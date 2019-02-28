Donald Trump failed yet again, won’t sign a fake deal with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at a meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi

I haven’t paid one iota of attention to Donald Trump’s trip to Vietnam, where he was meeting with Kim Jong Un at some kind of summit. The whole point of the summit was for Trump and Kim to work out some kind of stupid fake deal and they would both sign a piece of paper that meant nothing. It was all for show, to make Mr. Lazy Fatass Executive Time look busy and presidential. The optics were the only purpose. And now the optics couldn’t even be agreed upon. There was supposed to be a big signing of whatever the f–k fake agreement later on today. Only Trump and Kim couldn’t even agree to the terms of the dumb bullsh-t. So instead of a fancy signing ceremony, Trump abruptly left the summit and he’s headed home.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un won’t sign a deal in Vietnam after all. In an abrupt change, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that Trump’s press conference, originally scheduled for around 4 am, will now start two hours earlier. But that’s when Trump and Kim planned to host a signing ceremony for a potential agreement like they did last year in Singapore. About an hour after that, Sanders told reporters in Hanoi that “No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.”

The cancellation of the day’s stunts was so sudden that even reporters noted how all of the diplomatic stagecraft was left as-is, like the “working lunch” table:

Something else that happened was that during the abrupt presser, Trump was asked about Otto Warmbier, the American student who was tortured in a North Korean jail and later died, in 2017. Trump said: “He felt badly about it. He felt very badly. He tells me that he didn’t know about it and I will take him at his word.” Remember, Trump also took Vladimir Putin at his “word” that Russia didn’t interfere in the election. Trump always takes the side of fascists, dictators and white supremacists.

16 Responses to “Donald Trump failed yet again, won’t sign a fake deal with Kim Jong Un”

  1. Jenns says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:22 am

    So overall, an excellent day yesterday for President Donny Deals.

    Reply
  2. JanetFerber says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

    No words for “take him at his word.” Too bad the fat f-ck can’t take the C.I.A. or F.B.I. at THEIR word, his own freaking government. Or is it? Unbelievable.

    Reply
  3. Kittycat says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Honestly he is the worst president.

    What a mess.

    Reply
  4. Incredulous says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:33 am

    Look, Donnie Crimebrain had a long flight and then stayed up past his bed time to ragewatch Cohen and then he was so tired and sun-downing so hard he couldn’t keep his sleepy eyes awake. Plus, there’s only one McDonald’s in Hanoi and you know they’d spit in his food so he had to go home he was so hungry. Right now, he’s having sleepy nap time, just give him another hour or two and he’ll be back to raging on twitter about everything not being his fault because he has the best brains.

    Seriously, though, this next batch of tweets is gonna be hilarious – he couldn’t do anything in Viet Nam and no-one paid attention to him for AGES so he is gonna be in a massive narcissistic rage and lash out. Honestly, I expect him to rage-tweet an invasion of Venezuela.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:35 am

    Dictators First. He loves all the terrible, oppressive leaders because he admires them.
    He ASPIRES to be them.

    He’s so effin bad at president-ing and every day that he’s in office is another day that our country (and the world) gets less safe.

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Breaking News!! trump takes Hitler at his word that he knew nothing about any gas chambers, says Hitler is fine person and they’ll meet again.

    Reply
  7. AnnaKist says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:40 am

    God, apart from everything else, he’s an utter embarrassment. They seem well-matched, though. Sickening, but well-matched.

    Reply
  8. B n A fan says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:40 am

    So, he flew for 20 hours for a handshake. Stayed two days, fles back home, flying for 20 hours, for what again? So we can spend millions of dollars why? He knew there was no agreement before he left. If FLOTOS stays with this conman she’s a part of the problem, giving him cover.

    Btw, if anyone believes Kim did not know what happened to Warmbier they are a fool and he says he don’t believe Kim knew what happened to that America, what a disaster.

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:43 am

    That’s so embarrassing to have to cancel a fancy signing ceremony. That’s like having to cancel a birthday party because nobody wanted to come.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      February 28, 2019 at 9:55 am

      Ha. Which I’m guessing Trump might have some experience with. Unless he bribed or paid kids to come to his parties, which seems in character.

      Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:59 am

    My heart breaks for the Warmbier family. He used their son’s death as political theater and now this.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      February 28, 2019 at 10:17 am

      I know – he basically condoned another hostile nations state sanctioned torture and murder of an innocent young man.

      Maybe he should send Jr over to experience what they did to that young man.

      Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    February 28, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Of course there was not going to be a signing, he went there to have some one on one time with his crush Putin and then left.

    Reply
  12. Anastasia says:
    February 28, 2019 at 10:14 am

    AND he was probably royally PISSED about the Cohen hearings. I predicted they’d abruptly cancel things (the Trump team) and they did!

    He’s such a worthless waste of space.

    Reply

