Wait, Robert Mueller could be filing his final report as soon as next week?!

Gossip has been delightfully trashy this week, so I haven’t had the time or interest in covering a lot of the shenanigans in the political world. Just because I don’t talk about something, doesn’t mean I’m not worried about it though. So what’s worrying me this week? Tons of sh-t. Like how Donald Trump has finally secured a team of mafia-like loyalists at the Justice Department and it almost seems like those Trumpers are attempting to steamroll the Mueller investigation:
Justice Department officials are preparing for the end of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and believe a confidential report could be issued in coming days, according to people familiar with the discussions. The special counsel’s investigation has consumed Washington since it began in May 2017, and it increasingly appears to be nearing its end, which would send fresh shock waves through the political system. Mueller could deliver his report to Attorney General William P. Barr next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations.
Regulations call for Mueller to submit to the attorney general a confidential explanation as to why he decided to charge certain individuals, as well as who else he investigated and why he decided not to charge those people. The regulations then call for the attorney general to report to Congress about the investigation.
CNN first reported Wednesday that Mueller could send a report to Barr as early as next week. A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment, as did a Justice Department spokeswoman.
How detailed either Mueller’s report and the attorney general’s summary of the findings will be is unclear. Lawmakers have demanded that Mueller’s report be made public, but Barr has been noncommittal on that point, saying that he intends to be as forthcoming as the regulations and department practice allow. He has pointed, however, to Justice Department practices that insist on saying little or nothing about conduct that does not lead to criminal charges.
I really just… do not understand what’s happening. As many pointed out, in January, Mueller asked for a six-month extension on the grand jury. The general feeling was that everything Mueller has done has been utterly methodical, and that he makes sure that all of the cases are in order before he even makes an arrest or hands off a case to another jurisdiction. Don Jr. and Jerome Corsi haven’t even been indicted yet. Is all of this sh-t really going to be done in a week??
Also worrying me this week: A Coast Guard lieutenant and neo-Nazi named Christopher Paul Hasson has been arrested for stockpiling a cache of weapons and ammo and planning to carry out mass assassinations of prominent journalists, Supreme Court justices and Democrats. He is a white supremacist and he had a list. It was actually in spreadsheet-form. This is one of the most disturbing stories I’ve heard since the last Trump-supporting lunatic also had a cache of weapons and a kill list.
I think they are trying to force mueller’s Hand by leaking that he’ll be done in a week. OR, since Barr is new they’ve asked for a status report…..for the new boss. And then are billing it as THE report because that’s how they roll. I detest these people.
That close up of Trump is just pure evil and hate summed up in a picture.
Yeah….if it IS about to be released, I hope everyone braces for this and adjusts their expectations accordingly. Remember that this report is confidential and that we are essentially relying on AG Barr to make it available to Congress and the public. I saw that Dems are introducing legislation to require that the report is published, for all the good it will do.
I don’t know. I just can’t get excited about Mueller. I do, however, have my eyes on the multiple SDNY investigations.
I just hope that Mueller’s report has evidence of collusion and more, mainly to shut up the Glenn Greenwalds and Aaron Mate crowd on Twitter.
I am very concerned too, and no reading emptywheel doesn’t make me feel better. Something is wrong, and I don’t have to be an acknowledged so called expert to smell it. Experts are almost always overrated. In my lived experience on this earth, they just are.
Mueller is way more intelligent than Trump and he now has the House behind him.
Even if Trump tries to block the report it will be released fully.
The report will not be fully released. There will be sources and methods to protect, as well as other potential cases still pending. AG Barr will send a summary report to Congress and they may choose to release it – or not. But the full Mueller report will not be public, I don’t believe.
I suspect that you’re right. Dems are introducing legislation to have the report published, but Senate won’t approve and 45 will veto.
We’ll have GOP on record for voting against transparency, but does it even matter anymore? I mean, seriously. Look at what just happened with Harris in NC. These people know they’re the Party of No Ideas and that their shit is thoroughly unpopular. It’s why they continue to lie, cheat, steal and cover up. Because they don’t CARE and they know that their base doesn’t either.
It’s just so hard to hang onto hope these days when you’re stuck with a government that reminds you every single day that nothing matters. Norms don’t matter, laws don’t matter, storied institutions don’t matter, the will of the people doesn’t matter, the CONSTITUTION doesn’t matter. Sigh. Everything sucks all the time in Trump America.
Pray for moral whistleblowers and real journalists.
It’ll be interesting how much info Congress and we as the American people get officially – it’s up to Barr how much is released. Although I’m sure somebody will leak details, but who knows how much we’ll learn from official channels. Trump is sucking up so hard to Barr.
Lots of theories out there that Mueller has been releasing his report all along through court filings. He’s also ensured that the case lives on outside of the special counsel investigation by referring matters to the SDNY and DC/Virginia jurisdictions.
I believe Mueller is a believer in the rule of law, in due process, and in the Department of Justice. I think he is going to hand a lot of it off and say “Do your job.”
How can he believe that though? THIS justice department has been stocked with trump cronies to do his bidding. Are there no patriots willing to go to the wall for their country?
They just started dealing with Roger Stone, so, no, I am not believing this. Plus the wiggle sentence “as early as next week” wiggles like a baby tooth clutching a sliver of gum.
It makes me nervous, too. I still trust that Mueller is being strategic with this leak, using it to cause something else to fall into his lap. My guess is that he’ll drop a bomb next week, but not the full report.
I’m waiting on getting too excited about this until it is in fact “breaking news”. There have been people saying that it’s wrapping up, we could know soon, etc for months. I’ll get excited when it’s rrslly done.
Not sure I believe this, we’ve been hearing various things like “it’s almost done” for a while now, and Mueller doesn’t acknowledge any of that, just keeps going. It’s done when it’s done.
I have high expectations that it will detail way more crimes than we could have imagined, low expectations that we’ll see all of it, and even lower that Congress will do anything about it.
I can’t imagine that Dems would be rushing to introduce legislation to promote transparency of the Mueller report if there wasn’t some truth to the idea that tit will be released soon. Unless they’re just trying to get way ahead of the game, which I suppose is possible.