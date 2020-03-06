“Disgraced ex-congressman Aaron Schock finally came out of the closet” links

Ex-congressman Aaron Schock has finally come out of the closet, but he’s still not saying anything about his anti-gay Republican crap. [Towleroad]
I do not understand why Dua Lipa is doing this to her hair. [Just Jared]
Bill Clinton had an affair to manage his anxiety? Oh, Bill. [Jezebel]
Taika Waititi plus Roald Dahl seems like a good match? [LaineyGossip]
This William Shatner thing sounds like a joke, but horse people are a different breed and it made sense to me. [Dlisted]
This Andrew Gn collection is very colorful and ‘70s. [Go Fug Yourself]
People Mag is still running weirdly pro-Lori Loughlin legal-strategy pieces. [Pajiba]
Did Jenelle Eason arrange a robbery? Lord. [Starcasm]
Polka dots must be having a moment right now. [RCFA]
Kids in the Hall are back?!?!? [Seriously OMG]
*several Pretends To Be Shocked gifs*
I can’t. and I’m gay.
Aaron – Boy Bye
Have all the seats
Accept all the shade
Listen to this tiny violin while you shed your hypocritical, sellout, crocodile tears
Sip on this big steaming cup of STFU, with IDGAF sprinkles
If the punishment for actively working to oppress LGBTQ people, is that you can’t go home for Easter – THAT IS NOT ENOUGH.
Get wrecked, loser. I hope nobody in the LGBT+ community is stupid enough to make space for your useless, criminal ass.
I cannot believe we wasted our one Clinton presidency on Bill of all people.
Was it Bill’s anxiety that made him abuse all those other women too?