buy that story line garbage unless you like fake drama?