Priyanka Chopra is mad at Duchess Meghan, thinks Meghan should ‘apologize’

Last year, Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in a lovely royal wedding at Windsor Castle. Meghan got to invite a lot of her friends and coworkers, so her side of the guest list was heavy on her Suits coworkers, and her celebrity friends like Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka got a lot of mileage and attention out of her newly revealed friendship with Meghan. Then Priyanka got suddenly engaged to Nick Jonas and they went on to have a million weddings, receptions, ceremonies and parties for what felt like three solid months. Meghan did not attend any of those events. Then Meghan came to New York about two weeks ago for five days of rest, relaxation and a baby shower, all with her best girlfriends. Priyanka was a no-show – reportedly, Priyanka was invited, but she had begged off because she was “working.” But now Page Six reports that Priyanka is actually mad at Meghan and that’s why she skipped Meg’s baby shower on purpose:
The friendship between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle has hit a rough patch, an insider says. The two actresses were pals, and Priyanka was a guest at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May. But the Duchess of Sussex declined to attend Priyanka’s wedding to Nick Jonas in December.
“Priyanka was crushed,” said one source. That’s why, my sources say, the Bollywood star, known to Americans as the star of ABC’s “Quantico,” declined to attend Markle’s baby shower last week at the Mark Hotel. Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted the shower, with attendees such as Gayle King. It was reported that Chopra was “bogged down” in Los Angeles with meetings about a book she is writing, but sources believe the real reason is that Markle hurt her feelings by not coming to her wedding. (A source told Us Weekly that Markle didn’t attend Chopra’s wedding because of her pregnancy.)
“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes,” said one source. “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her, and didn’t respect their friendship.”
A spokesperson for Chopra declined to comment, but a source close to the former Miss World told me, “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”
“Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is.” Yeah, methinks that’s what all of this is about. Priyanka’s SO MAD that Meghan is actually more famous now, and that Priyanka’s mad that post-wedding-extravaganza, she looks like a thirsty famewhore. I mean, when your friend becomes a duchess, of course she’s not going to be able to show up for all of your bulls-t, especially when it’s a series of tacky wedding stunts over the course of several months. I wouldn’t have showed up for that sh-t either, and I’m not a duchess. It will be interesting to see if Priyanka goes Full Thomas Markle and starts whining to TMZ and the Daily Mail about Meghan.
oh brother. maybe she got to go to the royal wedding and then didn’t need meghan anymore?
I get the impression she’s a social climber, and maybe Meghan realized that.
But so is Meghan…..
If Priyanka is such a huge international star, she shouldn’t care if a nobody like Meghan doesn’t show.
Minx, hit the nail on the head. She sounds so childish, pampered and egotistical. Maybe Megs had more pressing events that needed her attention. But to play devil’s advocate, with like 7 ceremonies, Megs couldn’t attend even one????🤣
Had Meghan showed up, she would be the spotlight and Pryianka obviously didn’t wanted that.
I think you’re on to something there, Char. 👌
Lol
It was a lose lose situation for Meg. All those weddings were not intimate so she would ve accused of stealing the thunder.
Nope, no, uh uh. Friends attend each other’s weddings. Period. She went to all of Harry’s friends weddings…..
perhaps megan (like the rest of us) assumed that she’ll be able to attend one of her weddings since she’s had like 294324242 of them.
Um no, just because you are friends doesn’t automatically mean you are “required” to attend someone’s wedding.
Maybe it was a security issue, who knows. I have received invites to weddings and I don’t always attend due to the date and I have a conflict or it’s in another state and I can’t go.
apples and pears.
This is what I was thinking. She could have attended at least 1 of her weddings, right? If they’re truly friends, which I assume they are if she was invited to Meghans wedding..
1. What adult would hold it over their friends for not being able to make it to their wedding? Like chances are if they didn’t go for a lame reason, they weren’t that good of friends to begin with.
2. Idk if I’d want royalty at my wedding, feels like that might shift the focus. Maybe M did her a favor.
I agree. If Meghan attended this wedding, then all the haters would have accused her of trying to steal the spotlight.
That’s the thing. I had a couple of friends who weren’t able to go to my wedding. One was traveling to see her boyfriend who I knew she was missing horribly and dealing with a long distance thing (they’re now living together) and when she told me that she wasn’t sure if she would make it I could tell she felt bad about it. I told her to go do the other thing she had planned because if I could skip my wedding I would lol. I wasn’t hurt, but I was a little disappointed that she wasn’t able to make it – but I knew what she was dealing with at the time, and I knew that we were close enough friends that in the end it really didn’t matter. She sent a gift which I didn’t really expect, and we hung out shortly after. It was fine. And we were only 24 at the time – not women in their 30s.
I agree about the royalty thing. I think it depended on the size of the wedding and the logistics and how close you actually were. If you were very close friends I think it’d be worth the hassle and focus shift (for me at least, I hate being center of attention) but if it came down to a security or safety thing, I’d absolutely want them to pass on it for everyone’s sake.
So I mean, I get being disappointed, I think that’s natural. But be an adult and decide whether it’s worth being annoyed by. With everything that was going on with Meghan in the last few months I know I’d give her a 100% pass on it, and if we were actually friends try to make a point to meet up when we got a chance for a fun outing or a night in of some kind.
Yeah, I think this is silly gossip that someone at Page Six wants make a story of. I can see how Chopra may have been dissapointed that one of her friends didnt attend her wedding. But the other stuff sounds bogus.
I agree.
Huhhhhh, nope. It is not always possible to attend a friend’s wedding, specially a destination wedding. You can’t always have time off, or want to spend a huge amount of money on plane ticket for a wedding you know…
Attendance to a wedding is not what define a friendship. There are so much more important stuff out there.
Completely agree.. And people saying it’s a security issue…they had receptions in USA and London. Meghan went to NYC for shower no security issue came up. As a bride I would be upset my friend didn’t show
Isn’t there Zika virus in India? Why would Meghan have chanced it? Also it would have been a security nightmare with hundred of people in enclosed unfamiliar places. Maybe the palace decided that the security logistics weren’t worth it and said Meghan couldn’t attend.
With her position in the RF, Meghan couldn’t participate in that tacky bearding circus, tacky although Priyanka’s dress in the first photo is gorgeous.
Of course I wouldn’t know, but it is widely and consistently reported that Prianka is Meghan’s best friend. I have heard Prianka say this in interviews. There’s a difference between skipping a wedding that for one reason or another is inconvenient to attend, but not the wedding of your best friend. It’s my understanding that the two initial ceremonies were first in the Hindu traditions and then a more Americanized wedding. There was a “media wedding” and a Bollywood industry wedding. I’d like to add–The Hindu wedding traditions are so beautiful. They are just the most beautiful colors, jewelry, flowers clothing. I just am in awe. As her best friend, Meghan should have made it a priority to be there at one of her ceremonies, especially after Priyanka respected her choices in life and made it a priority to show up in London for hers. Frankly, I wouldn’t be there for a shower without an apology and explanation either.
Yeah, but is Priyanka Meghan’s best friend?
Where has it been reported that Priyanka is Meghan’s best friend? I am genuinely curious as this is the first time I’m reading this.
I agree with this. If Meghan could go to Harry friends’ weddings, I’m not sure why she couldn’t attend Priyanka’s wedding celebration held in India. But we could be ignoring the obvious, which is, they’re not real friends.
if this is true, then good riddance to bad rubbish.
WOW… that’s really petty of Priyanka. And if she really cared about their friendship, this drama wouldn’t have gotten out to the media. Rude.
I mean, it’s Page Six. I don’t necessarily buy this—I think Priyanka may be thirsty, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she was legitimately working on some project. And I don’t think she would have expected Meghan to attend her wedding while she was fairly heavily pregnant.
Two things. Markle was only four months pregnant when Chopra got married but was almost seven months pregnant when she flew to NY for a party for shower for five days. The flight time from London to Jodhpur is a few hours longer than London to NY, but she wouldn’t have to stay for five days and it’s a lot safer to fly earlier in pregnancy. Markle was supposedly 33-34 weeks pregnant when flying to NY which seems late in pregnancy
I’m currently 30 weeks pregnant and my (former) best friend is getting married in 5 weeks across the country. My doc strongly advised me not to fly to the wedding and I listened to her and told my friend immediately. My friend has been basically shutting me out ever since she found out I was pregnant. I’ve been sending her gifts and being as involved as I can from across the country and she seems dissatisfied no matter what. It’s sucks because we were so close but the way she is treating me is just insane. Like I sabotaged her day with my pregnancy.
I’m so sorry to hear that Franny! I hope that your friend comes to her senses (and Priyanka comes to hers) and realizes that your friendship means more than keeping score of who did what or not.
FRANNY DAYS, I’m so sorry your friend is being a massive selfish jerk! I can’t even tell you how many friends I lost around their weddings because I couldn’t believe the level of rude I was dealing with for months or years(loooomg engagements)! I cut ties with several because I felt like I saw their true colors. You are doing the right thing, listening to your doctor and making sure you and baby stay healthy. Weddings can make some women crazy. I don’t get it because I was so chill during mine, maybe it’s a personality thing? So many brides are all ME ME ME, and it’s just an ugly look. Once again, I’m so sorry you are dealing with this.
Sorry to hear that. Sometimes big life events really bring out the truth about people. It sounds like you’ve done everything you can do, and if your friend can’t understand that, that’s on her.
I’m so sorry Franny! My close friend asked me to officiate her wedding in May and I said yes but joked I might be pregnant. Little did I know I’d just conceived and will be 8 months at her wedding. I also have finals two days after her wedding. I recently had to let her know I can’t come for the entire wedding weekend and can’t officiate. I have to be focused on school because my exams are worth 25% of my grade and it’s my last semester of prereqs. I’ve worked so hard and must have A’s in everything because the program I’m applying for is highly competitive. Plus, I have a 2 year old who doesn’t sleep well away from home and we couldn’t line up grandparents to watch him that weekend, which we normally would have just sucked it up and dealt with a cranky toddler on no sleep except the whole pregnancy and finals thing. It’s turned into a mess. I feel awful, especially as she was a bridesmaid for my wedding and always puts in a lot of effort for our friendship. She’s disappointed but understands that’s the way this is all shaking out. I’m doing what I can to help her feel supported beforehand. I’m sorry your friend isn’t being understanding that sometimes life is unintentionally complicated and we can’t do all the things we want to, especially when pregnant. Hopefully she’ll come around with time because you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong. And congratulations on your pregnancy! Enjoy these last few months!
@Franny I’m sorry to hear this FWIW one of our best friends and groomsmen, thought it would be a good idea would him to agree to go to work drinks the night of our rehearsal dinner. I was fing FURIOUS (he has been kind of shitty for a couple of months, but we’d included him in the bridal party so he didn’t feel excluded). And then at the wedding he got so drunk that he passed out in a nearby alley at 9pm. I was so so so so mad that he didn’t have enough respect for us to be an adult for one weekend – BUT a couple of months later we talked about it, I told him I was hurt/disappointed, he accepted he’d been shit but shared some of the reasons behind it…moral of the story 5 years later I find it hilarious that he passed out drunk at 9pm, and it will be included in the speech I give at his wedding next year. My point is – maybe its salvageable once she gets over herself and you have a chance to REALLY talk.
Serious question, why do people believe this is true? Is Page Six that reliable? I don’t believe it precisely because Priyanka IS such a famewh*re. She might have been pissed MM didn’t show but she knows if she stays in good with her she can be in photos with her for life.
“Is Page Six that reliable?“
They can be. They are pretty good about having sources…but then the question is are the sources reliable.
“She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is.”
This line is hysterically funny, but I’m also confused as to who the source is trying to benefit. If it was pro-Meghan, I can’t see them saying this. But if it’s pro Priyanka saying something like this just projects a sense of ridiculousness and delusion. I get that she’s very famous in some circles…but come on! Entertainment fame is not equivalent to monarchy. My 86 year old grandmother with increasing dementia knows who Meghan is and wouldn’t know Priyanka if she tripped over her.
I thought this too. Who would skip out on a gathering of such awesome ladies, that got quite a lot of attention, for petty reasons? I think she’d want to be there if she could.
Side note: anyone who talks smack about Meghan will lose me as a fan immediately. I’m not a Meg stan, but I like her and I’m sick of people trashing her.
Ditto, @WingKingdom!
It’s Page Six so probably is BS but Priyanka is a famewhore IMO.
Meghan was in all her right to not go to Priyanka’s wedding, and you can’t really be mad about it, but I don’t think the reason she didn’t go was her pregnancy as it hasn’t really stopped her momentum. She prob thought it was a shit show
I hope this is the tabloids pitting one woman against another (again). I hope Priyanka isn’t a jerk. DoS was settling in and getting organized in her new role. DoS was working and building her new life, a life extraordinarily different from the one led before. It would be so petty and small of P if she were to really think this way. I hope this is not true.
I don’t believe this mainly because I imagine Meghan DID apologize profusely for missing the wedding(s). so the whole “she needs to apologize or there is no friendship” rings false for me.
You think so? I read she ghosted some friends of her when she landed her Suits role. I am wondering if this is a pattern, moving on and closing the doors behind.
Priyanka was invited to the baby shower and she chose not to attend. She’s not being ghosted by Meghan.
If this story is even true and given the treatment of Meghan by the British press and her awful family, it’s kind of selfish of Priyanka to pile on. Why not reach out to Meghan in private?
I mean, yes? I think that Meghan probably couldn’t make it for whatever reason (or maybe didn’t want to go and be accused of being “too Hollywood” or whatever), and she probably sent a lovely gift and an apology. Isnt that what normal adults do? I think Page 6 is trying to find a story where there isn’t one.
Wow…I’m not surprised that the tabloids are pitting women agaisnt each other, but the number of commentors that have gone straight for Priyanka’s jugular on this post is just…wow…
I don’t know if its that people will go to crazy lenghts to ‘defend’ Meghan (errr okaaay) or that the dislike for Priyanka is that strong? It’s just…wow.
? I’m not going for Priyanka’s jugular. I said I don’t believe the story in general.
@Becks! I didn’t mean you! Sorry, that was not clear. I was addressing you, but regarding the other posts on here. Responded to yours because I agreed with you. Soz for miscommunication!
I believe this as well, Becks1.
Maybe MM could not attend due to pregnancy (dr advice) or maybe she was told “no” by the palace due to security risk or the likelihood of Priyanka using her attendance to publicize her wedding(s). Maybe none of this is true at all, but the stories don’t stop do they. This one smacks of remember where you came from Meghan and don’t get too big for your britches.
This was also around the time that several people were arrested on terrorism charges for threatening Price Harry for being a “race traitor”, so yeah I would stay home too.
The GaGa vs. Irina story dried up, now it’s time to force the Priyanka vs. Meghan story. So petty and boring. This article makes Priyanka sound mean girlish, and it’s another smear against Meghan.
Sums it up nicely
I don’t buy this. What is the media’s obsession with trying to portray Meghan as being at odds with her friends? It’s like they invented a narrative and are determined to make it stick. They ignore all evidence that she has a tight, loyal friend circle and focus on outlier people who can support the false narrative they created of her using and abandoning people.
The People article and baby shower disproved all the claims of her abandoning old friends. Now they are seizing upon the one friend who didn’t come to the shower as an opportunity to continue the tired narrative. Let it go already.
What is it with everyone here ignoring at least SOME evidence that she DOES move on from people once they are no longer useful…? The people article sourced anonymously by “friends” who said expressly that they wanted to give a different narrative doesn’t exactly disprove actual evidence, like the fact that very few loved ones from her childhood were at her wedding (not talking about her toxic family, but even childhood friends) among troves of other examples. And the shower proves nothing, perhaps even the opposite, with the exception of maybe Serena and Jessica–I mean Gayle King? No one even knew they were friends, just like when Oprah and George and Amal showed up at the wedding. There are so many reasons to defend Meghan, but I keep saying, at least call the legitimate stuff like you see it because this just strains all credibility.
Wasn’t Chopra’s wedding(sss) sponsored by People Magazine? Would the Duchess’s attendance make it appear as if she were part of the paid media bandwagon? -Not very well phrased, but they’re digging up the lane outside my house and the noise is brain-rattling.
Priyanka is desperate to stay in the headlines, isn’t she…
I don’t buy this at all. Perhaps Meghan was dealing with some pregnancy issues during the time of Priyanka’s wedding. Perhaps Priyanka had prior engagements when she learned of the baby shower. They’re busy women. I don’t think there’s any bad blood here.
Used to like Priyanka before , but lately after getting married to jonas you could see how attention seeker she is , even her latest posts are fake
I’ve been married for almost 9 years and I can’t even remember who came to my wedding at this point! I have a very good friend bring up the fact that she’s still upset she was unable to make it and I told her I could have sworn she was there! It’s really not that a big of a deal and becomes a non-factor.
I hope they aren’t fighting, but I do think it’s weird that Meghan didn’t attend at least one of Priyanka’s fifty billion wedding events. I know that sometimes pregnant women have travel restrictions, but it rings false as an excuse in this case because Meghan is traveling all over the place while pregnant. I do think she should have showed at SOMETHING if they’re friends, you know? And inviting someone to a baby shower when you just turned down a bunch of wedding related invites could come across as crass gift-seeking behavior (although I’m sure Meghan doesn’t need gifts). Hopefully Meghan had a good reason and sent some kind of thoughtful gift or card to show she was thinking of her friend and smooth things over. I bet she did, thoughtful touches seem to be a strength of hers.
This is tough… If Meghan just didn’t go, and didn’t have a good reason, then I get it. She didn’t put in the effort for her friend, and her friend is hurt. Friendships end this way all the time. One person invests more. That person usually ends up hurt.
Priyanka got her profile WAY raised by going to Megan’s wedding. THAT is the reason anyone cares about her at all. She is trying to start drama because all the interest in her faded out once the eons long stunt ceremonies finally, mercifully, ended. She is just trying to keep the spotlight on “me me me”. Skipping the baby shower was petty AF, and now I bet she is just super angry at herself for not getting all that publicity. How long before she joins Thomas Markle in the “turncoat” department??? All of the weddings were sponsored unendingly, I am sure that there is some protocol in place to bypass that tacky mess.
Are you serious? She has been a HUGE star in India (home to over a billion people) for YEARS. Perhaps you can say it raised her profile in America (I would very much doubt a regular Brit would still be able to pick her out of a line up – excluding us blog readers), but to say the reason ‘anyone’ cares about her is because she attended a royal wedding is incredibly ignorant. And wrong.
I think this just highlights how insular the west is, no matter how “woke” they believe themselves to be.
I come from Africa, and i definitely knew who priyanka was.
Not buying the story at all. Just another attempt to foment petty “girl fight” strife. They are both grown ass women, and while Priankya may be thirsty, I don’t think she’s stupid.
You can tell from the wording this is made up to get a reaction out of fan wars. Priyanka was attending Sophie Turner’s birthday party the same day as the shower who will be her actual sister in law. Priyanka was also in London prior to Meghan leaving for New York. Priyanka became friends with Meghan when she had nothing to gain from Meghan, but they have only been friends for a few years. They were never best friends.
Priyanka is too thirsty for attention. Agree with Kaiser that this I’d a clear case of jealousy on Chopra’s part – little miss nobody Meghan Markle had ascended way above her and she hates it.
There’s still a chance to make up, Megs, when they wed next week for the 600th time.
I’m always a little suprised at how some commentors here react to women like Amal Clooney or Priyanka Chopra. Are they not WOC too?
Chopra is a middle class girl who made it in Bollywood without any family connections, something almost unheard of, and she’s been the first indian actress to gain moderate fame in the US. Famewhore or not whatever she’s doing is working for her. She’s an actress (who’s not your stereotypical mid twenties white woman) trying to increase her profile in the US, so her decision to monetize her life doesn’t surprise me. The weddings were over the top, but no tax payer anywhere in the world paid for it, so who are we to complain.
Just a few days ago everyone here was defending Meghan’s baby shower as it was paid by her friends, fair enough, i don’t see why anyone should care, but then why the hate for Priyanka who spent her own money.
As for this imaginary spat, Priyanka is too ambitious to let a little thing like Meghan not attending her wedding get in the way of all she could milk out of her new royal connection.
Seriously – I don’t know if its blind support for Meghan (attack anyone who might maybe possible isn’t 100 pro Meghan) or just straight up latent racism, where people are just waiting to attack a brown woman who dared to step out of line and work for/demand her minute in the limelight. Kind of shocked by some of the hateful comments on here.
I mean, I do find Priyanka annoying, but the level of vitriol in some of these comments is just..
Whatttt????? Meghan is a WOC too so how is it racism. A lot of people don’t like Pri and haven’t for years.
@Jessica I am questioning if SOME of the vitriol is due to latent/overt racism. And because you (not your specifically) like one WIC doesn’t you are not racist toward other WOC. Also, not all WOC have the same privilege/burden. For example in this discussion, one is half white, American, now married to a British prince. The other is Indian, married to an American pop ‘star’. Their experiences aren’t the same. The same person may be racist toward one, but not the other. (Not going to try and evaluate who has it ‘worse’).
Either way, I was responding to the OP who raised the valid question as to why some commentors will defencd WOC1 to the death, all the while hurling nastiness toward WOC2.
Priyanka married a baby, now she’s acting like one – quelle surprise.
I think it’s entirely likely, since this is not a direct quote of Priyanka, that this is more tabloid bs. I cannot imagine she was bent out of shape about Meghan not coming to her wedding (s).
Meghan didn’t go to her wedding(s) and Priyanka skipped the shower = no big deal.
I don’t see how Priyanka had time to miss Meghan at her wedding productions.
Saw this coming a mile away 🙄
I’m about to get married for a second time and it’s interesting how your perspective changes with age. It would have bothered me in my 20s, but in my 40s, I recognize that things happen and it’s not always about you! Besides – as much as you think your wedding is THE BIGGEST DAY OF YOUR LIFE, you realize that it’s not, actually. Your life is made up of so many big days and there are many opportunities to be there for and with your friends over the long haul (I say this as I am finding out that one of my closest friends may miss my wedding because of an issue out of her control. I’m disappointed, but not crushed. It is what it is).
She told on herself with that social media comment. If she was expecting to garner any sympathy she certainly lost it from me with that particular bit. At the end of the day, she’s now a duchess and the rules are now VERY different. Priyanka should just accept that if she’s any kind of friend – instead she just looks like she’s trying to add to the negative press which isn’t gonna make Meghan feel like she should apologise – it’s going to make her feel like she needs to cut Priyanka off. Plus, she may a huge star worldwide and good for her but clearly not famous enough in America hence her thirsty antics. Sorry for the rant but that got me a bit lit lol
@DanielTimothy said: “She told on herself with that social media comment.”
LOL What social media comment? Ye gads! Comprehension skills sure are in short supply.
Page Six BS. I doubt that Priyanka is feuding with Megan. So what if Megan did not attend one of Priyanka’s billion wedding events and Priyanka wasn’t at Megan’s baby shower? We don’t know if they met during the earlier part of Megan’s trip.
I think it was mutually agreed that Meghan wouldn’t attend Prianka’s wedding. Why would Priyanka want Meghan taking all the attention from her?
I totally believe this- Priyanka has proven she is thirsty and very much about everyone looking at her and being about her so I can her ending the friendship over Megan not attending. I mean honestly at this point with everything that happened with that wedding is there anyone that has positive things to say about Priyanka. Please note that I am not talking about the number of ceremonies but the sponcon and whoring it out.
Also I can totally see Megan being insensitive and not apologizing for not attending. I think this site does Megan a disservice by acting like she can do no wrong. I have no doubt that Megan drops some friends as she moves up, and that she can be self absorbed, etc (everyone can) and I can see her dropping Priyanka just because of how thirsty Priyanka is. Megan is royalty now so she has to trust those in her life to not talk about her and Priyanka is thirsty and status obsessed enough to use Megan.
So anyway I totally believe this story and the calling out Priyanka has a huge star proves it IMO.
Meghan didn’t attend Serena Williams wedding neither. And by all accounts M and S seem closer.
I feel like this is something a immature person does. We had family members that couldn’t come to our wedding for a variety of reasons. Friends who had other weddings or family events or other reasons.
It’s one day (or in Pryiyanka’s one month lol). It’s not the biggest day of your friends life. Be there for the marriage-not the wedding.
Meghan didn’t go to Serena’s wedding but she still threw this elaborate baby shower.
I don’t believe this anyway, there were reports they visited each other last summer.
I just keep laughing at “Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is.”
Petty if it’s true. No one needs friends like that.
I’ve never heard of those two being best friends. Good friends, yes, but not besties. If anyone has that role, it’s probably Abigail Spencer. She probably didn’t go because of security and logistic issues. I doubt Meghan didn’t apologize profusely for missing the weddings, but her life is completely different now that she’s DoS. And those saying she went to Harry’s family & friends weddings, they were all in the UK.
So she couldn’t make it, or didn’t want to make it. That’s entirely her prerogative and nobodies business but her own.
I’ve just turned down being bridesmaid to a friend of mine. We were asked to travel to the USA on THREE separate occasions for it – dress shopping in NY, a hen do (bachelorette) in NY and the wedding itself in Sonoma, California. That’s way too much of a burden on my finances and my annual leave allowance. Added to which both hubby and I have big birthdays this year and my MIL has cancer for a third time … our money and time are going to be better spent not at her wedding. While she was a bit disappointed, she totally understands our position.
Real friends, don’t get put out if you cant or don’t want to go to their wedding. A good friendship should have enough other special times throughout the years.
I suspect a lot of the information coming out is just someone trying to “stir the pot” and playing into a negative narrative being peddled around Megan, and I’d leave the reports in the gutter where they belong.
Damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t…..
priyanka gives off such odd vibes. i don’t like her ; /
If this is in fact true, it’s petty and immature AF. As an adult I don’t have time or energy for friends like that, out ya go and good riddance.
I think her huge ego is raging because her famous royal friend didn’t attend any of her weddings/events/parties/showing-off-a-thons, therefore diminishing their importance – to her. Meghan has much more important things to worry about than some bruised ego. i.e settling into her role as DoS and becoming a mother…a very busy lady.
I just don’t believe this story.