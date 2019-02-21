Wait, Robert Mueller could be filing his final report as soon as next week?!

Gossip has been delightfully trashy this week, so I haven’t had the time or interest in covering a lot of the shenanigans in the political world. Just because I don’t talk about something, doesn’t mean I’m not worried about it though. So what’s worrying me this week? Tons of sh-t. Like how Donald Trump has finally secured a team of mafia-like loyalists at the Justice Department and it almost seems like those Trumpers are attempting to steamroll the Mueller investigation:

Justice Department officials are preparing for the end of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and believe a confidential report could be issued in coming days, according to people familiar with the discussions. The special counsel’s investigation has consumed Washington since it began in May 2017, and it increasingly appears to be nearing its end, which would send fresh shock waves through the political system. Mueller could deliver his report to Attorney General William P. Barr next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive deliberations. Regulations call for Mueller to submit to the attorney general a confidential explanation as to why he decided to charge certain individuals, as well as who else he investigated and why he decided not to charge those people. The regulations then call for the attorney general to report to Congress about the investigation. CNN first reported Wednesday that Mueller could send a report to Barr as early as next week. A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment, as did a Justice Department spokeswoman. How detailed either Mueller’s report and the attorney general’s summary of the findings will be is unclear. Lawmakers have demanded that Mueller’s report be made public, but Barr has been noncommittal on that point, saying that he intends to be as forthcoming as the regulations and department practice allow. He has pointed, however, to Justice Department practices that insist on saying little or nothing about conduct that does not lead to criminal charges.

[From The Washington Post]

I really just… do not understand what’s happening. As many pointed out, in January, Mueller asked for a six-month extension on the grand jury. The general feeling was that everything Mueller has done has been utterly methodical, and that he makes sure that all of the cases are in order before he even makes an arrest or hands off a case to another jurisdiction. Don Jr. and Jerome Corsi haven’t even been indicted yet. Is all of this sh-t really going to be done in a week??

Also worrying me this week: A Coast Guard lieutenant and neo-Nazi named Christopher Paul Hasson has been arrested for stockpiling a cache of weapons and ammo and planning to carry out mass assassinations of prominent journalists, Supreme Court justices and Democrats. He is a white supremacist and he had a list. It was actually in spreadsheet-form. This is one of the most disturbing stories I’ve heard since the last Trump-supporting lunatic also had a cache of weapons and a kill list.