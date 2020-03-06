DM: Is Duchess Kate ‘singlehandedly’ carrying the royal family? LOL.

With this job, I look at a lot of photos, all day, every day. I try to choose photos which I think “match” the story I’m writing, and if I’m writing about fashion, my main goal is not about any sort of narrative, it’s about which photos best show off the dress or ensemble, what is the best angle on the handbag or jewelry or hair. And after spending years looking through photos, let me tell you something: at a photocall, premiere or royal event, you can pretty much find a photo to suit any narrative you want. If you want to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are completely in love and have a very strong marriage, you can find photos very easily to support that narrative. If you want to believe that Will and Kate have tension in their marriage, or that he’s an a–hole and she’s dull as can be, you can find photos to support that narrative too.
What bothers me is that outlets like the Daily Mail take the photo selection/photo-editing one step further with their insistence on writing stories with quotes from a “body language analyst.” In the Daily Mail’s case, they are really only doing this to support their prescribed narratives – the body language expert for the DM will obviously extrapolate that the Duchess of Sussex is a “narcissist,” and that she’s “acting” and that she wants people to look at her. That’s the narrative the publication wants to sell. So take this more as a window into the British tabloid narrative on the Cambridges, and what they’re trying to sell. They got a body-language expert to discuss William and Kate’s vibe during the Ireland tour. Some highlights:
Kate Middleton is ‘almost singlehandedly’ carrying the Royal Family right now and is proving a pillar of strength for her ‘under pressure and anxious’ husband, a body language expert has claimed. During the trip, body language expert Judi James observed how Kate took the lead at engagements, illustrating the ‘energy and power she is putting in as she steps up to the plate’.
‘Kate does seem to be carrying the royal firm almost single-handedly right now,’ Judi told FEMAIL. ‘In many of these poses she is taking the lead, approaching the hosts first, instigating the humour, and engaging in conversations using some very active gesticulation. She also looks quietly watchful of William, throwing him several cues of encouragement, suggesting the split from his brother is taking its toll. William’s subliminal gestures of what looks like anxiety do seem to have increased. Like Kate, he has been full of smiles and charm on this trip, but his body language ‘leakage’ suggests he feels under pressure right now.’
She added: ‘I would say overall that all the dramas in the royal family and the split between the two brothers might have brought William and Kate even closer, with him appreciating the way she has shown her own strength and ability to take over, plus what has probably been her strong emotional support too.’
Having looked through a lot of photos of the Ireland tour, let me tell you… this woman is full of sh-t. Yes, there were *some* photos where Kate is doing her doe-eyed, looking-up-at-her-man thing. But for the most part, William and Kate look utterly estranged from one another, or like she’s making an attempt to make a connection and he couldn’t care less. But I’m no body-language expert, obviously. Isn’t it interesting that the Ireland Tour – best remembered, perhaps, for Kate’s absolutely bonkers style – is being presented to the DM readership as an exercise in Kate’s embiggening? Poor William, uneasy lies the crown on his bald head, but at least he has Keen Kate to “singlehandedly” carry him through the trauma of having successfully exiled his younger brother’s family out of the country.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Stupse.
This article is pure bullshit.
“instigating the humour” is apparently the positive spin for her manic hyena grinning when everyone else looks neutral. Oh no, she’s not overacting and trying to make it look like she is SUPER ENGAGED and SO HAPPY TO BE HERE! She’s just “instigating the humor.” The reason everyone else is frowning in the photo is because they haven’t heard the end of the Duchess’s super funny quip yet.
I just want to say I love you for using stupse. My reaction as well.
Well she looks really tired
Are you on insta? On their feed there are videos of Kate playing table tennis and some sort of field hockey game and she looks energetic and happy (as usual when she is doing sth sports related).
As written by Kaiser, it depends which pics you choose to support your narrative.
Of course she looks energetic and happy – this “work” is the adult equivalent of a kid being out for recess & play time
That pink dress with the ruffled neck is just ridiculous.
“In many of these poses she is taking the lead, approaching the hosts first…”
I thought that this was a massive, scandalous, unacceptable no-no for royal wives! In violation of protocol and disrespectful to her husband who outranks her etc etc etc
@Belli only when Meghan does it. Then it’s an enormous scandal
It boggles my mind, that people can still appreciate these two after their awful treatment of Harry. Boggles my mind.
Thank you Pineapple! Says a lot about some people…
I mean, if you discount Harry and Meghan, what’s left of “the family” is pitiful. I’m not a Charles fan. He’s void of any real personality or genuine feeling. I feel the same about William. Andrew is a pedo. Philip is a walking corpse. And the Queen… well. So you’re left with Kate and her kids. Pretty sad.
She’s just so bland.
I do enjoy seeing photos of the children though, they are adorable.
Yesterday I saw a bunch of pics and videos of them being smiley and more touchy feely than usual during this trip so I’m not sure I agree that they look estranged. They were linking arms at one point too. It’s easy to pick and choose pictures when people are looking away from each other and run with that narrative.
There is something about her face . I dont know what it is . She looks great upto her face and the rest of the body seems normal so she may not be pregnant. Also her wrinkles are back and lines in forehead which means no botox . Is there any check injection for fuller cheeks ?? Her face alone seems very different. From these photos and Ireland diana cosplay pink dress in that pink dress she was heavenly photoshopped.
I hate to comment on people’s skin, but yes it does look like photoshopping goes on from her official photogs. Some people just don’t age as well as others. Is she still smoking?
For me her cheeks alone looks fuller . Can people gain weight on cheeks alone because rest of her body is normal that’s why I said she may not be pregnant. Also getting pregnant at this time is not wise choice beacuse people will complain about another mouth to feed and queen may not like it beacuse if she is pregnant she will make excuse and disappear for two years now Sussex are out who will carry those engagement. Plus it also spoil her image which her mom works very hard to sell to public that she single handedly save the British royalty and British whiteness. If she is not working then those pr will look like stupid.
It’s possible that she got fillers for her cheeks. I think some photos from the tour are being photoshopped; lighting is making a difference too, but not enough to explain some of the discrepancies of photos from the same event.
“Kate Middleton is ‘almost singlehandedly’ carrying the Royal Family right now and is proving a pillar of strength for her ‘under pressure and anxious’ husband,”
Ooh lala, I wonder if Willieleaks is frothing at the mouth at this portrayal of him.
He’s “fragile”, don’t you know.
Yeah, he’s not going to like this.
This has been the narrative for years. Kate is the strong one and Will needs Carol to make him cheese on toast because he’s sad or something. I’m pretty sure this is his narrative since he’s never tried to fight it and regularly plays into it.
All these stories about her coming into her own now and having more confidence now, make me cringe for her. To be so inept at one’s job that it takes almost 8 years to become moderately competent and have that fact bandied around by the world’s press would be beyond embarrassing, at least to me.
I dont agree that they look estranged. After watching the H&M video yesterday (stunning) I watched one of the tour videos from Ireland and.. they look fine? They didn’t seem to be even acting more touchy feel-y, all the touches were the same brief ones they have always had. And they did look at each other quite a bit. I dont think we can judge a couple from another couple by their body language, I dont think they are PDA folks.
I do kind of agree that popularity wise.. Kate is carrying the royal family. I kind of disagree with the general idea that Kate would be “nothing” without William, I think that William needs Kate more than Kate needs William. William is like wallpaper,as much as Kate gets dragged on this site for being wallpaper or boring I kind of disagree, she might not be the most innovative person but she does bring a lot of energy, and seems to enjoy herself. I dont get the vibe that a lot of you get about her, and I dont know if it’s because in motion she seems so different or what.
That having been said, I know that is not the tone of the article, the article tone is “look at Queen Kate.” Which has been part of the embiggening campaign.
Honestly I feel that, as crappy as it is, the only person who is carrying the Royal Family in terms of popularity is the Queen. No matter what she does, they will always say the Royal Family sucks but they respect the Queen for her decades of “service”. There are uproars here and there (NOBODY is talking about her shielding of Andrew the way they should) but for the most part…
She’s basically the only reason the British press hasn’t unleashed all the dirt they have on the royals. Too many people respect her for the outlets to go all in. When she’s gone, the Firm might be in for some nasty surprises.
I’m sorry what is or who is Kate without William?? Are you one of Kate tumblr fan , then it’s not site for you. She entire identity is William girlfirned now wife and mother of his kids. She is energetic lol most of the engagement she looks exhausted and uninterested.
I think maybe she meant that Kate is more popular than Willian. People generally don’t care as much about him when he is doing solo work (same with Harry, Meghan outshines him). Obviously when they were kids and growing up there was always a lot of interest about Diana’s boys, but now as married men? Their wives/kids are what people pay attention to.
Emme no Kate is not popular than William. First queen second harry third William fourth only Kate. Those kate being popularity is fake which was spread by her fans and rr to put down Meghan. If Kate is popular why only 200000 people took the survey in uk?? That too many of her fans even said they took the survey eventhough they are non uk people and that survey can be taken multiple times. Those kate being popular and fashion ion and that she is only the hope are the pr sugar from mama middleton . All wife’s are disposal to Windsor men. If charles survived kicking diana out of the marraige I’m pretty sure william will be more than fine. Beacuse kate is no way near the popularity of diana . Mama middleton clearly in panic mode that’s why so many sugar article about Kate being this that etc. After peter phillips, I think mama middleton realize that Windsor wife is very much disposal and press will quickly turn against the married ins.
@Emme from that perspective I agree, that Kate is more popular than William, but in the long run that doesn’t matter, bc if William wants a divorce, Kate will become unpopular very quickly. (I’m not saying there will be a divorce, just saying that Kate’s position is relatively precarious in terms of the royal family.)
William does not need Kate at all. Barring an abolition of the monarchy, William is going to be the king of England. without him, Kate is “just” the mother of the king after him.
I don’t get the “energy” you are talking about at all – in sporting events or active events, sure, but not in the more structured settings.
Obviously he is more important than her in the long run, but just from what I see in the media, the wives seem to get more attention than the husbands.
Diana was and remains over 20 years after her death, more popular than Charles and we can see how much that actually matters to the monarchy. It doesn’t. The married ins are always expendable, most notoriously the wives of Henry VIII. So when even someone as charismatic as Diana can be tossed aside and the institution moves on tells you just how little Kate matters to the process.
The tabloids cover kate more than William because of her outfits, but really she doesn’t have that star appeal despite the PR trying to tell us that for years. This article is more of the same.
Becks1 –
We can agree to disagree about Kate and William who needs who, not like it matters they wont ever divorce lol but I do see where your opinion is coming from.
Maybe energy is a bad word? That’s all I can use to think of it. Watching her in motion perhaps I can say she is way more engaged than he is. Even at structured events, I know a lot is made of her smile and nodding like she just does a “smile and nod” and maybe it’s because that’s how I engage? I smile and nod but that doesnt mean I’m not listening. But from everything I’ve seen (which is truthfully not a lot, sometimes Cookies makes youtube videos pop up.) She does a lot more talking than him, hand motions than him, facial change than him, even in structured events. She is a little socially awkward but the video I saw yesterday she was perfectly energized and engaged. She just seems more “available” than him. If that makes sense.
@Cidy – I do agree with that about how she interacts with people as opposed to him. He seems to do well when he’s at a pub event or something (I feel like he’s doing a lot of those lately) but at other events he seems very stand-offish and….not interested.
I noticed they look more touchy-feely here. The better to make everyone forget about Shruggate!
Wishful thinking on the media’s part. They so desperately wish that Kate were even a quarter as active and interesting as Meghan. What’s funny about this excerpt is how they’re framing Will as frail and dependent (especially amusing after what he said about Harry last fall). Camilla Tominey was recently building up Kate and talking about how she was finally stepping out of William’s shadow, how she was shining despite him being the star…I just find it interesting that this is the narrative that’s currently being pushed on her behalf. Not sure it’s one William or the Firm would be too fond of.
When you see the pics of Harry and Meghan of last night and then you see Cambridges pics LMAO they look ever more dull. No charisma, no star quality.
This is obvious and low key pathetic PR but I’m surprised there’s been no counter stories about William carrying the monarchy. All these stories making him seem like window dressing in comparison to Kate and there hasn’t been much rebuttal.
Yeah, this and some other brow-raising comments in the media make me think that this is largely a Middleton-based campaign. The palace would never cast William in an unflattering light for Kate’s sake, not even to take a swipe at the Sussexes.
Well when you look at what’s left after Harry and Meghan depart then I could see that. The Queen’s own children are vary degrees of unplatable.
Charles has a good legacy but he’s not engaged with anything to any degree of warmth. And the public feel the same about him. Not to mention the ghost if Diana still haunts him. Andrew is done, Anne is matter of fact and occasionally rude, Edwards is a non entity. People don’t care about them or their wives.
So you are down to William, who is quite off putting. The more he tries to be relatable the more people are disengaged. And he has no credible achievements or deep bond with any group. This pales in comparison with Harry (and Charles), look at how much the military and veterans have Harry’s back.
So there best bet is Kate, she has a perfectly bland persona. She doesn’t offend anyone with opinions or actions. But you know that will only work up to a certain point, people are increasingly asking for them to justify the institution and Kate is most certainly never going to be the reason people say “oh well the Monarchy is useful afterall”. Interesting times ahead for them.
After the Sussex’s officially “leave” there will only be 4 people under the age of 70 left and the Wessex’s are in their mid-50′s. I don’t know how the Royal Family is going to engage the younger generation and be relevant to them now and in the near future. If George follows his father’s model, he won’t be taking on full-time royal work for another 30 years or will William deny him his years of playing pilot (or whatever George is interested in)? Once the Queen dies, the royal family will have a huge fight on their hands, fighting to remain relevant and engaged with a people and Commonwealth that are already questioning their worth.
Both you and Harla have good points. I don’t want to say kate and William are “holding the monarchy together” bc the Queen is doing that, but it is going to be interesting to see what happens over the next few years. Kate wears designer clothes and nice jewelry and has pretty hair, but that’s not enough to carry the monarchy forward. Or maybe it is at this point.
Letting someone else’s light shine doesn’t mean that yours would dim. Will and Kate missed a huge opportunity to utilize the star power of Harry and Meghan for the good of the monarchy, all because of jealousy! The individuals formerly known as the “Fab Four” could have equally represented two faces of the monarchy in the 21st century: one conservative (albeit dull) and eager to carry on the traditions of a king and queen consort in waiting; and another, glitzy and glamorous, which would have infused so much stardust into a dull institution and made it very attractive! Harry and Meghan have undeniable charisma that could have been used for the betterment of The Firm…something Will and Kate clearly lack. In the end though, the losers are definitely not H and M…a fact that became more pronounced after their spectacular outing at the Endeavor Awards last night. Moral of the story: Know your place!
Eh, she is, at least in terms of positive exposure. That’s what they always wanted from her, generally vanilla, solid, supportive, silent. For all the going on about being horrible at her job, from the BRF view, she’s doing exactly what is expected of her.
If that’s the best that the Royal Family has got, they’re all doooooomed.
The Sussexes break the internet by turning up for an evening do: the Cambridges awkwardly twist their hands and put on sloane ranger ruffles. Tragic
And as for William and Kate’s interactions, I saw more of the usual. They didn’t seem any more ‘comfortable’ or at ease with each other. As is the norm, Kate did a lot of smiling at William while he occasionally returned the favor. It *was* pretty funny how they invited photographers for a totally casual stroll through nature. I didn’t realize people would use those absolutely “candid” photos (including one where Will is clearly checking for the cameras) to argue how ‘loving and affectionate’ they supposedly are 🙃
Complete lack of chemistry between both. One photo, K attempts to look lovingly at W and he looks off in the distance. The more we see of H&M’s success, the more we’ll see the BRF’s failure to thrive.
I watched a video from when they met….I think it was the president….and it was…weird. Like everyone is standing there, getting their picture taken – Kate looks directly at Will and kind of gives a little laugh and a big smile, like William just told a joke, but he didn’t say anything. Then she looks straight ahead again. But the picture I was seeing from that meeting was Kate laughing at William with something about how in love they are or whatever. So she clearly knew that that smile would get picked up in a positive way.
I have to admit, I was sort of impressed, but seeing the video was awkward.
Anyway – just goes to show that you can really suit any narrative with pictures alone.
What a hoot. They are simply arranging photo ops and planting press stories, and that is all they are ever going to do for decades to come. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
I find them sometimes too much, but they are also still in the honeymoon phase. But maybe everyone projects their own way of handling PDA onto other couples. Me and my hubby are very affectionate, but when other people are around he totally scales it back. And in front of our families? No touching whatsoever lol.