Christie Brinkley: If I’m lucky, I will be running around with my hard-earned wrinkles



Christie Brinkley has changed her story several times about whether she’s had botox or work done. When you see her on video it’s clear that she’s pulled taut, I’ll say that, and that her cheeks are very puffy. I’ve done several stories on her varying explanations for what kind of treatments and skincare she gets and rather than recap all that I’ll point you there. Her story changes based on what she’s promoting. She looks great, she just looks worked on and she looks much different than even a decade ago. Anyway Christie mentioned wrinkles in this interview about aging like she totally welcomes them and is not trying to avoid them by any means necessary.

“I honestly have had years in my life where I’d be like, ‘Wait a minute, how old am I again?’” Brinkley exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I just don’t think about it.” Fortunately, her ageless face — which stems from good genes, clean living and Ultherapy treatments — doesn’t reveal the years of hard work and personal tribulations she had to endure over the years. Still, she remains humble about her appearance. [Ed note...] “When I started doing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue [in 1979], I was very concerned about trying to live up to the image they projected of this hot body in a bathing suit,” the National Lampoon’s Vacation actress explains. “I’m kind of in the same situation with aging. Aging is inevitable. If I’m lucky, I’m going to be running around as an older woman with my hard-earned wrinkles. It’s inevitable.”

[From US Magazine]

I have no problem with women getting whatever they want done to look younger or to change the shape of their faces or bodies. Just don’t make a cottage industry out of looking younger and selling products for that and then act like it’s all minor procedures and you’re really into aging. She makes my job so easy though and I appreciate that. Like all I have to do is point out the things she says and throw up a photo.