Why didn’t Duchess Kate attend Duchess Meghan’s NYC baby shower? LOL.

I can barely keep the British narratives straight anymore – the Duchess of Sussex is impossibly gauche, American and showy because she allowed her girlfriends to throw her a luxe baby shower. British people never have baby showers, it’s a complete American invention, except for when the Duchess of Cambridge had a baby shower organized by Pippa, which was totally fine and maybe British people do have baby showers after all, especially because Party Pieces sells baby shower gear. So now the narrative is “But why didn’t Meghan invite Kate?!?!” Bitch, because they’re not friends. Even if Meghan had invited Kate – lol – Kate wouldn’t have been able to come anyway, because the Cambridges are on a “secret ski holiday.” Meghan’s baby shower extravaganza inadvertently revealed that sh-t too. Amazing.
Kate Middleton missed Meghan Markle’s baby shower after opting instead for a secret family skiing trip – in a move that will do nothing to dampen speculation of a royal rift.
The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is seven months pregnant, flew from London to the US on Friday to celebrate her baby among close friends in what proved to be a lavish affair. But her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, was noticeable in her absence, having eschewed the celebrations for a half-term break with William, 36, and her three children – George, five, Charlotte, three and Louis, aged just nine months.
The Sun reported last night that she and William blocked out their diaries to ensure they had some quality time with their brood who are off school this week. A royal source reportedly said the Cambridges have headed for the ski-slopes after the unfortunate diary clash.
The Cambridges prefer it when no one knows they’re on vacation until it’s over. Most of us already figured that they had slipped away on a ski trip, but Meghan’s baby shower timing has thrown a spotlight on “where are William and Kate?” It’s funny to me. I mean, obviously, even if Kate had nothing to do, she still would not have flown to New York for Meg’s baby shower. Maybe if Meghan really does have one in London, she’ll invite Kate. But I doubt it. And then we can speculate all over again: why didn’t Kate attend Meghan’s Nottingham Cottage baby shower two weeks from now?!?!
I’m assuming she’s going to have a second shower in the U.K.? Also, was Priyanka Chopra at the NYC baby shower? Aren’t they supposed to be friends? Wasn’t it reported that Meghan didn’t go to Priyanka’s wedding because she was pregnant and couldn’t travel? But now she’s 7 months pregnant and just took a transatlantic flight. Is their friendship ok lol?
And the British press will say it’s gauche if Kate is invited and gauche if she’s not.
BTW, can we put a moritorium on the word “gauche?”
To be fair she probably saw the itinerary for the multiple weddings and celebrations and was exhausted just looking at it lol.
I don’t know I think Kate will attend the one in London which might be the one that is more for family since Meghan’s mom will be there as well, but what do I know ☺️ Time shall tell.
Honestly, she probably will attend M’s shower in Britian, no?
Because it was for her friends in the U.S.? This is a non-story.
I don’t think any of them care about talk of a royal rift. Anyway, the question I am more interested in is: why wasn’t Meghan’s mother the lovely Doria at the shower?
Bc The Daily mail will not be happy unless we pit these women against each other
I am not surprised Kate didn’t go. I feel if she has one in England though Kate will definitely go to that.
There is no way around it. This trip has been a PR disaster for Meghan. Doesn’t matter who is paying. It is not ok for her to be indulging in such a vast display of wealth when she is in receipt of so much taxpayer money.
It’s simple, she wasn’t invited,
Kate has 3 young kids, so she might not want to leave the country for the weekend for a baby shower when there will probably be one close to home that she can attend