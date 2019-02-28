Duchess Kate in a mini-caped Mulberry coat in Northern Ireland: dated or lovely?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed out for their second day of activities in Northern Ireland. They stayed overnight in Belfast – William looked like he had a few beers at their event last night – and they started their Thursday with an event at Hillsborough Castle. You know what just struck me? When the Queen visited Northern Ireland a few years ago, she got to visit the set of Game of Thrones (which is NI-based) and see the throne. But Game of Thrones has wrapped filming now, so I guess all of the GoT stuff has been completely shut down. I wonder if anything remains of GoT in Northern Ireland?

Anyway, their trip to Hillsborough Castle was basically a meet-and-greet and a “discussion” about mental health. For all of the exterior stuff, Kate wore this Mulberry coat in blue, which retails for £1,735. Considering how many friggin’ blue coats Kate owns, don’t you think this one was a major waste of money? I mean, the design is so Edwardian, so Mary Poppins-esque. Kate does those kinds of “throwback” fashion moments so often, where it really looks like she thinks she’s a royal figure from a century ago. And the buttons… for the love of God. Underneath the coat – she actually took it off when she went inside!! – she wore a “bespoke” Jenny Packham dress in navy. I appreciate that Kate isn’t subtweeting Meghan by making a show of doing “repeats” at the moment. But good lord, did Kate really need another blue coat and navy dress? She literally has three dozen coats and dresses in every shade of blue.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

21 Responses to “Duchess Kate in a mini-caped Mulberry coat in Northern Ireland: dated or lovely?”

  1. ByTheSea says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:22 am

    I must say, Kate has stepped up her style game. She’s even begun using different colored shoes! Remember those horrible nude wedges and pumps?

  2. Franny Days says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I actually really like the coat 😳

  3. Annie. says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Coat porn. I want that coat in my closet like right now.

    As for the dress, it looks warmer than her other blue JP? But anyway, that coat is the star here

  4. manda says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I’m not usually compelled to go “oooh!” when I see what Kate is wearing, but I love that light blue coat!

  5. Laura says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I think it looks lovely!

  6. runcmc says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Her hair looks SO perfect. I know she has a million of these outfits but to be fair she looks stunning in both the coat and the dress so… could be worse?

  7. WingKingdom says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:23 am

    I heard “cape” and got excited, but nah, this is boring and I don’t like it.

    Back to the Selma Blair post- now that is an awesome cape!!

  8. minx says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

    It’s a win IMO.

  9. tempest prognosticator says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:25 am

    She looks very pretty. And happy to there. In fact, she’s looked like she’s been enjoying her work and her life much more since she was pregnant with Louis.

  10. Clare says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:25 am

    I like the coat…and most of her outfits on this trip, but holy heck can they not find a coat at jigsaw or riess, which costs like £300?

    I know we collectively like looking at clothes etc, but the spending from both her and Meghan is getting ridiculous. And please don’t start about how Charles pays for their clothes – where do you think his Duchy came from? ARGH.

  11. LadyAnne says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Love the outfit – and look! A pencil skirt! She looks great, IMO.

  12. CharliePenn says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Am I the only one that thinks it’s terrible?

  13. Lala11_7 says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Most of her coats remind me of what my Mama used to make me wear to church when I was a child in the 70s….

  14. Jfromfla says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I want to like the coat, but I just can’t! It reminds me of something that a character would wear on the tv show Once upon a Time.

  15. Seraphina says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I think she intentionally goes out of her way to be mundane. To be able to set fashion and to speak through clothing!?!?? And yet she does not. I would give her lack of fashion pizaz a pass if she did work land showed interest. But that too is a bog goose egg.

  16. Monica says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Awful.

  17. Abby says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:33 am

    The coat looks like something a Beauxbaton would wear from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. I love the blue dress though.

  18. Lola says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:36 am

    The coat looks like the one worn by the French witches in Harry Potter. I love the dress.

  19. Erock says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    It reminds me of the wives coats on The Handmaids Tale.
    That being said, I really do like it!

  20. LadyLaw says:
    February 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

    This coat is very Melania Trump-Esque. So for that two thumbs down.

