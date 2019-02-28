Reese Witherspoon’s teen daughter fixes her eyeshadow for her for events

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, graduated from high school last summer and is currently at Stanford University studying English Literature. We’ve seen her on the red carpet with her mom looking glamorous and poised. It turns out that she’s an expert at makeup, like so many other teen girls. Reese told People Magazine that she often gets Ava to do her makeup for events and that by the age of 17 Ava knew how to do a perfect look. Reese has a new collaboration with Elizabeth Arden and that’s why she’s talking about makeup.
“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup],” says Witherspoon, revealing that Ava honed her skills by watching YouTube tutorials. “Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.”
Witherspoon… adds that Ava’s application techniques are especially solid when it comes to eyeshadow and highlighter.
“If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy.”
“She [also] taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones. I really liked the way it looked, so now it’s just become part of my makeup routine.”
Witherspoon says her look-a-like daughter has been a pro of sorts for a couple of years. “She knew how to do a beautiful red carpet look by the time she was 17 years old.”
I have a friend who doesn’t wear makeup and who has talked about it like women who can’t go out without it are insecure. (Not Kaiser!) She has a teenaged daughter who is always perfectly made up to the point where you want to ask her for tips. I know several friends who have teenage daughters who look amazing like that and they learned it on YouTube. I’ve watched those same videos, I’ve read makeup addiction, I have the high end products and I can’t quite get it. I look much better with makeup and don’t go out without it, but I’m only 80% of the way there and need to improve. I have contouring sort-of right, but getting my eyeshadow blended and getting my eyebrows right is hard! (I’ve bought Anastasia dip brow and watched tutorials but I end up using powdered eyebrow filler as I can’t get the gel to look right.) Highlighting is easy for me though. I have liquid highlighter and just put a little line on my cheekbones and to the right side of my eyes.
I also want to perfect the no-makeup look. She’s wearing makeup it just looks so fresh and natural!
I find makeup hard. I have a basic look that I can do – two basic colors on my eyes, eyeliner, mascara, concealer, Complexion Rescue (I adore that stuff), and some basic contouring, but I cant really do anything more than those basics. I use the same colors and stuff every time because I know how those work and how they look on me. I feel like I very quickly go from minimal makeup to WAY too heavy, and I cant always get that line right.
I’m terrible at make up and have basically had the same routine for 2 decades. I’ll probably just keep it until my almost 13 year old daughter can teach me how to do it better
I suck at it so bad. The only thing I can do is put my bb cream, some blush and lipstick (even red one is tricky). I tried to put the eyeliner – I looked like a crazy racoon after 5 minutes and took me 10 to put it on. My friend was like: “come here, can’t go out like that, you look like my 4yo did your make up.” I should take a class or something but I never remember to invest in that.
I can’t do it either. Like CB, I have all the “right” products, I’ve watched the YouTube tutorials, but it just doesn’t quite come out. I think it still looks totally acceptable (and I’m so thankful I don’t work in an industry where looking impeccable is important) but it’s just a bit off.
I’ve always liked very simple makeup, so the advanced stuff is beyond me. I’ve been a slave to Chanel’s Vitalumiere Aqua since it was released; that, a little bit of liquid liner, mascara, and Fresh lip balm and I am good to go. I personally feel we’ve gone overboard with makeup, and people are going to look back on the mega-heavy IG brows, highlight, and contour and cringe like folks from the 80s do over their aquanet hair.
my stepdaughter used to do my makeup too. and she learned it from YouTube tutorials too! she’s much better at it than I am, I’ve become decent but I’m probably only about like 60% there.
They used to look like twins and now Ava looks very much like her own person. She’s so grown!
Yes, and quite lovely. I wish I liked her mum more, but I find I just can’t.
Ava is the double of Ryan – she’s a cute kid.
Ava is the most perfect blended combo of mum and dad Ive ever seen. She looks exactly like him and exactly like her, seemingly simultaneously!
IKR!
It’s so interesting how your features change from childhood to adulthood. Ava used to be Reese’s twin and now she is basically Ryan’s double.
I was just thinking this. I have always seen her as mini-Reese, and now she’s looking just like her dad.
Celebitchy, I use a product called Queen of the Fill for my eyebrows. It’s like mascara but for your eyebrows. I got it through an ipsy bag a few years ago and now I buy it on Amazon. The stuff is great!
I’m just a little bit too old to have learned about make-up from YouTube, so I already had several years of raccoon eyeliner under my belt before I started watching them and got good. I feel like it’s so easy to get wrong though.
Celebitchy, some tips:
1. Brows: fill them in with a pencil before moving on to powder and gels. It’s easier and you can work your way up from there.
2. Eye shadow: know the difference between your eyelids, and different type of brushes. What I like to do for a no-makeup makeup look is, I use one colour for both my eyelids. I pack my eyelid with whichever colour I like and then I blend it towards my upper lid with a clean blending brush. It blurs the lines and makes it look seamless. Blend from the outside to the inside of the lid, in small circular movements. Apply mascara and you’re done!
I wasn’t allowed to wear makeup until I was maybe 15 years old. I think kids in general are allowed to wear it younger and so they watch YouTube videos and experiment. I may have enjoyed that when I was younger but now I just want to get my makeup off at the end of the day. Wish I had spent more time when I was younger practicing.
Ava is a doll. She’s exactly my daughter’s age.