Kylie Jenner on whether she’s ‘self-made’: ‘None of my money is inherited’

Ew, this short blonde wig on Kylie Jenner is kind of awful. Controversial opinion: some women just shouldn’t do short hairstyles, it ages them. And not everyone should try blonde hair. That being said, this is just a wig, so whatever. Kylie covers the latest issue of Paper magazine, promoting herself and her cosmetics and that’s about it. Interestingly enough, Kylie does discuss two hot-button topics related to the conversations around her: whether she has a face full of plastic surgery and fillers, and whether she should really be considered a “self-made” billionaire. Some highlights:

On plastic surgery: “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.” I’m eager to indulge in the fantasy that anyone can look like Kylie Jenner if they just watch enough tutorials about crease application, and tell her as much. She gently interrupts. “I mean, no,” she says with a conspiratorial laugh. “It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.” Young motherhood: “It’s genuinely what I wanted… to be a young mom. I thought, This I what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome.” Her relationship with Travis Scott: They aren’t married yet, or even engaged. Don’t expect her to keep something like that a secret. When it happens, and she seems certain it will soon, “I’ll let everybody know.” She never did consumer research: Of the now-iconic lip kits that started it all, Jenner says she never did any consumer research, “wasn’t educated on what the beauty business really was,” and never even stopped to observe what the big brands were putting in drugstores. She simply “followed her heart” and invented the exact product she wanted to buy. “I just knew for myself as a customer, like, why am I buying a lip liner and a different lipstick? I wanted it the same color, I wanted it to be easy. And I really spent every last dime that I had starting it, not even knowing if it would be successful.” Whether she’s really “self made”: She is able to acknowledge how certain Kardashian-related privileges gave Kylie Cosmetics an edge other fledgling beauty brands would kill for. “I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” she admits. Still, she’s eager to assert that “the self-made thing is true.” Her parents “cut her off at the age of 15″ and told her to start making her own way, and Jenner says that since then she hasn’t received a single cent. “My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that. What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

[From Paper]



The concept of “inheritance” is a lot more than just cash, property, securities or loans. Inheritance is also about fame, your family name, everything that was handed to you on a platter just because you were born to certain people. While Kylie is likely telling the truth about some of it – namely, that she didn’t take money from her parents to start her business – she’s overlooking the extraordinary and unique privileges that came from having the name Kylie Jenner, from having a mom who understood business and works as her manager, from being on a reality show from a very young age, and on and on. I guess I don’t know why Kylie can’t acknowledge that?

As for her face full of fillers… I think it’s MOSTLY fillers. But yeah, she went under the knife too. Her face changed so dramatically, it’s more than just “lip injections and Botox.” Not to mention the plastic surgery on her body.