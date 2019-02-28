Reese Witherspoon’s teen daughter fixes her eyeshadow for her for events



Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, 19, graduated from high school last summer and is currently at Stanford University studying English Literature. We’ve seen her on the red carpet with her mom looking glamorous and poised. It turns out that she’s an expert at makeup, like so many other teen girls. Reese told People Magazine that she often gets Ava to do her makeup for events and that by the age of 17 Ava knew how to do a perfect look. Reese has a new collaboration with Elizabeth Arden and that’s why she’s talking about makeup.

“I learn a lot from my daughter [about makeup],” says Witherspoon, revealing that Ava honed her skills by watching YouTube tutorials. “Her understanding of how to apply it is so extensive.” Witherspoon… adds that Ava’s application techniques are especially solid when it comes to eyeshadow and highlighter. “If I have to do my makeup for a dinner or something, I’ll be like, ‘Ava, can you fix my eyeshadow? I can’t remember what goes in the crease,’ because she has this intense knowledge about how to shade. It’s crazy.” “She [also] taught me how to put highlighter on my brow bones and the top of my cheekbones. I really liked the way it looked, so now it’s just become part of my makeup routine.” Witherspoon says her look-a-like daughter has been a pro of sorts for a couple of years. “She knew how to do a beautiful red carpet look by the time she was 17 years old.”

I have a friend who doesn’t wear makeup and who has talked about it like women who can’t go out without it are insecure. (Not Kaiser!) She has a teenaged daughter who is always perfectly made up to the point where you want to ask her for tips. I know several friends who have teenage daughters who look amazing like that and they learned it on YouTube. I’ve watched those same videos, I’ve read makeup addiction, I have the high end products and I can’t quite get it. I look much better with makeup and don’t go out without it, but I’m only 80% of the way there and need to improve. I have contouring sort-of right, but getting my eyeshadow blended and getting my eyebrows right is hard! (I’ve bought Anastasia dip brow and watched tutorials but I end up using powdered eyebrow filler as I can’t get the gel to look right.) Highlighting is easy for me though. I have liquid highlighter and just put a little line on my cheekbones and to the right side of my eyes.

I also want to perfect the no-makeup look. She’s wearing makeup it just looks so fresh and natural!