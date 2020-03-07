Duchess Meghan wore a stunning, caped Safiyaa gown in London this evening

Last November, in what would be one of her final events as a full-time royal, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Festival of Remembrance. She looked incredibly frumpy in a puffy, bespoke Erdem, and I absolutely hated everything about her ensemble. Looking back on it, I think I understand it now: maybe it was Meghan’s last-ditch effort to “fit in” with the fictitious “royal protocol” and dress how everyone was telling her to dress, like a housewife in the 1950s. But now, on her Farewell Tour, Meghan no longer gives a sh-t. She’s not going to dull her shine or dampen her sparkle.

Tonight, Meghan and Harry attended the Royal Marines charity event. Harry wore his Captain General uniform and Meghan matched the red in his uniform beautifully. She wore this Safiyaa gown, with a motherf–king CAPE. Earrings by Simone Rocha too. Imagine looking at these photos and thinking that Harry would choose those musty racists over Meghan. Meghan’s entire wardrobe for her You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour is the “real Meghan.” Clean lines, sleek, body-con, bright colors. Girl’s not in mourning for her “royal” status. Girl was born with it. Those Petty Bettys can never take THIS away from her.

In motion too:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Via #sussexroyal pic.twitter.com/9m4OjeDHeH — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) March 7, 2020