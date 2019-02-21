Why didn’t Duchess Kate attend Duchess Meghan’s NYC baby shower? LOL.

cambridge christmas

I can barely keep the British narratives straight anymore – the Duchess of Sussex is impossibly gauche, American and showy because she allowed her girlfriends to throw her a luxe baby shower. British people never have baby showers, it’s a complete American invention, except for when the Duchess of Cambridge had a baby shower organized by Pippa, which was totally fine and maybe British people do have baby showers after all, especially because Party Pieces sells baby shower gear. So now the narrative is “But why didn’t Meghan invite Kate?!?!” Bitch, because they’re not friends. Even if Meghan had invited Kate – lol – Kate wouldn’t have been able to come anyway, because the Cambridges are on a “secret ski holiday.” Meghan’s baby shower extravaganza inadvertently revealed that sh-t too. Amazing.

Kate Middleton missed Meghan Markle’s baby shower after opting instead for a secret family skiing trip – in a move that will do nothing to dampen speculation of a royal rift.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, who is seven months pregnant, flew from London to the US on Friday to celebrate her baby among close friends in what proved to be a lavish affair. But her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, was noticeable in her absence, having eschewed the celebrations for a half-term break with William, 36, and her three children – George, five, Charlotte, three and Louis, aged just nine months.

The Sun reported last night that she and William blocked out their diaries to ensure they had some quality time with their brood who are off school this week. A royal source reportedly said the Cambridges have headed for the ski-slopes after the unfortunate diary clash.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Cambridges prefer it when no one knows they’re on vacation until it’s over. Most of us already figured that they had slipped away on a ski trip, but Meghan’s baby shower timing has thrown a spotlight on “where are William and Kate?” It’s funny to me. I mean, obviously, even if Kate had nothing to do, she still would not have flown to New York for Meg’s baby shower. Maybe if Meghan really does have one in London, she’ll invite Kate. But I doubt it. And then we can speculate all over again: why didn’t Kate attend Meghan’s Nottingham Cottage baby shower two weeks from now?!?!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Lavender Primary School

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Why didn’t Duchess Kate attend Duchess Meghan’s NYC baby shower? LOL.”

  1. me says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I’m assuming she’s going to have a second shower in the U.K.? Also, was Priyanka Chopra at the NYC baby shower? Aren’t they supposed to be friends? Wasn’t it reported that Meghan didn’t go to Priyanka’s wedding because she was pregnant and couldn’t travel? But now she’s 7 months pregnant and just took a transatlantic flight. Is their friendship ok lol?

    Reply
    • Himmiefan says:
      February 21, 2019 at 9:44 am

      And the British press will say it’s gauche if Kate is invited and gauche if she’s not.

      BTW, can we put a moritorium on the word “gauche?”

      Reply
    • Franny Days says:
      February 21, 2019 at 9:44 am

      To be fair she probably saw the itinerary for the multiple weddings and celebrations and was exhausted just looking at it lol.

      Reply
  2. Franny Days says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:43 am

    I don’t know I think Kate will attend the one in London which might be the one that is more for family since Meghan’s mom will be there as well, but what do I know ☺️ Time shall tell.

    Reply
  3. Dee says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Honestly, she probably will attend M’s shower in Britian, no?

    Reply
  4. Case says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Because it was for her friends in the U.S.? This is a non-story.

    Reply
  5. Svea says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    I don’t think any of them care about talk of a royal rift. Anyway, the question I am more interested in is: why wasn’t Meghan’s mother the lovely Doria at the shower?

    Reply
  6. Jadedone says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Bc The Daily mail will not be happy unless we pit these women against each other

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

    I am not surprised Kate didn’t go. I feel if she has one in England though Kate will definitely go to that.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

    There is no way around it. This trip has been a PR disaster for Meghan. Doesn’t matter who is paying. It is not ok for her to be indulging in such a vast display of wealth when she is in receipt of so much taxpayer money.

    Reply
  9. Margareth says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:48 am

    It’s simple, she wasn’t invited,

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Kate has 3 young kids, so she might not want to leave the country for the weekend for a baby shower when there will probably be one close to home that she can attend

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment