Duchess Meghan stuns in a body-con Victoria Beckham at the Endeavor Awards

The Duchess of Sussex returned to England this week, and was first seen exiting the Goring Hotel mid-afternoon on Thursday. She wore a beige robe-coat and looked very happy. Her husband, Harry Mountbatten-Ragland, was around somewhere. There was a kerfuffle because of course the British papers immediately seized on the idea that Meghan and Harry are staying at the Goring Hotel, which is apparently very expensive, and something something taxpayers, Frogmore Cottage, something. Most reporters got the tip that Meghan and Harry were simply at the hotel for a meeting of some kind, and they are actually staying at Frogmore. I wouldn’t mind if they were staying at a hotel. I mean… why not? It’s the last time they’ll be in the UK in a while. Plus, they had an event in London last night…

Which leads me to these stunning photos, of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Endeavor Awards. I bet the British tabloids were hoping for some subdued, nay, humbled look from Meghan. They wanted her to visually represent her SHAME at having let down the British people by… not wanting to be smeared and abused by racists. Meghan wasn’t playing that game though. If anything, she feels more free to be her naturally glamorous self. It makes me wonder if she was consciously trying to de-glam a bit in her first few years with the Firm. You know, frump it out so she wouldn’t outshine the Willileaks and Ms. Victorian Collar-Ruffle? Once Meg stopped giving a sh-t, she started going GLAM, that’s all I’m saying.

Meghan’s turquoise dress is Victoria Beckham. It is snug and Meghan is clearly showing off her figure. She’s spent a big chunk of the past four months in Vancouver Island, doing yoga and hiking and eating organic, and it shows. She looks well-rested, happy, peaceful, Zen. She’s either growing out her hair or she got extensions, because her hair is super-long now. Love the sleek ponytail. I love that she’s noticeably wearing bright lipstick too. All in all… yeah, she looks amazing. I can’t wait to read all of the salty comments and articles about how many “protocols” Meghan broke. Also: how cinematic are these photos of Harry and Meg in the rain? It looks like a movie set. One more thing – someone “booed” Harry and Meghan as they were walking into the event. LOL. I’m sure Harry and Meghan cried about it as they banged five times in a row last night.

