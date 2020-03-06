“Disgraced ex-congressman Aaron Schock finally came out of the closet” links
  • March 06, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Ex-congressman Aaron Schock has finally come out of the closet, but he’s still not saying anything about his anti-gay Republican crap. [Towleroad]
I do not understand why Dua Lipa is doing this to her hair. [Just Jared]
Bill Clinton had an affair to manage his anxiety? Oh, Bill. [Jezebel]
Taika Waititi plus Roald Dahl seems like a good match? [LaineyGossip]
This William Shatner thing sounds like a joke, but horse people are a different breed and it made sense to me. [Dlisted]
This Andrew Gn collection is very colorful and ‘70s. [Go Fug Yourself]
People Mag is still running weirdly pro-Lori Loughlin legal-strategy pieces. [Pajiba]
Did Jenelle Eason arrange a robbery? Lord. [Starcasm]
Polka dots must be having a moment right now. [RCFA]
Kids in the Hall are back?!?!? [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Disgraced ex-congressman Aaron Schock finally came out of the closet” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    March 6, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    *several Pretends To Be Shocked gifs*

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    March 6, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    I can’t. and I’m gay.

    Reply
  3. WTF says:
    March 6, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Aaron – Boy Bye
    Have all the seats
    Accept all the shade
    Listen to this tiny violin while you shed your hypocritical, sellout, crocodile tears
    Sip on this big steaming cup of STFU, with IDGAF sprinkles

    If the punishment for actively working to oppress LGBTQ people, is that you can’t go home for Easter – THAT IS NOT ENOUGH.

    Reply
  4. Veronica S. says:
    March 6, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Get wrecked, loser. I hope nobody in the LGBT+ community is stupid enough to make space for your useless, criminal ass.

    I cannot believe we wasted our one Clinton presidency on Bill of all people.

    Reply
  5. dumbledork says:
    March 6, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Was it Bill’s anxiety that made him abuse all those other women too?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment