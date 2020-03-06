Duchess Meghan stuns in a body-con Victoria Beckham at the Endeavor Awards

The Duchess of Sussex returned to England this week, and was first seen exiting the Goring Hotel mid-afternoon on Thursday. She wore a beige robe-coat and looked very happy. Her husband, Harry Mountbatten-Ragland, was around somewhere. There was a kerfuffle because of course the British papers immediately seized on the idea that Meghan and Harry are staying at the Goring Hotel, which is apparently very expensive, and something something taxpayers, Frogmore Cottage, something. Most reporters got the tip that Meghan and Harry were simply at the hotel for a meeting of some kind, and they are actually staying at Frogmore. I wouldn’t mind if they were staying at a hotel. I mean… why not? It’s the last time they’ll be in the UK in a while. Plus, they had an event in London last night…
Which leads me to these stunning photos, of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Endeavor Awards. I bet the British tabloids were hoping for some subdued, nay, humbled look from Meghan. They wanted her to visually represent her SHAME at having let down the British people by… not wanting to be smeared and abused by racists. Meghan wasn’t playing that game though. If anything, she feels more free to be her naturally glamorous self. It makes me wonder if she was consciously trying to de-glam a bit in her first few years with the Firm. You know, frump it out so she wouldn’t outshine the Willileaks and Ms. Victorian Collar-Ruffle? Once Meg stopped giving a sh-t, she started going GLAM, that’s all I’m saying.
Meghan’s turquoise dress is Victoria Beckham. It is snug and Meghan is clearly showing off her figure. She’s spent a big chunk of the past four months in Vancouver Island, doing yoga and hiking and eating organic, and it shows. She looks well-rested, happy, peaceful, Zen. She’s either growing out her hair or she got extensions, because her hair is super-long now. Love the sleek ponytail. I love that she’s noticeably wearing bright lipstick too. All in all… yeah, she looks amazing. I can’t wait to read all of the salty comments and articles about how many “protocols” Meghan broke. Also: how cinematic are these photos of Harry and Meg in the rain? It looks like a movie set. One more thing – someone “booed” Harry and Meghan as they were walking into the event. LOL. I’m sure Harry and Meghan cried about it as they banged five times in a row last night.
Photos courtesy of Getty Backgrid.
That picture of them under the umbrella smiling at each other is glorious. She looks radiant. Love this look on her.
Boom! It’s the photo of the decade! Representing how good it feels to stop taking the establishment’s sh@t.
Look at that glow when you take your power back 😍
She looks AMAZING. Dress is gorgeous, hair and makeup are great, but most importantly – she and Harry look happy and confident. That was something that was missing last fall in many appearances.
And there was one “boo” but there were also some cheers so hopefully it evened out for them.
Also – what was it someone said yesterday? “sleek minimalism is out”? Meghan disagrees, lol.
The boo I believe was a plant from the media but thankfully no one joined and the person looked foolish. Although the media tried to make it into something big, but they couldn’t since no one cares about what they write anymore. We were all busy making the sussexes trend.
Yeah, who’s going to wait around in the pouring rain to boo them? Either some very sad individual or a plant. I clearly wasn’t watching the right video because I didn’t hear the boo at all!
Absolutely stunning! I’m so proud of her. She came through showing an ex what their missing hahah. Also, The makeup! The lipstick also such a nice choice. I love that Meghan looks so modern and happy. Showing the others how’s its done ** clears throat. She’s explicitly showing her new found liberation. The RF weeps! Can’t believe they willingly let go of such unabashed glamor. But in a way I love it, it’s not a woman of color’s job to enlighten them, Let then devolve and get left behind.
I can’t stop raving lol 🤪
The best revenge is living (and looking) well!
This sort of reminds me of Diana’s “revenge” dress. Obviously very different circumstances and the dresses themselves are very different, but the whole “look at what you could have had” vibe is similar.
I could not get enough of these photos last night…iconic. She’s never looked better. Definitely kept thinking about a ‘revenge’ moment also but I like to think they aren’t that petty and just living their best life!
She looked AMAZING! I bet there was some fury in the palace this morning! She and Harry weren’t supposed to look this happy!
And that photo Samir Hussein took of them glowing as they smile at each other under their umbrella? That’s historic.
The colour of that dress is amazing, I need turquoise in my wardrobe. I have the same colouring as Meghan and never thought turquoise would work on my skin tone..i must get some!
Super amazing! Simple, yet beautiful. A great choice. And that color is amazing on her. Her and I are close to the same skin tone, I’m maybe a bit darker and I tend to shy from blue tones but maybe I should give it a try again! I looove the lipstick shade she chose I’m obsessed with that purple/red that is so popular and I’m glad she didnt choose a matte it really creates a beautiful glow and compliments her smile. A little heavy on the eye make up by it was a nighttime/evening event so it’s appropriate! All in all super cute.
She looks happy and well rested! Very glad to see her again stunning on the haters.
They look gorgeous together.
That photo was absolutely stunning and couldn’t have been more perfect. Not to be dramatic but both in blue (color of House Sussex imo), and the symbolism of the photo?! That despite the horrible weather (cold and rainy) they’re under an umbrella together, arms linked with eyes only for each other. Weathering a storm both together figuratively and literally.
And that Stella McCartney clutch is to-die for.
You just cannot fake true love, it’s why they outshone Wills and Kate and why they were a threat that got thrown under the bus. Love their colour coordination, they both look amazing.
To quote from the anthem – they look victorious, happy and glorious. Team Sussex for the win!
Absolutely stunning the pair of them. That umbrella photo by Samir Hussein should go down in history & be hung up in museums.
I love that these two are still standing by each other just like their wedding song. They’re in this together and it shows. I hope they finish out their final royal engagements beautifully and start their new projects with a bang. Can’t wait to see what they’re up to next! 💙👑💙
BAM !!!
There is no greater revenge than to live a good life.
She looks spectacular!!!
Team Sussex all the way.
Its true that dispelling negativity makes one glow . And Meghan proved it. They looked so happy, so free and so in love . God bless them
I bet william , his assistant, his courtiers, his cheerleaders are seething now ,and I love it
There was a solitary boo in the beginning of their entrance but no one seemed interested to join the incandescent with rage lousy attendee/bystander? and the couple were soon inundated with loud cheers.
Gosh both look so amazing and electric…I have barely paid attention to them individually before their wedding but together as a couple they are the epitome of CHARISMA!
Omg this post contains golden nuggets and I totally agree with the entire thing!! And I screamed at reading “Harry Mountbatten-Ragland” yassss. Meghan looks AMAZING. Harry too, but moreso by osmosis bc they look so good together 🤩.
I think she looks great and I love the color. I like the sleek ponytail and bright makeup. Dress on its own sort of meh, but the overall effect is great. Harry looks much better here. He was really looking woof there for awhile.
I gasped when I saw these pictures. They both look so happy! Vancouver life agrees with them. As a Brit, I’m sad and annoyed they got bullied out of the country but I’m happy to see them shining.
She looked STUNNING – they both looked so good, relaxed and like they can actually stand to be in each others company. They have an air of ‘we DGAF so suck it’.
Someone is bringing her HW GLAMOUR and you just KNOW someone will up her game but as much as you try to polish bland it will never shine. Also cue painful PDA’s from the Cambridges.
I can’t wait to see what Meghan is going to wear to the Commonwealth service. I stan this dress and colour SO MUCH!!
Wow! She looks amazing, even more so than usual. This is her equivalent of Diana’s revenge LBD rigth?
Has she been away long enough to have grown this much hair? Or maybe she has? lol.
Either way, it looks great – hopefully we don’t have half the commentators complaining about the length and saying it’s not appropriate for her age to have hair that long, like we seem to see whenever someone doesn’t have an iteration of the same bob/lob haircut.
I’m not fully sold on the color of the dress. She looks great in it, but it’s really just a personal dislike of that shade of blue. I’ve never liked it, since I was a kid. It reminds me of the crayola markers I had as a kid where they could color change – this color of blue was paired with a deeper blue (funny enough almost the color of Harry’s suit), and I just never liked the combo. They both look great on their own, but I don’t like the two blues together. Though I do recall someone calling bright colors childish yesterday, so I guess I’m not the only clothing color snob. 🤷
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!! Perfection.
I love Samir Hussein’s photo of themin the rain. They are such an attractive couple.