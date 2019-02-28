“Why does the ‘Dark Phoenix’ trailer have such budget effects?” links

The trailer for Dark Phoenix is… not good. The effects look so budget, and Jennifer Lawrence looks embarrassed. Michael Fassbender looks shockingly hot though. Are you buying Sophie Turner as Jane Grey? [Pajiba]
Taylor Kinney got shady about Lady Gaga on social media. [Dlisted]
Poor Gladys Knight, good lord. [LaineyGossip]
Can green cards be canceled though? [Starcasm]
Gemma Chan looks amazing on the Harpers Bazaar Singapore cover. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Stevie Nicks’ Rolling Stone interview is wild. [Jezebel]
Gigi Hadid looks boring & bored in Prada. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
Decades of James Van der Beek. [Seriously OMG]
Jean Grey is #DarkPhoenix. In cinemas June 7. pic.twitter.com/ULGehK2bw7
— 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) February 27, 2019
Jean Grey not Jane Gray
And I thought the trailer looked alright, better than I was expecting. In general, I think many of the X-Men movies have been a mess (sadly).
Somebody in the SFX department just does not give a sh-t. Which is a shame – Phoenix is literally one of the best arcs in X-men.
At least we know why Lawrence did it – her character gets killed. She’s free!
And she’s been Jean Grey for at least one movie now already. I have to admit I think the second generation of X-Men movies has been better than the first. Although my favorite character hasn’t been in them.
The franchise has been able to pull some great actors and that’s why the reboot has been great.
But Sophie is not a strong actress, they resting on her GOT recognition to get people in, so it will be difficult to pull a decent movie centered around her bad acting. Maybe that’s why they bought in Jessica?
This whole reboot feels very old and misplaced in the new era of comic book movies. It’s like a leftover from the late oughts. Which is weird because the reboot started off kind-off fresh and different.
Anyway, the Mystique make-up looks horrible. As does the special effects.
I love when Sophie Turner channels her inner bad girl. Her acting seems much stronger in that archetype.
The effects are a mixed bag. The eye color change looked cheesy as hell – like leftover Twilight effects or something. I think overall it’ll look bigger on a big screen? But I also don’t think she’s a particularly great actress, so meh. I’ve kind of lost interest in X-Men in general.
I’ll care when they put Rogue back in the movies.
I’m going to skip this entirely.
It’s already a throwback reboot; this franchise still has Bryan Singer’s fingerprints all over it and he’s probably taking home a cut of the gross; and they have no galactic world-building to speak of when addressing the ramifications of this character’s arc and they’ve had her 20 years.
I’ll go watch Captain Marvel. At the bare minimum it’s at least done the work to connect to a larger universe of characters.
I’ve gone right off the Marvel mutant properties thanks to these movies. Nevermind that they passed over Saoirse Ronan for this (which in retrospect is a dear blessing). Pass.
Apparently Luke Perry had a stroke. Very sad. Hopefully he’ll recover.
I know. I just read that. They said it was a massive stroke. Prayers up.
It’s likely the special effects are bad because they’re scrambling to finish them. They’ve done a ton of reshoots, re-edits, etc., up until fairy recently. And in the end it doesn’t matter because once the Fox sale to Disney goes through they are going to reboot the whole damn thing.
Okay…got the hint, Kaiser.