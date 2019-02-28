The Michael Cohen hearing was fascinating, infuriating & substantive

So much went down during Michael Cohen’s day-long testimony before the House Oversight Committee, it would be difficult to even try to do comprehensive highlights. Suffice to say, I came away with several feelings/thoughts. Despite my belief that Cohen was nothing more than a mob lawyer, he showed that he actually has a better grasp of the law than most of Donald Trump’s DOJ appointments. Cohen was prepared and he spoke cautiously at times, aware of what he did not have direct knowledge of and what subjects were perhaps ongoing investigations. But anything he had direct knowledge of or was witness to, all of that was fair game. And he had a lot to say. I was also struck by how the sad, pathetic Republicans really had no strategy other to whine and scream about how Cohen is a liar. Like they and their president are world-renowned for their honesty.
Here’s a highlight video, there are tons of other highlights on YouTube:
A few other interesting moments… he said Trump thinks his son Don Jr. is a moron. Eric Trump is basically the ghost child of the Trump family, barely given any duties (which is probably a good thing for Eric). Ivanka is in it up to her neck, especially with the Moscow Project. Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Org CFO, also got name-checked A LOT. Cohen also made it repeatedly clear that he has general awareness of several investigations around Donald Trump, at least one of which we don’t even know about.
There were a lot of interesting “takes” on Cohen’s testimony and the Republican strategy within the House Oversight Committee, and I guess your take is dependent on your personal politics. I thought the Republicans looked foolish, treasonous and incapable of bare-bones logic. Cohen was a man who less than a year ago worked for the RNC. They’re not mad that he’s an admitted liar, they’re mad that he stopped lying to cover up for Trump. And we didn’t even get to the part where they used a black woman – a Trump administration employee – as a prop, then Mark Meadows cried about it when he was called out for using the woman as a prop. Meadows thought THAT was the real racism, when he was called out for his own racist trickery.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Rep. Mark Meadows was using "a black woman as a prop” by presenting Lynn Patton, a HUD appointee who is African-American, to make the case that President Trump isn’t racist. “I’m saying that in itself it is a racist act.” https://t.co/WZSUgKqGYs
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 28, 2019
“This check… marks the first time in American history that we have seen a check signed by a President for an illegal purpose,” @Lawrence #CohenHearing #SmokingGun pic.twitter.com/fcskORaCMR
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) February 28, 2019
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What a pantomime. Embarrassed for the people of Arizona, who have that clown representing them
My favorite was the poor man’s Rosco P. Coltrane…up there screaming about boxes and trying to “Mariah” Michael Cohen with an “I don’t know you.”
It was bananas. I think the big takeaway was that all the Rs could scream about was 1) how Cohen may have been an unregistered lobbyist/foreign agent, but the general public doesn’t really care about that, let’s be honest, and
2) how he has zero credibility b/c hes going to jail for lying. That one may have had some steam, except that he brought actual receipts. Its hard to say “why should we believe you?” when his response is “you don’t have to, here’s a copy of the check.” Also, they did nothing to dispute his ACTUAL testimony. They weren’t saying “you’re a liar, and we don’t believe you, and here is why we still think you are lying, because XYZ shows you’re wrong.” they just stopped with “you’re a liar.”
the Meadows thing with the HUD official was appalling. Someone on MSNBC talked about it last night and they were like, “you could tell it fell flat almost as soon as he did it and he pivoted away from it.” She was a total prop, and I’m not here for her whole “the Rs didn’t use me as a prop.” Yes they did. It was a ludicrous stunt.
and jim Jordan can DIAF.
What’s infuriating is that the Trump sheep don’t care. Fox refused to cover the hearing or Cummings’ comments afterward. All the Murdoch papers are saying Cohen’s testimony “helped” Trump, especially with his base. I’m so disheartened. This man will never be pushed out of office. Cohen showed up with receipts. He even said “I know you say I’m a liar, so I’ve brought documents, so you don”t have to believe ME.”
The the prop black woman is taking a leave of absence from NYCHA so she can defend Trump full-time. So there’s that. She makes me ashamed to be black.
It’s not that they don’t care. Their beliefs have the foundation that anything they don’t like is bad and wrong and evil. Anything, ANYTHING that challenges that must be dismissed else the demon self-reflection take hold and they realise how their life has become a self-inflicted atrocity that they pass on to their kids.
I was shaken by this statement “I fear that if he loses the election in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today,” Cohen said of Trump.
I’ve long believed that and it’s why every day I hope he has a massive heart attack. I guess it was chilling to hear someone who knows him so well confirm my fears, but it wasn’t surprising. Thats who trump is. Anyone who believes hed make a concession speech has been in a coma.
It’s chilling. I can believe it, too. Trump won’t rest until he’s torn this country asunder.
Good to see the Trump-defending Republicans accusing Michael Cohen of being a bad man because he is a liar, a tax cheat and an adulterer, because I would hate to go a full 24 hour period without drowning in HyGOPrisy.
My favourite part was watching Jim Jordan puffed up with the kind of righteous anger that would have been really f***ing helpful back when dozens of college kids were being sexually abused by their wrestling coach/doctor under his care.
The Republicans were crazy. Gym Jordan makes my blood boil with the way he tries to be cleverly witty and rude. Texas’ Chip Roy’s speed talking about everything but Michael Cohen made my head spin, North Dakotas’ Kelly Armstrong needed to calm down and stop shaking, and Meadows needed a punch in the face.
The repubs were all obviously students at lindsey graham’ s School Of Manufactured Outrage, attacking a witness the way they’ve attacked the press or the truth. Witnesses against scumbags seldom come with squeaky clean credentials.
Proud of the two representatives from Boston on the committee: Stephen Lynch putting the GOP whiners in their place with some old school Southie realness about their agenda and Queen Ayanna (Kitten’s Rep) coolly glaring at the evil and shining a light on the truth.
As a German I am… astonished. If one percent of what is going on in the USA would happen in Germany, people would riot against the chancellor. How is all of that possible?
Most of the GOP are trash, but some of them have had long careers and whenever I watch spectacles like what I saw yesterday I can’t help but wonder why they are so slavishly devoted to someone like 45. Like, THIS is the person you want to be remembered for defending to the death??
It seems certain that whatever Putin has on 45, what he has on the GOP must be 10 times worse.
#individual1
Cohen knows a lot more than he’s allowed to say. He did drop the tidbit re the SDNY having an equally powerful left hand to Mueller’s right.
The GOP representatives in attendance yesterday know their “king” is doomed. And when, not if, Emperor Zero’s time comes, a whole 45-man roster of white republicans will be saying goodbye to their loved ones for getting into bed with EZ and his grift machine.
Good times ahead people!