Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott served for failing to pay back $200k loan

Embed from Getty Images

We’ve heard for years that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are deep in debt to fund their ridiculous lifestyle. Their bank accounts were seized by the federal government in 2017 for nonpayment of 707k in taxes. They also owe 259k to the State of California for taxes, over 88k to Amex and over $220k to City National Bank, which they were ordered to pay last summer in a default judgment after they didn’t show up to court. In the interim Tori has gone on at least two vacations to Europe, she’s thrown lavish parties for her children’s birthdays and she’s stayed in luxury hotels. We know all this because she puts it on Instagram. Plus Dean owes over 100k in back child support to his ex.

Well Tori and Dean were just served notice for $220k they owe to City National Bank for not paying over half of a $400k loan. They were ordered to appear in court to determine if they can pay it back.

According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple were served earlier this month in regard to their case against City National Bank. The company wants to examine the pair’s finances after they allegedly declined to pay back more than $205,000 in debt. The papers ordered Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 52, to report to court for the examination so that the bank can decide how to get the money. If the pair do not attend their hearing, they could be arrested for being in contempt of court. City National Bank filed the lawsuit in December 2016 after the True Tori alums allegedly failed to repay their $400,000 bank loan. McDermott and Spelling received a default judgment that stated they had to hand over $219,796.66 in the case. Fox announced on Wednesday that Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris are set to star in a six-episode 90210 “event series,” which will air this summer. The six original cast members “will play heightened versions of themselves,” thus shooting down the concept of a revival.

[From US Magazine]

As I always ask, how do people get that much in debt? Also why haven’t Tori and Dean declared bankruptcy or paid back their creditors? She has over a million followers on Instagram and she must be making money from all those sponcons she does. Plus she was on The Masked Singer and there’s the 90210 reunion series coming this summer. She makes so much money but it’s never enough for her or Dean. They’re grifters.

Oh and 90210 is coming back this summer with most of the original cast as US mentioned. Shannen Doherty can’t be bothered. Do you think it’s going to get decent ratings?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images