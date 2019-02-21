Why didn’t Duchess Kate attend Duchess Meghan’s NYC baby shower? LOL.

I can barely keep the British narratives straight anymore – the Duchess of Sussex is impossibly gauche, American and showy because she allowed her girlfriends to throw her a luxe baby shower. British people never have baby showers, it’s a complete American invention, except for when the Duchess of Cambridge had a baby shower organized by Pippa, which was totally fine and maybe British people do have baby showers after all, especially because Party Pieces sells baby shower gear. So now the narrative is “But why didn’t Meghan invite Kate?!?!” Bitch, because they’re not friends. Even if Meghan had invited Kate – lol – Kate wouldn’t have been able to come anyway, because the Cambridges are on a “secret ski holiday.” Meghan’s baby shower extravaganza inadvertently revealed that sh-t too. Amazing.

Kate Middleton missed Meghan Markle’s baby shower after opting instead for a secret family skiing trip – in a move that will do nothing to dampen speculation of a royal rift. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is seven months pregnant, flew from London to the US on Friday to celebrate her baby among close friends in what proved to be a lavish affair. But her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, was noticeable in her absence, having eschewed the celebrations for a half-term break with William, 36, and her three children – George, five, Charlotte, three and Louis, aged just nine months. The Sun reported last night that she and William blocked out their diaries to ensure they had some quality time with their brood who are off school this week. A royal source reportedly said the Cambridges have headed for the ski-slopes after the unfortunate diary clash.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Cambridges prefer it when no one knows they’re on vacation until it’s over. Most of us already figured that they had slipped away on a ski trip, but Meghan’s baby shower timing has thrown a spotlight on “where are William and Kate?” It’s funny to me. I mean, obviously, even if Kate had nothing to do, she still would not have flown to New York for Meg’s baby shower. Maybe if Meghan really does have one in London, she’ll invite Kate. But I doubt it. And then we can speculate all over again: why didn’t Kate attend Meghan’s Nottingham Cottage baby shower two weeks from now?!?!