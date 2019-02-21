Christie Brinkley: If I’m lucky, I will be running around with my hard-earned wrinkles

Christie Brinkley has changed her story several times about whether she’s had botox or work done. When you see her on video it’s clear that she’s pulled taut, I’ll say that, and that her cheeks are very puffy. I’ve done several stories on her varying explanations for what kind of treatments and skincare she gets and rather than recap all that I’ll point you there. Her story changes based on what she’s promoting. She looks great, she just looks worked on and she looks much different than even a decade ago. Anyway Christie mentioned wrinkles in this interview about aging like she totally welcomes them and is not trying to avoid them by any means necessary.
“I honestly have had years in my life where I’d be like, ‘Wait a minute, how old am I again?’” Brinkley exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I just don’t think about it.”
Fortunately, her ageless face — which stems from good genes, clean living and Ultherapy treatments — doesn’t reveal the years of hard work and personal tribulations she had to endure over the years. Still, she remains humble about her appearance. [Ed note...]
“When I started doing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue [in 1979], I was very concerned about trying to live up to the image they projected of this hot body in a bathing suit,” the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress explains. “I’m kind of in the same situation with aging. Aging is inevitable. If I’m lucky, I’m going to be running around as an older woman with my hard-earned wrinkles. It’s inevitable.”
I have no problem with women getting whatever they want done to look younger or to change the shape of their faces or bodies. Just don’t make a cottage industry out of looking younger and selling products for that and then act like it’s all minor procedures and you’re really into aging. She makes my job so easy though and I appreciate that. Like all I have to do is point out the things she says and throw up a photo.
LOL. “into aging.” Sure Jan.
She def has had work done, and one of the ways that I can always tell is that she looks much better sometimes than other times. Yes that’s a result of makeup etc, but I think it also depends on whether she has just had botox, needs more, etc.
I don’t blame her for having work done; just admit it – or at least, don’t actively lie about it.
That’s the thing. I mean – she doesn’t need to bring it up, even. Just say “You know, I feel like I just keep growing more and more comfortable with myself the older I get” or “I hope to live a long, active life – age is just a number”. She doesn’t need to go into the surgery/filler side of things at all.
I’ve noticed there’s been times where she’s certainly not looked this ‘youthful’ too – I actually hauled up a photo of her the other day because my husband was like “Christie Brinkley… she’s a blonde older lady?” because he couldn’t picture her. And her face definitely wasn’t as full. I mean – I also wouldn’t want to live a life that was so focused on looks – so I don’t really envy her, or begrudge her for getting some botox/fillers… but I just get so sick of celebrities dancing around the obvious answer to whether or not they’ve had work done.
Um, her smile is no longer symmetrical.
Has she always had that Joker smile?
Nope. And that’s one of the dead giveaways that she’s definitely had work done.
She can’t deny it—she was a paid spokesperson for Xeomin, a preservative-free Botox. She was all over literature in my plastic surgeon’s office and promoted on their Instagram. Also, her filler is beyond obvious.
She’s 65. The only person I know who looked even close to this good at 65 was my mom, who’d had a full facelift at 63. So, yeah, not buying the no work, Christie.
To me it doesn’t even look like good work. She’s gone into plastic territory. Whoever treats or treated her should have shown more restraint.
Agreed. When she first started tweaking it was a lot more subtle, she just looked “freshened up.” But now….if she doesn’t reign it in she’s going to wind up in catface territory. I get it, she’s a model, her looks are her bread & butter but I’ll never understand these naturally beautiful women doing this to themselves. They already have a leg up in the genetics department, I’m sure if they allowed it they would also age beautifully without all the fillers and surgery.
“If I’m lucky, I’m going to be running around as an older woman with my hard-earned wrinkles. It’s inevitable.”
Clearly she’s talking about her clothes.
LOL! She just wants the attention. There’s a reason why she’s always in beach pix with her daughters. I doubt it’s only to promote her girls. She’s thirsty!
She won’t have wrinkles because she overfills her mid-face and botoxes TF out of her forehead. She’s actually disfigured by all that filler. Jesus.
Have a seat, Christie!
Her whole face is filler to the point that she looks really swollen. She’s not fooling anyone but herself
Yes, those cheeks look painful, don’t they?
Oh dear, she got Botox around her mouth and/or jawline and it wasn’t done properly. I tried it and ended up crooked too, but at least my doctor promptly fixed it. Who did that number on her face and why hasn’t she gone back to get it corrected??
Oh, come on! We have eyes, we can see.
She would have to allow herself to get a wrinkle and we know that’s not going to happen.
Judging from how your face looks, your age is the ONLY thing on your mind.