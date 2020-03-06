“Disgraced ex-congressman Aaron Schock finally came out of the closet” links

Embed from Getty Images

Ex-congressman Aaron Schock has finally come out of the closet, but he’s still not saying anything about his anti-gay Republican crap. [Towleroad]

I do not understand why Dua Lipa is doing this to her hair. [Just Jared]

Bill Clinton had an affair to manage his anxiety? Oh, Bill. [Jezebel]

Taika Waititi plus Roald Dahl seems like a good match? [LaineyGossip]

This William Shatner thing sounds like a joke, but horse people are a different breed and it made sense to me. [Dlisted]

This Andrew Gn collection is very colorful and ‘70s. [Go Fug Yourself]

People Mag is still running weirdly pro-Lori Loughlin legal-strategy pieces. [Pajiba]

Did Jenelle Eason arrange a robbery? Lord. [Starcasm]

Polka dots must be having a moment right now. [RCFA]

Kids in the Hall are back?!?!? [Seriously OMG]

