Duchess Meghan wore a stunning, caped Safiyaa gown in London this evening

Last November, in what would be one of her final events as a full-time royal, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Festival of Remembrance. She looked incredibly frumpy in a puffy, bespoke Erdem, and I absolutely hated everything about her ensemble. Looking back on it, I think I understand it now: maybe it was Meghan’s last-ditch effort to “fit in” with the fictitious “royal protocol” and dress how everyone was telling her to dress, like a housewife in the 1950s. But now, on her Farewell Tour, Meghan no longer gives a sh-t. She’s not going to dull her shine or dampen her sparkle.
Tonight, Meghan and Harry attended the Royal Marines charity event. Harry wore his Captain General uniform and Meghan matched the red in his uniform beautifully. She wore this Safiyaa gown, with a motherf–king CAPE. Earrings by Simone Rocha too. Imagine looking at these photos and thinking that Harry would choose those musty racists over Meghan. Meghan’s entire wardrobe for her You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch farewell tour is the “real Meghan.” Clean lines, sleek, body-con, bright colors. Girl’s not in mourning for her “royal” status. Girl was born with it. Those Petty Bettys can never take THIS away from her.
In motion too:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Via #sussexroyal pic.twitter.com/9m4OjeDHeH
— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) March 7, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I was hoping you’d cover this today. She is on fiiiiiire. Get it, girl! And, look at Harry in his uniform. Hot stuff!
A. Keys…“This girl is on fire”…a standing ovation!!
WOWSER! Girl is not playing. Woohoo!
Damn she looks ridiculously amazing.
Keep rocking that color, Duchess! You look free and happy, along with your husband.
I just had to comment, this absolutely killed me, “YOU COULDA HAD A BAD BITCH” farewell 🤣🤣🤣!
Cape! Looks amazing on her.
I LOVE the matching reds! I wasn’t sure about the red shoe but I can’t think of a better option, given the context. Nude and black are both kind of blah options.
Every inch a true queen: Kate will NEVER.
Kate who??
That feeling when you leave “The Sunken Place”
Her BEST look hands down! She proved you can look conservative in a modern and chic way. A complete hit from head to toe. Her and Safiyaa are a match made in fashion heaven. Someone said she’s dressing like she doesn’t have to run her wardrobe by a committee anymore and I’m starting to believe it. Well done Duchess!
I was stunned! This is proof she has been limiting her glam to not upstage the Keens and the Queen. Now she doesn’t have to care! Oh my Duchess. And her makeup here is better. Better tailoring and of course her perfect posture is great. I have bad posture so I really admire that. Perfection.
Gorgeous!!! I don’t typically care for match matchy accessorizing….but this head to toe red scheme is flawlessly executed. I literally gasped when I first saw this photo. She looks breathtakingly beautiful.
Thank you for not making us wait until tomorrow Kaiser!! I so look forward to your take on these events and of course the fashion.
Yeah, I completely agree, Meghan tried very hard to fit in, to dim her incredible light so that others (W&K, C&C) wouldn’t feel threatened but I’m so glad that she choose to let her light shine! She is such an inspiration to all of us who feel the need to dim our lights so other feel comfortable!! Personally, she’s inspired me so much that I’m never dimming my light again, for anyone!
The BRF truly messed up and lost what could have been a shining jewel in their crown. That couple has it all. I’m so happy for H&M for getting the heck out.
Spectacular from head to toe!
I think she matched him to show message that the two are united no matter what. I saw other pics as well and they both look awesome. Thank you for covering.
Her tour had been named correctly, that could have had a bad ass female representing the BRF so that the world could see how forward they are but NOPE. Down with the elitists!!!
I thought the same thing…they are definitely showing unity.
yes! first blue and now red. Equal and united.
Yep – a packaged deal.
Omg styling is breath taking
What s beautiful couple
She looks amazing. So glad she could break away from the BRF. I agree with John Oliver. She was making a big mistake by marrying into it but at least now she got away
As I watch the magnificent display of Megan strutting in her beautiful fitted cape dress the tune of “l’m every woman” plays in my head. 😊
Absolutely amazing in head to toe red. I love it. She looks spectacular. I have to agree that it seems she was dimming her light/style to fit in to her Royal role. Now, girlfriend is like, I’m free y’all and this is the real Meghan. Loving it.
BTW… this is an interesting read by an Irish journalist…goes to show how toxic the RRs are
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/news-opinion/ciara-phelan-column-royal-visit-21648752.amp?__twitter_impression=true
WHAAAAAAAAAT. I spit out my coffee, literally. I can’t with her star power. Was not her biggest fan in the beginning of their relationship (was neutral) but damn girl. True super star. I am a hardcore Jolie fan, but since she’s out of commission, I will stan Megan all day long with this new glow/style.
Deeelishious! I’ve never loved a caped gown so much. Styling again perfection. Can’t wait for more H&M!
I hope she wears pant suits for the common wealth.