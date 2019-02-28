Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor broke up after four years together, blah

Around this time last year, Ryan Seacrest was in “crisis meetings” with E! executives about his insistence on hosting the 2018 E! Red Carpet show for the Oscars. The crisis was that his former assistant, Suzie Hardy, detailed the months of sexual harassment, groping and abuse she suffered because Seacrest felt entitled to her body, her time and everything else. Hardy’s story blew up just before the Oscars last year, and I believed her. I still believe her. And I don’t know what happened to that story. Months passed and it was like most people just forgot about it or wanted to forget about it. Gossip outlets and media outlets reverted to covering Seacrest the same as always, and he didn’t lose ANY work. And now, finally, he lost something: his girlfriend.
Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.
“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” says the source of Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 26, who had been dating for nearly three years.
“They still love and care about each other,” the source adds.
After meeting through friends in 2013, the pair soon began dating, and after an initial breakup in late 2014, they rekindled the romance.
“We had both matured,” Taylor told PEOPLE last fall.
When Seacrest was tapped to co-host Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, Taylor, a trained chef, moved to New York City from LA with him. “We’re very in sync,” Seacrest told PEOPLE in November, adding that their cross-country move had been an “adventure” they’ve both embraced.
I honestly couldn’t give a f–k about Ryan’s relationship with Shayna, but I hope she’s fine and I hope she got some career opportunities or a nice little going-away check for her trouble. I’m mostly covering this to point out the insidious way that accused harassers and accused assailants are able to “turn the page” within a matter of months. People Magazine, Page Six, Us Weekly, they’ve all been running these kinds of “what’s this guy up to, oh, he’s so sad!” stories about people like Seacrest, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and more. We need to start a #StayCanceled movement.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Maybe she got tired of his eyebrows looking better than hers.
I hope she kept the jewelry, and didn’t have to stage robbery, like his ex.
Oh man, your #staycancelled idea is one of the best things I’ve heard in a while, and also something that I think we actually really need, because a lot of these guys are NOT staying cancelled, they’re quietly being hired back later or or hired somewhere else and it’s all just sickening.
Louis CK is selling out shows…
Uh, no he isn’t. He’s quietly showing up to perform at already sold out NYC comedy clubs.
The most sickening was Seacrest wearing a Times Up pin & a wristband on the red carpet for E. They have plenty of other hosts who could do that slot, but he’s still the one who gets the top jobs while people like Catt Sadler are treated like garbage.
Her contract completed. Give him a few months, he’ll start a new “romance” with another pretty young nobody who’s willing to forgo a real relationship with an actual human being for the chance to be stardom adjacent with this misogynist creep.
Yeah, hope she cashed the last check.
I guess her bearding contract was up.
“We had both matured.” Um no he is in his 40’s, he should already be mature. Also yes to #StayCanceled. He gives me the creeps and I believe his assistant too. 🙁
Eh, the contract ended. Next.