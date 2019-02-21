Jason Reitman’s bro remake of ‘Ghostbusters’ will ‘hand the movie back to the fans’

I have this thing where, if I find a story so stupid and offensive, I tend to ignore it because I don’t even want to waste my time giving those perpetrators any space. So it was with the controversy over the lady-redux of Ghostbusters in 2016. I saw the comments from toxic dudebros about how lady ghostbusters were “ruining their childhoods” and I saw the “men’s rights activists” wage a hateful and sexist campaign against the movie. And I thought that by largely ignoring all of it, maybe it would go away and we would stop talking about it. The MRAs did their work – they even doxxed Leslie Jones – and the 2016 Ghostbusters did not do well critically or financially. To be fair, the movie wasn’t great. But it “wasn’t great” because the script was a mess, not because ladies ghostbusted.
The whole thing left a bad taste. It was a clear signal that if salty bros whined and cried about how EVERYTHING should be about them and for them, they would get their way. And now they’re getting their own redux, courtesy of Sony and Jason Reitman. In 2020, Reitman will release his dude-bro remake of Ghostbusters, and to preview the newest remake, he said some shady sh-t to the Bill Burr podcast:
The last thing that Sony wants with the upcoming “Ghostbusters” sequel, slated for summer 2020, is to repeat what happened with Paul Feig’s doomed 2016 reboot. Not saying anything about the quality of the film, as each film fan is entitled to their own opinion (unjustly biased or not), but Sony’s last attempt to bring the “Ghostbusters” franchise back was met with some serious backlash from a vocal group of fans. And apparently, the studio learned a lesson from that, and has hired the 1984 film’s original director’s son Jason Reitman to bring the franchise back to a place where fans will be happy.
And when you hear Jason Reitman describe the incredibly detailed ways he’s going to bring the franchise back to its roots, it’s clear the new director is catering to those same folks that cried “sacrilege!” when Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Harold Ramis were replaced by *GASP!* four women.
“I’m not making the ‘Juno’ of ‘Ghostbusters’ movies,” said the director, while being interviewed on a recent episode of the Bill Burr Podcast. “This is going to be a love letter to ‘Ghostbusters’. I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first ‘Ghostbusters’ fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow ‘Ghostbusters’ fans…. We went back to the work files for the sound of the proton pack. And we went back to the stems of Elmer Berstein’s score. Just for where it says, in the teaser, ‘Sumer 2020,’ we went back and found the original physical vinyl letters they used to create the ‘Ghostbusters’ poster in 1984. Rescanned them and then our titles guys reprinted them. We filmed the titles. Not like in a computer. We shot physical titles with a light and smoke effect because that’s how they would have done it back in the day.”
“We are, in every way, trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans,’ the director concluded.
This is some kind of unsubtle men’s rights/salty-bro code right? They’re “trying to go back to the original technique and hand the movie back to the fans,” meaning that not only has it been proven that ONLY MEN can be ghostbusters, but now only men and boys can LIKE Ghostbusters. Only bros are “fans.” Little girls and teenage girls and grown women can’t like Ghostbusters because their vagines render them incapable of the truest, purest fandom. Like, WTF is Jason Reitman playing to? He’s playing to the worst of the fandom. And it’s gross. So is his weaksauce explanation:
Wo, that came out wrong! I have nothing but admiration for Paul and Leslie and Kate and Melissa and Kristen and the bravery with which they made Ghostbusters 2016. They expanded the universe and made an amazing movie!
— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) February 21, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN.
A lot of the whining last time was under the guise of “No, I’m not misogynistic, I just hate the unnecessary remakes of my childhood classics!”
Let’s see, shall we?
…especially because nothing is more unnecessary than this.
Equally stupid is his ridiculous douche-bro hairdo.
Sigh…I officially give up on all Hollywood men except Universal treasure Keanu Reeves.
I am so done with white American men at the moment.
Not saying they are all bad but there seems to be fewer good ones than we thought.
I’ll see you one “cancel most American men” , and raise you to “colonialism was the evil scourge and fake Christianity paved the way” . #disillusioned
The fans will hate it and he’ll get thrown under the bus by the studio.
Well dude, you can cast jason Momoa in all the roles and I still wouldn’t see this. Hard pass.
And I actually enjoyed the last Ghostbusters. Yeah it was a weak script but what a cast. It was enjoyable enough for me.
I found it funnier than the 80s ones.
The ladies & Chris were amazing even though the overall story wasn’t.
Agree
I liked it well enough and yeah it had the potential to be better if they had a better script – they had the cast to pull off something quite funny.
Yeah, I agree. I thought they had good chemistry and I really enjoyed it. I do think the script was weak. A little less of the improv stylings and a bit more polish and it could have been better.
I also enjoyed it! I found it funny and Chris as the comic relief eye candy was fantastic
Women “expand the universe” only if you think you come from Planet Man.
The remake was pretty awful so I was never able to work up much energy on this whole thing. His wording was definitely unfortunate though. That said, they’re going two females and two males for the main characters in this new one. Not a bro fest from the sounds of things. And they are kids. So I’ll just sit back and wait for trailers. Hopefully it will be good. 🤷♀️
I also heard they were doing a two female/two male team. People trying to make this new movie out as being some kind of idol for MRAs to worship really don’t seem to know what they are talking about.
As for Reitman’s quotes, the guy was talking about recapturing the aesthetics of the original film. The only way anyone could possibly be offended by what he said is if one twisted his words around to fit into a particular narrative.
I thought the remake was hilarious. I didn’t see because all the bad press and then caught it on TV. I guess there is room in my heart for both.
WT actual F? As if…
MAGA. Oh, wait, M(Gb)GA.
Ironically, i’m at a conference for work learning about change culture and how to embrace change. America is broken.
“back to the fans”
AND AWAY FROM THOSE PESKY WOMENZZZZ!
Not so subtle bro-code. You’re absolutely right.
I guess they don’t need girlmoney then, because apparently I don’t count as a fan. Their loss. I’ll go see anything else that is playing on opening weekend.
Also, dude, don’t act like artistic integrity matters when you got the job because of who your dad is.
After the HORROR that WAY TOO MANY men fueled regarding the last GB movie…BEFORE it even went into production….
I don’t want to see the originals OR any sequels…remakes or anything else….
It was disgusting…and it IS disgusting and I’m…SO TIRED OF IT!!!!
The original movie has not aged well. Peter Venkman is a creep.
They need to update that. It’s just what it is. A lot of these movies do not have men treating women appropriately.
And it’s dumb to make a big deal about the sounds and imagery when the story is what’s key. Do they have a good story?
Why be exclusionary anyway? There were good bits to the 2016 movie. Why not focus on that and the good parts of the original movie and talk about the talent of the actors and having a good story and good jokes. Why be unnecessarily combative? Who even wants to associate with the kind of hatefulness that led to Leslie Jones getting doxxed.
Her Weekend Update piece addressing that was amazing. She faced down everyone and refused to be made to feel bad or ashamed of herself. That took courage.
Yup, the original was not very good and did not do well critically either.
I liked Feig’s version and this is rich coming from Nepotism and Irony is Lost on Me Reitman.
See all dudebros whining about how Brie Larson is ruining Captain Marvel with her rampant feminism. I just can’t.
But even the original got a sequel and it was trash! Cult classics are not remakable. It was a fresh idea with clever lines and a great cast, and even the original squad couldn’t make a franchise happen. The fans know this. Only douchebros with zero unserstanding of cinema, markets, or film think that casting women was the problem with the reboot. It. Was. Never. Going. To. Be. Good. It has nothing to do with women OR men.